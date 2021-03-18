Lake Pend Oreille fishing updated online this year
Idaho Fish and Game’s annual State of the Lake meeting with updates on Lake Pend Oreille fisheries will be a virtual event this year.
Although the online meeting is set for 6 p.m. on Wednesday, the agency plans to post a video presentation on Friday so the public can review some of the research findings on the lake’s diverse fisheries.
If desired, questions and comments can be submitted in advance of the meeting. Questions also will be taken by department fisheries managers and researchers during the meeting.
“This online format lacks the personal interaction, but it will allow people to participate even if they wouldn’t normally be able to travel to attend a traditional meeting,” said Andy Dux, Panhandle Region fisheries manager.
For web links, see “press releases” at idfg.idaho.gov.
