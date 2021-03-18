Menu
UPDATED: Thu., March 18, 2021
Baseball
College: Pac-12: USC at Washington, 1 p.m.; Washington State at Oregon State, 5:35. WCC: Gonzaga at Santa Clara, 3 p.m.
Football
High school: GSL: Rogers at North Central, 5 p.m.; Mt. Spokane at Central Valley, Lewis and Clark at Cheney, University at Gonzaga Prep, Pullman at East Valley, all 7.; Ferris vs. Mead at Union Stadium, 7:30.
Softball
College: Pac-12: Arizona at Washington, 6 p.m.
Soccer
College women: Pac-12: Washington State at Washington, 7 p.m. Big Sky: Idaho at Portland State, 1 p.m.; Eastern Washington at Sacramento State, 3.
Swimming
College women: Washington State at NCAA Swimming Championships in Greensboro, N.C., 9 a.m.
Tennis
Nonconference: Eastern Washington at Gonzaga, 4 p.m.
Track and field
College: Washington State at Trojan Invitational in Los Angeles, 11 a.m.; Eastern Washington, Washington State, Gonzaga at Essential Track and Field Meet at Whitworth, 2 p.m.
Volleyball
College: WCC: Gonzaga at San Francisco, noon. Big Sky: Eastern Washington at Southern Utah, 6 p.m.
Off-track betting
Northern Quest Resort & Casino: Horse racing, 9 a.m.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the sports newsletter
Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.