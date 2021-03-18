Music and art: BachFest’s ‘Across the Miles’; new music director; Julyamsh canceled; Art on the Green

Northwest BachFest’s “Across the Miles” virtual concert series continues with Duo Parnas, featuring violinist Madalyn Parnas and cellist Cicely Parnas. The performance will be available to stream from Friday through Monday.

In addition to “Dream,” a piece co-written by Cicely Parnas and composer Peter John, the sisterly duo will perform Cicely Parnas’ arrangements of Camille Saint-Saëns’ “Danse Macabre” and Johann Sebastian Bach’s “Concerto for Two Violins in D minor,” Arvo Pärt’s “Spiegel im Spiegel,” Peter John’s “Past and Present for Cello and Piano” and Zoltan Kodaly’s “Duo for Violin and Cello.”

Locals will recognize Cicely Parnas from her live appearances with “Cello-bration” during past BachFest seasons, but Madalyn Parnas will be making her BachFest debut.

Ticket buyers will receive a link to BachFest’s YouTube channel, where they will find the performance videos and Artistic Director Zuill Bailey’s videotaped pre-concert talks. Passes to the performances are $20 each per household.

For information, go to foxtheaterspokane.org and search BachFest Virtual Events.

– Stephanie Hammett

New music director at Sandpoint conservatory

Matt Goodrich will be taking on a new role at the Music Conservatory of Sandpoint.

Goodrich, who’s been a member of the conservatory’s piano department, will take over the role of music director from John Fitzgerald.

“I am honored to be taking over the music director post at our remarkable conservatory,” Goodrich said. “The community has welcomed me with open arms, and I am so excited to add to our teachers’ tool boxes myriad advanced performance skills that will keep our students healthy and give them a competitive advantage wherever their music-making leads them.”

A graduate of Oberlin College Conservatory, Goodrich earned his DMA from the University of Washington, where he studied under Robin McCabe. In addition to his performances with the Harrington-Goodrich Piano Duo, Goodrich has enjoyed long associations with performing groups such as Pacific Northwest Ballet and the Oregon Shakespeare Festival in Ashland.

For more information, go to sandpointconservatory.org.

– Stephanie Hammett

CdA Casino cancels Julyamsh powwow

The pandemic has claimed yet another event. The Julyamsh powwow, which is held annually in July at the Coeur d’Alene Casino, has been canceled. The event, which is one of the largest powwows in the nation, attracting drummers from across the U.S. and Canada, as well as dancers from across the continent, is delayed until 2022.

“As we continue to implement health and safety precautions during this pandemic, we have decided to cancel this year’s event due to its size and the fact that so many travel from all over the country for it,” said Laura Penney, CEO of Coeur d’Alene Casino.

– Ed Condran

Art on the Green poster contest extended

The deadline for the 2021 “Art on the Green” poster contest is April 16.

The winner will receive a $300 reward, the chance to have their art displayed at Art on the Green and a T-shirt decorated with the winning design.

For submission requirements and to find examples of posters from past years, go to artonthegreencda.com and select “poster contest” under “apply” at the top of the page.

– Stephanie Hammett

Bridal Festival returns to CdA Resort

The Bridal Festival is returning this weekend with nearly 100 local vendors.

“Bridal Festival is a great opportunity to start the process of wedding planning,” said Tammy Schneider, Bridal Festival president. “Savvy couples can make one stop and plan their whole wedding all in one location.”

The festival is 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday at the Coeur d’Alene Resort.

Brides and grooms will be able to meet with caterers, tailors, florists, wedding gown specialists, honeymoon planners and photographers, among others.

Organizers encourage vendors and attendees to abide by health protocols and social-distancing guidelines. Masks will be available at the door.

Attendees will also have the chance to win hourly giveaways and participate in contests, including Diving for Diamonds and Hunting for Honeymoon.

Bridal Festival was designed to make planning a wedding easy enough to do over one weekend. Organizers and participating vendors have assisted in planning thousands of weddings the past 30 years.

“It’s never too soon to start planning,” Schneider said.

Tickets are $11 in advance and $12 at the door. Visit bridalfest.com for tickets and additional event details.

– Stephanie Hammett