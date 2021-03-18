Pandemic projects: Greenacres resident builds queen-size bed frame with reclaimed wood

By Cindy Hval For The Spokesman-Review

When Steve Spurrier’s son-in-law took a job in the Spokane area, Spurrier and his wife seized the opportunity to escape the Southern California rat race.

“We moved up here in 2018 with my daughter and her family,” he said. “I was tired of all the hustle, bustle and traffic.”

They found a home in Greenacres, and their daughter and her family lived with them while their own home was being built.

“When they moved out they took their bed with them, and instead of buying a bed for the guest room, I decided to build one,” Spurrier said.

He’d already built shelving for the living room and was ready for a new project to occupy his time when coronavirus hit.

A fan of the rustic farmhouse look, he knew exactly what kind of wood he wanted to use.

“I’d made a pallet wall in my daughter’s condo,” he said. “I liked the look. We really don’t have a farm house; otherwise I’d do some pallet walls here, too.”

Due to the abundance of new construction in their neighborhood, Spurrier didn’t have to look far for materials.

“The dumpsters were full of pallet wood, and when I asked permission to take it, they said sure,” he said.

He drew up a design for the queen-size bed frame, and got to work.

“I started in February and finished in March,” early in the pandemic.

Spurrier constructed the bed in six sections, and spent several hours each day in his garage, making sure the sections would easily fit together when he assembled it in their upstairs guest room.

“It’s all bolted together. Nothing is glued,” he explained. “That way I can take it apart and move it if I need to.”

The bed and its two attached side tables are made 90% of reclaimed wood. When it came time to paint it, Spurrier used what he had on hand.

“We had lots of our exterior paint left, so I used that, and then lightly sanded it to give it that rustic look.”

When it came time to move the bed upstairs and assemble it, Spurrier carefully numbered each piece of the headboard.

“It isn’t flush,” he explained. “And I left many of the original nails in the wood, and strategically removed others.”

He installed two charging stations on each side, and found two metal light fixtures online to complete the homespun design.

Spurrier is pleased with the way the bed turned out, but may be looking for another project soon.

He grinned.

“My wife said, ‘You’re happy when you’re down there working.’”

