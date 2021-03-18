The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883 Cloudy 52° Cloudy
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Sports >  High school sports

Prep roundup: Mt. Spokane’s Tia Allen, Gonzaga Prep’s Jacyn Bamis lead clubs to wins

UPDATED: Thu., March 18, 2021

By Dave Nichols daven@spokesman.com(509) 459-5441

Roundup of Thursday’s high school sports action from across Eastern Washington.

Volleyball

Greater Spokane 4A/3A

Mt. Spokane 3, Central Valley 0: Tia Allen had 14 kills, Kyla Randall added eight aces and the visiting Wildcats (9-0) swept the Bears (3-6) 25-13, 25-11, 25-13 in a GSL 4A/3A match on Thursday.

Gonzaga Prep 3, Ferris 0: Jacyn Bamis had 16 kills and four blocks, Kate Palelek racked up 21 assists and four aces and the visiting Bullpups (7-2) defeated the Saxons (3-6) 25-13, 25-19, 25-17. Avery Tee had 20 digs for Gonzaga Prep. Kira Felchlin contributed 16 digs and an ace for Ferris.

Cheney 3, Lewis and Clark 1: Avery Stark had 15 kills with five blocks and the Blackhawks (3-6) beat the visiting Tigers (2-7) 25-19, 25-12, 18-25, 25-21. Maya Eastlund had 15 kills and Katie Kenlein had 37 assists for LC.

University at Mead (ppd.): The game between the visiting Titans (1-7) and the Panthers (7-1) was postponed due to COVID precautions.

Greater Spokane 2A

Pullman 3, Othello 0: Margot Keane had seven kills, Hana Gecas notched 38 digs and the visiting Greyhounds (8-0) swept the Huskies (3-7) 25-17, 25-7, 25-18. Addie Hawes contributed 23 assists and five aces for Pullman.

Shadle Park 3, Rogers 0: Chloe Flerchinger had 10 kills, Teagan Webster had 22 assists and the Highlanders (7-1) defeated the Pirates (0-8) 25-14, 25-14, 25-18.

Northeast 2B

Colfax 3, Davenport 0: Anni Cox had 10 aces and seven digs and the Bulldogs (9-0) beat the visiting Gorillas (2-4) 25-12, 25-4, 25-22.

Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 3, Reardan 0: Dakota Killian had 10 kills and the visiting Broncos (7-4) beat the Indians (2-7) 25-17, 25-19, 25-14,

Liberty 3, St. George’s 0: Annika Tee had 13 kills, Ellie Denny added 18 assists with three aces and the visiting Lancers (9-0) beat the Dragons (0-7) 25-5, 25-20, 25-14.

Girls soccer

Greater Spokane 2A

West Valley 2, East Valley 0: Gillian Simpson scored the go-ahead goal in the 51st minute and the Eagles (6-0) edged the visiting Knights (2-4) in a GSL 2A game. Madison Maloney notched her fourth shutout of the season with two saves.

North Central 1, Clarkston 0: Emily Todd scored in the 20th minute and the Indians (4-2) defeated the Bantams (4-2) in a GSL 2A game at Merkel Sports Complex on Thursday. Bailey Bawden made five saves for the shutout.

Shadle Park 7, Rogers 0: Kyleigh Archer led seven scorers and the Highlanders (5-1) defeated the Pirates (0-6) at Merkel Sports Complex.

Othello 1, Pullman 0:  The Huskies (1-5) beat the visiting Greyhounds (2-4). Details were unavailable.

Northeast A

Freeman 10, Riverside 0: Delaney LaMotte scored five goals, Makayla Werner added three and the Scotties (4-0) beat the Rams (2-1). Mariah Malley made 11 saves for Riverside.

Lakeside 12, Colville 0: Abbi McLellan scored four goals, Jordyn Newman added two goals and two assists and the Eagles (2-0) beat the visiting Indians (0-4).

Deer Park 10, Medical Lake 0: The Stags (2-1) beat the visiting Cardinals (0-3). Details were unavailable.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the sports newsletter

Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.

Top stories in High school sports

Most read stories