Prep roundup: Mt. Spokane’s Tia Allen, Gonzaga Prep’s Jacyn Bamis lead clubs to wins

Roundup of Thursday’s high school sports action from across Eastern Washington.

Volleyball

Greater Spokane 4A/3A

Mt. Spokane 3, Central Valley 0: Tia Allen had 14 kills, Kyla Randall added eight aces and the visiting Wildcats (9-0) swept the Bears (3-6) 25-13, 25-11, 25-13 in a GSL 4A/3A match on Thursday.

Gonzaga Prep 3, Ferris 0: Jacyn Bamis had 16 kills and four blocks, Kate Palelek racked up 21 assists and four aces and the visiting Bullpups (7-2) defeated the Saxons (3-6) 25-13, 25-19, 25-17. Avery Tee had 20 digs for Gonzaga Prep. Kira Felchlin contributed 16 digs and an ace for Ferris.

Cheney 3, Lewis and Clark 1: Avery Stark had 15 kills with five blocks and the Blackhawks (3-6) beat the visiting Tigers (2-7) 25-19, 25-12, 18-25, 25-21. Maya Eastlund had 15 kills and Katie Kenlein had 37 assists for LC.

University at Mead (ppd.): The game between the visiting Titans (1-7) and the Panthers (7-1) was postponed due to COVID precautions.

Greater Spokane 2A

Pullman 3, Othello 0: Margot Keane had seven kills, Hana Gecas notched 38 digs and the visiting Greyhounds (8-0) swept the Huskies (3-7) 25-17, 25-7, 25-18. Addie Hawes contributed 23 assists and five aces for Pullman.

Shadle Park 3, Rogers 0: Chloe Flerchinger had 10 kills, Teagan Webster had 22 assists and the Highlanders (7-1) defeated the Pirates (0-8) 25-14, 25-14, 25-18.

Northeast 2B

Colfax 3, Davenport 0: Anni Cox had 10 aces and seven digs and the Bulldogs (9-0) beat the visiting Gorillas (2-4) 25-12, 25-4, 25-22.

Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 3, Reardan 0: Dakota Killian had 10 kills and the visiting Broncos (7-4) beat the Indians (2-7) 25-17, 25-19, 25-14,

Liberty 3, St. George’s 0: Annika Tee had 13 kills, Ellie Denny added 18 assists with three aces and the visiting Lancers (9-0) beat the Dragons (0-7) 25-5, 25-20, 25-14.

Girls soccer

Greater Spokane 2A

West Valley 2, East Valley 0: Gillian Simpson scored the go-ahead goal in the 51st minute and the Eagles (6-0) edged the visiting Knights (2-4) in a GSL 2A game. Madison Maloney notched her fourth shutout of the season with two saves.

North Central 1, Clarkston 0: Emily Todd scored in the 20th minute and the Indians (4-2) defeated the Bantams (4-2) in a GSL 2A game at Merkel Sports Complex on Thursday. Bailey Bawden made five saves for the shutout.

Shadle Park 7, Rogers 0: Kyleigh Archer led seven scorers and the Highlanders (5-1) defeated the Pirates (0-6) at Merkel Sports Complex.

Othello 1, Pullman 0: The Huskies (1-5) beat the visiting Greyhounds (2-4). Details were unavailable.

Northeast A

Freeman 10, Riverside 0: Delaney LaMotte scored five goals, Makayla Werner added three and the Scotties (4-0) beat the Rams (2-1). Mariah Malley made 11 saves for Riverside.

Lakeside 12, Colville 0: Abbi McLellan scored four goals, Jordyn Newman added two goals and two assists and the Eagles (2-0) beat the visiting Indians (0-4).

Deer Park 10, Medical Lake 0: The Stags (2-1) beat the visiting Cardinals (0-3). Details were unavailable.