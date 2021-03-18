Spokane judge refuses to throw out lawsuit against Greyhound

Associated Press

A state judge in Spokane has denied an attempt by Greyhound Lines Inc. to dismiss Attorney General Bob Ferguson’s lawsuit against the company for allowing the federal government to search its buses for people who are in the U.S. illegally.

The lawsuit, filed in April, seeks to prevent Greyhound from allowing U.S. Customs & Border Protection agents to board its buses and conduct warrantless sweeps of passengers at the Spokane Intermodal Center.

Spokane County Superior Judge Maryann C. Moreno this week rejected Greyhound’s argument that the company had no choice but to allow federal immigration officials to board its buses.

Multiple U.S. Supreme Court rulings limit CBP’s authority to conduct warrantless and suspicion-less searches without consent, Ferguson contended.

“Today’s ruling affirms that Greyhound has the power and responsibility to stand up for its customers and stop allowing CBP’s suspicion-less bus raids and harassment,” Ferguson said.