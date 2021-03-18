Stream on Demand: ‘Another Round’ of ‘Promising’ movies and TV shows to watch

By Sean Axmaker For The Spokesman-Review

What’s new for home viewing on Video on Demand and Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu, Disney+, HBO Max, and other streaming services.

Top streams for the week

Carey Mulligan is the “Promising Young Woman” (2020, R) of this sharp drama that uses black comedy and revenge thriller conventions to confront the trauma of sexual assault. Bo Burnham and Alison Brie costar in the feature directorial debut of actor/writer Emerald Ferrell, which has been nominated for five Oscars, including best picture, best director, and Mulligan for best actress. Previously available at a premium price, it is now on VOD, Cable On Demand, Blu-ray, and DVD.

Four high school teachers embrace alcohol as a way to unleash their creative potential in “Another Round” (Denmark, 2020, not rated, with subtitles), a midlife crisis comedy starring Mads Mikkelson. It earned Academy Award nominations for foreign language film and director Thomas Vinterberg and won five Danish Film Awards and four European Film Awards. (Hulu)

“Zack Snyder’s Justice League” (2021, R) is more than just a director’s cut of the 2017 superhero spectacle, an attempt at a DCU superteam version of “The Avengers” featuring Batman (Ben Affleck), Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot), Aquaman (Jason Momoa), The Flash (Ezra Miller) and Cyborg (Ray Fisher), who team up to save the world from an alien threat after the death of Superman (Henry Cavill). This is a four-hour epic featuring newly shot scenes, expanded storylines, additional characters, and a darker tone than the original theatrical release, which was completed by Joss Whedon. Snyder, who battled the studio over the direction of the original film, spent an additional $70 million to realize his vision. It debuts on HBO Max same day as theaters. (HBO Max)

Marvel brings big screen values to the small screen in “The Falcon and The Winter Soldier: Season 1” (TV-14), the second Disney series to expand the Marvel superhero universe through a streaming show. It follows the partnership of the two Avengers heroes (played by Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan) in wake of “Avengers: Endgame” and a world without Captain America. New episodes each Friday. (Disney+)

The documentary “Operation Varsity Blues: The College Admissions Scandal” (2021, R) focuses on Rick Singer, the man who arranged the scam and took payoffs from wealthy parents to place their kinds into top American universities. Matthew Modine plays Singer in dramatic recreations. (Netflix)

Pay-Per-View / Video on Demand

Joel McHale and Kerry Bishé star in “Happily” (2021, R), a romantic comedy with a dark twist.

A young college student in Dublin confronts the mother who gave her up for adoption in the drama “Rose Plays Julie” (2021, not rated). Also new:

• “Enforcement” (Denmark, 2020, not rated, with subtitles), a crime drama following two police officers trapped in a maze of buildings by violent rioters;

• “Jumbo” (France, 2020, not rated, with subtitles), a drama about a shy young woman (Noémie Merlant) who believes that an amusement park ride is communicating with her;

• “Food Club” (Denmark, 2020, not rated, with subtitles), an uplifting comic drama about three lifelong friends who travel to Italy for a cooking course.

Netflix

Katharine McPhee is an aspiring country singer who becomes a nanny for a cowboy (Eddie Cibrian) and his five children in the family friendly “Country Comfort” (TV-PG).

Steven Spielberg directs “The BFG” (2016, PG), the feature version of the Roald Dahl fantasy starring Mark Rylance the big friendly giant.

Three women (Verónica Sanchez, Lali Espósito, and Yany Prado) hit the road to escape sex traffickers in “Sky Rojo” (Spain, TV-MA, with subtitles), a pulpy adventure thriller from the creators of “Money Heist.”

Streaming TV: The family drama “Zero Chill” (TV-G) follows a high school figure skater and her hockey-playing twin brother who leave Canada for England.

True stories: “Audrey” (2020, TV-14) profiles Hollywood legend Audrey Hepburn. Also new:

• “The Last Blockbuster” (2020, TV-14), about the last standing branch of the once-mighty video story chain;

• Limited series documentary/docudrama hybrid “The Lost Pirate Kingdom” (TV-MA) on the pirate culture of the 18th century Caribbean.

True crime: “Under Suspicion: Uncovering the Wesphael Case” (Belgium, TV-14, with subtitles) follows the high-profile court case of Belgian politician Bernard Wesphael, who was accused of murdering his wife in 2013.

International passport: Mismatched cops from different states are forced to work together in “Get the Goat” (Brazil, 2021, TV-14, with subtitles), a buddy cop comedy. Also new is “Abla Fahita, Drama Queen” (Egypt, TV-14, with subtitles), a mix of puppet comedy mixed with live action melodrama.

Kid stuff: “Waffles + Mochi” (TV-Y) is a puppet show that explores food and culture around the world.

Stand-up: “Nate Bargatze: The Greatest Average American” (TV-G) and “RebellComedy: Straight Outta the Zoo” (Germany, TV-MA, with subtitles).

Amazon Prime Video

An introspective high school student (Charlie Plummer) tries to hide his diagnosis of mental illness in “Words on Bathroom Walls” (2020, PG-13), based on the young adult novel by Julia Walton.

A man tormented by evil forces goes on a killing spree in “The Dead Center” (2019, NC-17), an imaginative mix of psychological thriller and supernatural horror.

Streaming TV: “Little Mosque on the Prairie” (2007-2012, TV-PG), a Canadian comedy about a Muslim community living in small town in Saskatchewan, became a hit as it used humor to bridge the cultural divide.

Hulu

A trapper (Devon Sawa) leaves his family to hunt a rogue wolf in “Hunter Hunter” (2020, not rated), a survival thriller that tips into a paranoia when the wife (Camille Sullivan) takes a wounded stranger (Nick Stahl) into their remote cabin.

The second season of “Staged” (not rated), the lockdown comedy starring David Tennant and Michael Sheen as actors working virtually, features guest stars Whoopi Goldberg, Cate Blanchett, Simon Pegg, Nick Frost, Christoph Waltz and Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

A small screen spin-off with big production value, “Terminator – The Sarah Connor Chronicles” (2008-2010, TV-14) stars Lena Headey as Sarah Connor and Summer Glau (“Firefly”) as the next generation of Terminator bodyguard sent back in time to protect the once and future savior of the human race John Conner (Thomas Dekker). It only lasted two seasons but it delivered smart science fiction and gritty, spectacular action. More streaming TV:

• “People of Earth” (2016-2017, TV-MA), a comedy starring Wyatt Cenac;

• Carla Gugino and Luke Wilson in “Roadies” (2016, TV-MA), created by Cameron Crowe for Showtime.

HBO Max

“Superman: The Animated Series” (1996-2000, not rated), featuring the voices of Tim Daly as Clark Kent and Superman and Dana Delany as Lois Lane, is the colorful follow-up to the shadowy, film noir-inflected animated “Batman series.” Now streaming in remastered HD edition.

Peacock

The SyFy Channel comedy “Resident Alien” (TV-14), starring Alan Tudyk as a crash-landed alien awkwardly masquerading as a human, is now rolling out on Peacock. Three episodes available, new episodes arrive on Fridays.

WWE moves to Peacock Premium, which will be the exclusive home for all World Wrestling Entertainment programs when the WWE Network shuts down on April 4. Subscribers will receive all new and archived programs plus free access to past and upcoming pay-per-view specials.

Other streams

“Bloodlands” (not rated), a British crime thriller from creator Jed Mercurio (“The Bodyguard”), stars James Nesbitt plays a Northern Ireland police detective who connects a murder to his wife’s unsolved disappearance 20 years earlier. New episodes each Monday. (Acorn TV)

The anthology series “Calls” (TV-MA) dramatizes short stories in 12-minute phone conversations accompanied by abstracts imagery. All nine episodes available. (Apple TV+)

The eight films in the “Directed by Preston Sturges” collection represent the greatest works of the American comedy genius, including his two brilliant romantic comedies, “The Lady Eve” (1941) with Barbara Stanwyck and Henry Fonda and “The Palm Beach Story” (1942) with Claudette Colbert and Joel McCrea. (Criterion Collection). Also new:

• “Charlie Chaplin: The Mutual Comedies,” all 12 short comic masterpieces from “The Floorwalker” (1916) to “The Adventurer” (1917) (all silent with music scores);

• Four films “Directed by Nelly Kaplan,” including her celebrated debut feature “A Very Curious Girl” (France, 1969, not rated, with subtitles);

• George Stevens’ majestic Western “Shane” (1953) with Alan Ladd.

Sean Axmaker is a Seattle film critic and writer. His reviews of streaming movies and TV can be found at https://streamondemandathome.com.