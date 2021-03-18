Things to do in Spokane: March 19-26

Bloomsday Worldwide 2021: Registration Now Open – In this virtual race, participants complete their own 7.46-mile trek on any course, trail or path they choose at any location. The race can be completed any time between April 30 and May 9. Report results online by May 9 to receive a finisher shirt. “Bloomsdog” registration available for participants completing the race with their dog(s). Register online at bloomsdayrun.org. $24.49 through April 10, includes race bib; $35.49 through May 9.

Whitworth Virtual Theater: “Antigone” – In this ancient Greek play, the city of Thebes is ravaged by a plague due to the corruption of its leader, Oedipus. After Oedipus’ death, his sons wage war over who will rule in his absence. The city is tired, despairing and longing for stability. The newly appointed leader, Creon, promises security but only for those who follow him without question. One woman, Antigone, stands up against his oppressive rule. Get tickets for the livestream at onthestage.com/whitworth-university-theatre. Friday and Saturday, 7:30 p.m. Sunday, 2 p.m. $15 individual viewer; $25 multiple viewers; $3 Whitworth student with ID.

GU Environmental Studies Virtual Lecture Series – Guest speaker Grace Hope, PNW Regional Organizer with 350.org, discusses environmental justice in trying times. For information and Zoom registration, visit gonzaga.edu/envsevents or email environmentalstudies@gonzaga.edu. Friday, Noon. Gonzaga University, 502 E. Boone Ave. Free. (479) 255-8528.

St. Patrick’s Day Celebration With Steve Starkey – Live country music provided by Steve Starkey. Corned beef and cabbage will be served for dinner beginning at 5 p.m. On-site photographer available for St. Patrick’s Day photos. Saturday. Whiskey Glasses, 4211 E. Westwood Ave., Chattaroy. Free. (509) 238-6253.

Celebrate National Button Month Virtually: “The History of Fashion Through Buttons” – Hosted by the Historical Button Club. Learn about collectible buttons and the hobby of button collecting. Contact historicalbuttonclub@gmail.com for a link to register for the Zoom program. Saturday, 1 p.m. Free. (208) 755-6585.

Bingo Night – Two games with three rounds each. Each player receives a bingo card with four bingo sets and plays using the same card for all rounds. Players receive a new card for the second game. Sunday, 6-7:30 p.m. Pend d’Oreille Winery, 301 Cedar St., Sandpoint. Free. (208) 265-8545.

Imagining the Future – A Zoom presentation by Gonzaga’s Dr. Jessica Maucione comparing Mohsin Hamid’s “Exit West” and Louise Erdrich’s “The Future Home of the Living God” in celebration of Women’s History Month. Visit events.spokanelibrary.org/event/4914598 to register. Wednesday, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Presented by Spokane Public Library. Free.

Country Dance Lessons – Lessons every Thursday, 7:45-9:45 p.m. Razzle’s Bar and Grill, 10325 N. Government Way, Hayden. Free. (208) 635-5872.

Dinner and Comedy Show With Gabriel Rutlege – A winner of the Seattle International Comedy Competition and the Laughing Skull Comedy Festival in Atlanta, Rutlege has made numerous TV appearances, including Comedy Central’s “Live at Gotham,” Nickelodeon’s “Nickmom Night Out,” “Laughs on Fox” and “Inside Joke With Asif Ali” streaming on Amazon Prime Video. Dinner includes spaghetti with meatballs served with garlic bread and Caesar salad. Ticket purchase includes one complimentary beverage. Doors at 6 p.m.; dinner at 6:30 p.m.; show at 7 p.m. Thursday, 6-8 p.m. Coeur d’Alene Casino, Nighthawk Lounge, 37914 S. Nukwalqw St., Worley. $40. (800) 523-2464.

UI Virtual Guest Lecture: “Life Feeds Artistry: Writing, Music and Poetic Form” – Joanna Cowan White, professor of flute at Central Michigan University, discusses allowing oneself to explore outside music to deepen musical artistry, how writing has enriched her music and exploring specific poetic forms that allow one’s brain to make new connections. Visit uidaho.edu/class/music/events for details and Zoom registration. Thursday, 7:30-8:30 p.m. (208) 885-6231.

Live Comedy With Luke Severeid and Greg Beachler – Severeid is known for his rambunctious comedy and has perfomed at the Bumbershoot music festival and the Seattle International Comedy Competition and recently won “Best Comedy” at the Hump Film Festival. Beachler draws from his experiences of being a mixed-race, divorced father of two and turns it into topical humor. Online tickets are available on Eventbrite. Doors open at 7 p.m.; show begins at 8 p.m. March 26. Honey Eatery and Social Club, 317 E. Sherman Ave., Coeur d’Alene. $15. (208) 930-1514.

Gonzaga Virtual Theater: “Antigone” – The finale to a three-part trilogy that explores the fateful events of a royal family’s end, this timeless drama has been historically set as the barometer for the tragedy genre. View the performance livestream at facebook.com/gutheatredance or the Gonzaga Department of Theatre & Dance YouTube channel (bit.ly/30bRseR). March 26 and 27, 7 p.m. March 28, 2 p.m.