Whitworth men’s basketball season comes to end after Whitman series canceled due to COVID-19 concerns

Friday and Saturday’s Whitworth men’s basketball games were cancelled Thursday due to COVID-19 health and safety protocol issues, both schools announced.

It means the Pirates’ season is over with a 12-5 overall record and a 10-2 record in Northwest Conference games, the best record among the league’s four Washington schools during this abbreviated season.

This weekend’s games at the Fieldhouse were already makeup games; the two teams were originally scheduled to play on Feb. 5 and 6.

“Just like everything else, it is what it is,” said Pirates coach Damion Jablonski. “What are you gonna do? We can’t control these things. It’s disappointing, I wish we had a chance to get one more in for the seniors, especially, but we’re also really grateful for how (many games) we were able to play.”

With its recent four-game winning streak, No. 15 Whitworth climbed back into the d3hoops.com poll, truncated from 25 to 15 teams because not every Division III team in the country is playing this season. Among those 15, only Trine (17-1 overall) has played more games this season than the Pirates.

The Pirates will graduate five seniors and retain one, graduate student Jordan Lester, and expect to bring back four starters from this year’s team in forwards Liam Fitzgerald and JT McDermott as well as guards Rowan Anderson and Garrett Paxton.

Whitworth’s women’s basketball team also was scheduled to play the Blues this weekend, but those too were cancelled. They will finish their season 4-4 overall and 4-4 in the NWC.