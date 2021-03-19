Deputies receive reports of several active scams in Spokane County

The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office recently received reports of several active scams in the county, according to a Sheriff’s Office news release.

The most common scammers present themselves as Social Security workers, the Internal Revenue Service or say “You have a warrant and must pay immediately,” the release said.

Last month, deputies warned of scammers threatening to kill people who did not pay them . Authorities say not to pay these fees and that most of these scammers live abroad.

“Don’t fall for these lies,” the release said.

Taxpayers have lost millions of dollars to tax scams over time, according to the IRS.

Law enforcement, courts and other government agencies will not make calls to demand prepaid credit cards for payment, the release said.

Spokanites can report telephone scams online to the Federal Trade Commission or call (877) 382-4357, the release said.