Environmental film festival scheduled for Kettle Range Conservation
UPDATED: Fri., March 19, 2021
Ferry County’s Kettle Range Conservation Group will present its eighth annual Wild & Scenic Film Festival on March 25.
The festival will be livestreamed, and participants may re-enter the virtual theater and watch the festival as many times as they like for up to five days following the event.
This year’s festival features 10 films in two 60-minute segments with an intermission. That includes two feature-length films: the Pacific’s Kuril Islands and the adventures of polar explorer Myrtle Simpson.
Films are suitable for all ages.
There will be a short tribute at intermission to Kettle Range Conservation Group co-founder Dick Slagle, who died recently at age 101.
Tickets are limited. To purchase, visit qudio.com/event/KettleRange/register then click on ‘Register Now’.
