Gonzaga’s Corey Kispert finalist for Naismith player of the year
UPDATED: Fri., March 19, 2021
Gonzaga senior wing Corey Kispert has made the final four for the Naismith Trophy player of the year.
Kispert, Oklahoma State’s Cade Cunningham, Illinois’ Ayo Dosunmu and Iowa’s Luka Garza are finalists for the award. Gonzaga sophomore forward Drew Timme was one of 10 semifinalists.
Kispert, who has been named first-team All-America by five outlets, leads Gonzaga in scoring (19.2), minutes played (31.0) and made 3-pointers (72). He’s connected on 44.4% of his 3-pointers and 89.8% of his free throws for the top-ranked Zags (26-0).
Fans can vote on Naismith awards at naismithfanvote.com from March 19-31.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Follow along with the Zags
Subscribe to our Gonzaga Basketball newsletter to stay up with the latest news.