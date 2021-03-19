Gonzaga’s Corey Kispert finalist for Naismith player of the year

Gonzaga senior wing Corey Kispert has made the final four for the Naismith Trophy player of the year.

Kispert, Oklahoma State’s Cade Cunningham, Illinois’ Ayo Dosunmu and Iowa’s Luka Garza are finalists for the award. Gonzaga sophomore forward Drew Timme was one of 10 semifinalists.

Kispert, who has been named first-team All-America by five outlets, leads Gonzaga in scoring (19.2), minutes played (31.0) and made 3-pointers (72). He’s connected on 44.4% of his 3-pointers and 89.8% of his free throws for the top-ranked Zags (26-0).

Fans can vote on Naismith awards at naismithfanvote.com from March 19-31.