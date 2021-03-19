Governor accelerates Oregon’s vaccine eligibility timeline

By Sara Cline Associated Press/Report for America

PORTLAND – Gov. Kate Brown announced Friday she is accelerating Oregon’s COVID-19 vaccine eligibility timeline in order for vulnerable populations to receive shots ahead of May 1, when all adults will become eligible.

In addition, state health officials said that they expect to receive approximately 3.3 million doses by the end of May – enough vaccine to give every adult Oregonian their first shot.

“Until recently, in these news conferences, we’ve talked about our limited vaccine supplies and the prospect that it could take until late fall before we reached community immunity,” Patrick Allen, the director of the health authority, said during Friday’s news conference. “Now it’s possible every adult in Oregon could be vaccinated within 10 weeks. That’s an extraordinary turnaround.”

Beginning Monday, counties that have largely completed vaccinating residents who are 65 or older can begin administering shots to the next eligible groups, along with migrant and seasonal farmworkers working in the county.

Beginning March 29, those eligible for the vaccine will be people 45-64 with underlying health conditions, migrant and seasonal farm workers, seafood and agricultural workers, food processing workers, people living in low-income senior housing, senior congregate and independent living, homeless people, people displaced by the 2020 wildfires, wildland firefighters and pregnant people 16 and older.

On April 19, frontline workers, multigenerational household members, and people 16 to 44 with underlying health conditions will be eligible. Frontline workers include grocery store employees, restaurant workers, members of the media and public transit workers .

“So, will we have the vaccines to administer more than 2 million adults who’ll become eligible to get vaccinated over the next 2 months? Yes, if the federal government comes through at the levels of vaccines we’ve projected, based on the national numbers the administration has released,” Allen said.

Last week President Joe Biden pledged to make all adults eligible for vaccines by May 1. However, following the announcement Brown said she would not change the state’s eligibility schedule until she was sure the state would receive enough vaccines. Originally, all Oregonians, 16 and older, were set to become eligible July 1.

Since then Oregon officials said they have received an order, from the United States Department of Health and Human Service, that directs vaccination sites to make the change with eligibility.

Oregon officials announced Wednesday that all residents 16 and older will be eligible for the vaccine by May 1.

“This is a remarkable moment in the course of the pandemic,” Allen said. “Nearly a year after Oregon recorded its first COVID-19 case, it’s possible every Oregonian could get vaccinated against the virus that has claimed the lives of more than half a million Americans.”

As of Friday, 938,900 Oregonians have received at least one vaccination.

Allen said by early next week, he expects that 1 million Oregonians – about one in three adults– will have received a shot.

Overall, 12% of Oregonians have been fully vaccinated.

Cline is a corps member for The Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.