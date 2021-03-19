The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Sports >  High school sports

Greater Spokane League football: Ryan Rieckmann helps Cheney top Lewis and Clark

UPDATED: Sat., March 20, 2021

By Dave Nichols daven@spokesman.com(509) 459-5441

Roundup of Friday’s Greater Spokane League football action.

Cheney 7, Lewis and Clark 6: Ryan Rieckmann hauled in a 17-yard touchdown pass from Josh Whiteley in the third quarter for the go-ahead score and the Blackhawks (2-2) defeated the visiting Tigers (0-3) in a GSL 4A/3A league game on Friday. Rieckmann finished with five catches for 53 yards. 

Mead 26, Ferris 0: Jo Sonnichsen ran for one TD and passed for another in the first quarter and the Panthers (2-2) beat the Saxons (1-3) in a GSL 4A/3A game at Union Stadium. Caleb Shawen added a 2-yard TD run in the fourth quarter.

Pullman 28, East Valley 7: Carson Coulter went 16 of 25 for 199 yards with three touchdown passes and the visiting Greyhounds (2-2) beat the Knights (1-3) in a GSL 2A game. Coulter added a 3-yard TD run and Hyatt Utzman hauled in a 50-yard touchdown catch for Pullman.

North Central 40, Rogers 31: The Indians (1-2) beat the Pirates (0-4) in a GSL 2A game at Union Stadium. Details were unavailable.

University at Gonzaga Prep (PPD): The game between the Titans (0-3) and the Bullpups (3-0) was postponed due to COVID precautions.

West Valley at Shadle Park (PPD): The game between the Eagles (3-0) and the Highlanders (3-0) was postponed due to COVID precautions.

