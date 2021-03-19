Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Opinion >  Letters

How about tribal input?

North Central High School Principal Steve Fisk, appears to be dancing around the issue of changing the school’s time-honored mascot (“District moves ahead with potential North Central mascot change,” March 12).

Principal Fisk is being politically correct and careful with reluctant and perhaps some innocently ignorant alumni members — and there have been many over the years. Mr. Fisk is dancing and treading ever so lightly, when it comes to some young students and their families, who are deeply offended by some publicly endorsed and sanctioned images at their high school.

Principal Fisk was quoted as saying, “Last week I reached out to the board, and we are going to have the review.”

I found no mention in the article of the Spokane Tribe of Indians, and Principal Fisk may not be aware that North Central High School was built on the ancestral hunting and gathering areas of the Spokane Tribe.

If Principal Fisk was to call the Spokane Tribe — their phone number is easily obtainable in the local phone book — he would be able to find out how they have felt about this important issue and whether they think the mascot should continue or not. It would be well worth the phone call and possible meeting to follow.

James Gordon Perkins

Colville

 

Letters policy

The Spokesman-Review invites original letters on topics of public interest. Your letter must adhere to the following rules:

  • No more than 250 words
  • We reserve the right to reject letters that are not factually correct, racist or are written with malice.
  • We cannot accept more than one letter a month from the same writer.
  • With each letter, include your daytime phone number and street address.
  • The Spokesman-Review retains the nonexclusive right to archive and re-publish any material submitted for publication.
Unfortunately, we don’t have space to publish all letters received, nor are we able to acknowledge their receipt.
Click here to learn more.

Submit letters using any of the following:

Our online form

Mail: Letters to the Editor
The Spokesman-Review
999 W. Riverside Ave.
Spokane, WA 99201

Email: editor@spokesman.com
Fax: (509) 459-3815
Questions?: (509) 459-5430