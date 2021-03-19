How about tribal input?

North Central High School Principal Steve Fisk, appears to be dancing around the issue of changing the school’s time-honored mascot (“District moves ahead with potential North Central mascot change,” March 12).

Principal Fisk is being politically correct and careful with reluctant and perhaps some innocently ignorant alumni members — and there have been many over the years. Mr. Fisk is dancing and treading ever so lightly, when it comes to some young students and their families, who are deeply offended by some publicly endorsed and sanctioned images at their high school.

Principal Fisk was quoted as saying, “Last week I reached out to the board, and we are going to have the review.”

I found no mention in the article of the Spokane Tribe of Indians, and Principal Fisk may not be aware that North Central High School was built on the ancestral hunting and gathering areas of the Spokane Tribe.

If Principal Fisk was to call the Spokane Tribe — their phone number is easily obtainable in the local phone book — he would be able to find out how they have felt about this important issue and whether they think the mascot should continue or not. It would be well worth the phone call and possible meeting to follow.

James Gordon Perkins

Colville