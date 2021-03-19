Cache Reset
Opinion >  Letters

Politics and public health

After reading Rob Leach’s anti-mask letter (“Mask politics,” March 7), perhaps we should take the hand-washing signs from our public restrooms. Leach’s view is that no government is going to take away his freedom to infect others! Does Leach have a higher right to life and liberty than the rest of us?

Public health and disease prevention are apolitical. The sign says, “Employees must wash their hands after using the restroom.” Would Rob like a waiter who didn’t wash his hands to serve his food? Does the waiter have the personal freedom to give Leach food poisoning?

The government can’t make you a caring person by posting a sign. What happened to the Republican “law and order” mantra? What’s with the anti-mask demonstrations? I long for the old Republicans who were conservative and proponents of good citizenship. Today, they have a gun in one hand and a Bible in the other. They are pro-life but seem willing to cough COVID into your face.

My request is that Republicans follow the values they preach. When did Republicans become anti-public health? Rob doesn’t have to act like Trump. He could care about others and wear a mask.

Otherwise, he has the personal freedom to stay out of public places. America has become the country where you can act like an ass and be politically admired for it. Thank you, Donald J. Trump.

Pete Scobby

Newport

 

