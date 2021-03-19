The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Sports >  High school sports

Prep roundup: Kole Hunsaker tosses 4 TD passes, Lakeside beats Medical Lake in Northeast A game

UPDATED: Sat., March 20, 2021

By Dave Nichols daven@spokesman.com(509) 459-5441

Roundup of Friday’s high school football action across Eastern Washington.

Northeast A

Lakeside 46, Medical Lake 0: Kole Hunsaker passed for 246 yards with four touchdowns and the Eagles (2-0) beat the visiting Cardinals (0-3). Dawson Tobeck reeled in a pair of TD catches for Lakeside. 

Newport 13, Deer Park 6: Aaron Eggleston scored on a short touchdown run, Ronan Sherman added a pair of field goals and the Grizzlies (1-2) beat the visiting Stags (2-1). Remi Scott scored a second-quarter TD for Deer Park. 

Riverside 27, Freeman 0: Jackson Becker caught five passes for 68 yards with two touchdowns and the Rams (2-0) beat the visiting Scotties (0-3) in a Northeast A League game on Friday. Jaden Becker carried 23 times for 136 yards and a touchdown while Silas Ng had three TD passes for Riverside.

Northeast 2B

Reardan 29, Northwest Christian 6: Mahkai Anderson threw a touchdown pass and recorded a safety and the Indians (3-0) defeated the visiting Crusaders (0-2). Cody Sprecher and Abe Nelson added 2-yard TD runs for Reardan.

Chewelah 34, Colfax 32: Kaden Krouse scored on a 3-yard run with 1:20 left in the game and the Cougars (4-0) beat the visiting Bulldogs (2-2). Krouse had a interception return for a score in the third quarter.

Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 32, Kettle Falls 6: Hayden Melcher ran for 162 yards and three touchdowns and the Broncos (2-1) beat the visiting Bulldogs (0-4).

