The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883 Partly Cloudy Day 52° Partly Cloudy
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
News >  Business

Report: DOJ investigating Visa over debit card business

UPDATED: Fri., March 19, 2021

This photo from April 23, 2018, shows the Visa logo on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. Visa is under investigation by the Department of Justice's antitrust division, according to a report in the Wall Street Journal. (Associated Press)
This photo from April 23, 2018, shows the Visa logo on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. Visa is under investigation by the Department of Justice's antitrust division, according to a report in the Wall Street Journal. (Associated Press)
Associated Press

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Visa is under investigation by the Department of Justice’s antitrust division over whether the company pushes merchants into more expensive forms of debit card payments, The Wall Street Journal reported Friday.

The investigation is focused on how merchants route debit card transactions when a consumer makes an online transaction, according to the Journal, which cited anonymous sources.

San Francisco-based Visa declined to comment on the Journal’s report.

Visa earns a fee for each transaction that is run on its network. However debit card fees are strictly regulated after Congress passed the Dodd Frank Act following the 2008 financial crisis, in what’s known as the Durbin amendment.

The reasoning behind the regulation was because debit cards are typically used for smaller transactions, where merchants’ profit margins may be smaller, compared to high-value transactions that consumers typically use their credit cards for.

Merchants are supposed to be given the option to run debit card transactions on lower-cost networks instead of running it on Visa’s or Mastercard’s network.

The option often appears on the pin pads used by consumers when they buy goods at a store. But that option is not available for online transactions, and where those transactions are being routed could be an anticompetitive practice.

Visa, as the largest payment network, has faced antitrust investigations in the past. The DOJ blocked Visa’s purchase of the financial technology company Plaid earlier this year, citing antitrust concerns.

The company has also paid out billions of dollars over the last two decades to settle allegations that merchants were overpaying to accept credit and debit cards.

Visa’s stock was down about 5% in afternoon trading on Wall Street Friday.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter

Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.

Top stories in Business