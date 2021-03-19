Sungrowers Assocation honors growers with Craft Cannabis Cup
Fri., March 19, 2021
The Washington Sungrowers Industry Association, a trade group of cannabis producers and processors from around the state, recently recognized more than 30 industry members for their efforts and accomplishments.
The first-ever Craft Cannabis Cup presented awards in 15 categories, including best flower and best edible.
Executive Director Crystal Oliver said the Craft Cannabis Cup was designed to bring together industry members throughout the state in the spirit of friendly competition.
“Washington truly does have the best cannabis in the country, and it’s important that we preserve the smaller craft-scale producers and processors,” she said.
More than 30 judges with cannabis knowledge were asked to select the finalists in each category. These includes store owners, budtenders, social media influencers, and consumers. The judges collectively brought more than 500 years of cannabis experience.
Some categories were based on the quality of product, others based on how it was grown – such as full outdoors, in greenhouses or using light deprivation techniques.
The association also has hosted the Sun Cup each spring for the past three years, another opportunity to recognize the diverse products grown and created in Washington. Planning is in motion for this year’s Sun Cup. Entries are always welcome, as are applications for possible judges.
Proceeds from the Craft Cannabis Cup help fund the association’s legislative and regulatory advocacy efforts.
The finalists included:
Best full-term sungrown flower
Winner: Rolexx, Eagle Trees
Runners-up: Sunshine No. 4, Wildwood Flower Farm; Kill Kenny, CannaSol Farms
Best light-dep sungrown flower
Winner: Slurricane, Lazy Bee Gardens
Runner-up: Dutch Royale, Eagle Trees; Mimosa, First Light
Best CBD flower
Winner: Harlequin, Washington Bud Company
Runners up: Frida, Raven; Sour Tsunami, Lazy Bee Gardens
Best indoor and greenhouse-grown flower
Winner: Tropicana Cookies, Good Good Garden
Runners up: Dutch Treat Haze and Afghani Hash Plant, both from Washington Bud Company
Best infused joint
Winner: Diamond Tips, Gold Leaf and Polar Icetracts
Runners up: Trifecta, Puffin Farm; C02 Live Resin and Kief Coated Super Joint, CannaSol Farms.
Best solvent-free rosin
Winner: Malibu Marsha, No Mids
Runners up: Sour Garlic Cookies, No Mids; Kanaka Kush, Gold Leaf and Polar Icetracts
Best CBD cartridge
Winner: Remedy, Puffin Farms
Runners up: My Sunshine and Cosmic Charlie, both from Raven
Best THC cartridge
Winner: Wedding Cake, Lazy Bee Gardens
Runners up: Garlic Mushroom Onion, Yield Farms; Albino Koala, Raven
Best dab
Winner: Mochi Gelato, Lefties Cannabis Co
Runners up: Gorilla Unglued, Lefties Cannabis Co.; Mac & Cheese, Gorge Gold
Best preroll
Winner: Smokes Lavender Kush, Raven
Runners up: Double Lemon Cheesecake, CannaSol Farms; Blueberry, Golden Leaf
Best topical
Winner: Solace, Green Revolution
Runners up: Canis Soothing Liniment, Washington Bud Company; Intimate Lubricant, Green Revolution
Best savory edible
Winner: Lori’s Roasted Garlic Potato Chips, Craft Elixirs
Runner up: Lori’s Sea Salt and Cracked Pepper Potato Chips, Craft Elixirs
Best CBD edible
Winner: Pioneer Squares Sour Cherry, Sour Elixirs
Runner up: Turn On: Remarkable High CBD Spray, Green Revolution
Best tincture
Winner: Finest Cannabis Tincture Beauty Sleep, Green Revolution
Runners up: Avocado Oil-Based Tincture 1:1 and Finest Cannabis Tincture Journey Sativa, both by Green Revolution
Best sweet edible
Winner: Mixed Flavor Doozies, Green Revolution
Runners up: Green Baker’s Gluten Free Cookies, Green Revolution; Lori’s Sweet Potato Chips, Craft Elixirs
