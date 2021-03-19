Sungrowers Assocation honors growers with Craft Cannabis Cup

By Joe Butler EVERCANNABIS Writer

The Washington Sungrowers Industry Association, a trade group of cannabis producers and processors from around the state, recently recognized more than 30 industry members for their efforts and accomplishments.

The first-ever Craft Cannabis Cup presented awards in 15 categories, including best flower and best edible.

Executive Director Crystal Oliver said the Craft Cannabis Cup was designed to bring together industry members throughout the state in the spirit of friendly competition.

“Washington truly does have the best cannabis in the country, and it’s important that we preserve the smaller craft-scale producers and processors,” she said.

More than 30 judges with cannabis knowledge were asked to select the finalists in each category. These includes store owners, budtenders, social media influencers, and consumers. The judges collectively brought more than 500 years of cannabis experience.

Some categories were based on the quality of product, others based on how it was grown – such as full outdoors, in greenhouses or using light deprivation techniques.

The association also has hosted the Sun Cup each spring for the past three years, another opportunity to recognize the diverse products grown and created in Washington. Planning is in motion for this year’s Sun Cup. Entries are always welcome, as are applications for possible judges.

Proceeds from the Craft Cannabis Cup help fund the association’s legislative and regulatory advocacy efforts.

The finalists included:

Best full-term sungrown flower

Winner: Rolexx, Eagle Trees

Runners-up: Sunshine No. 4, Wildwood Flower Farm; Kill Kenny, CannaSol Farms

Best light-dep sungrown flower

Winner: Slurricane, Lazy Bee Gardens

Runner-up: Dutch Royale, Eagle Trees; Mimosa, First Light

Best CBD flower

Winner: Harlequin, Washington Bud Company

Runners up: Frida, Raven; Sour Tsunami, Lazy Bee Gardens

Best indoor and greenhouse-grown flower

Winner: Tropicana Cookies, Good Good Garden

Runners up: Dutch Treat Haze and Afghani Hash Plant, both from Washington Bud Company

Best infused joint

Winner: Diamond Tips, Gold Leaf and Polar Icetracts

Runners up: Trifecta, Puffin Farm; C02 Live Resin and Kief Coated Super Joint, CannaSol Farms.

Best solvent-free rosin

Winner: Malibu Marsha, No Mids

Runners up: Sour Garlic Cookies, No Mids; Kanaka Kush, Gold Leaf and Polar Icetracts

Best CBD cartridge

Winner: Remedy, Puffin Farms

Runners up: My Sunshine and Cosmic Charlie, both from Raven

Best THC cartridge

Winner: Wedding Cake, Lazy Bee Gardens

Runners up: Garlic Mushroom Onion, Yield Farms; Albino Koala, Raven

Best dab

Winner: Mochi Gelato, Lefties Cannabis Co

Runners up: Gorilla Unglued, Lefties Cannabis Co.; Mac & Cheese, Gorge Gold

Best preroll

Winner: Smokes Lavender Kush, Raven

Runners up: Double Lemon Cheesecake, CannaSol Farms; Blueberry, Golden Leaf

Best topical

Winner: Solace, Green Revolution

Runners up: Canis Soothing Liniment, Washington Bud Company; Intimate Lubricant, Green Revolution

Best savory edible

Winner: Lori’s Roasted Garlic Potato Chips, Craft Elixirs

Runner up: Lori’s Sea Salt and Cracked Pepper Potato Chips, Craft Elixirs

Best CBD edible

Winner: Pioneer Squares Sour Cherry, Sour Elixirs

Runner up: Turn On: Remarkable High CBD Spray, Green Revolution

Best tincture

Winner: Finest Cannabis Tincture Beauty Sleep, Green Revolution

Runners up: Avocado Oil-Based Tincture 1:1 and Finest Cannabis Tincture Journey Sativa, both by Green Revolution

Best sweet edible

Winner: Mixed Flavor Doozies, Green Revolution

Runners up: Green Baker’s Gluten Free Cookies, Green Revolution; Lori’s Sweet Potato Chips, Craft Elixirs

Joe Butler is a longtime marketing writer and editor at The Spokesman-Review. He’s an enthusiast of Star Wars, commemorative spoon collecting, and the Oxford comma.