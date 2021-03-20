Continued Republican hypocrisy

For eight years, Republicans claimed the deficit and the debt were the largest dangers facing the US. Then Mango Mussolini took office and Republicans controlled both Housed of Congress. The economy was booming and the smart thing to do would be to pay down that debt. What did the GOP do? Pass $2.2 trillion in tax cuts favoring the wealthiest 1% and the largest budget in history. Suddenly, the debt didn’t matter.

The first Covid relief bill? Republican spent another $2 trillion. One quarter of that was a slush fund for large businesses, it took Democrats to demand oversight, then the president kicked out the guy who would have done oversight. Much of the small business money went to millionaires and their public companies and personal toy companies.

Now the Democrats put together an almost $2 trillion package. It doesn’t give the wealthy tax cuts and there’s no slush fund for corporations. It focuses small business funds on actual small businesses, helps open schools safely, extends unemployment aid, helps state and local governments provide services to struggling Americans, and provides a check to struggling Americans. For Republicans, that’s just wrong. Suddenly the deficit matters again.

If they’d just admit they believe in crony capitalism and the feudal system, they could quit lying and be more comfortable with themselves.

David Teich

Spokane Valley