Opinion >  Letters

Distorting the truth

Once again, Sue Lani Madsen demonstrates how she can appear objective, but, in the end, distorts the truth (“Resolved: Fraud a major problem in U.S. elections,” March 11).

At the “virtual debate on election integrity” she attended, a speaker did cite studies done by the conservative Heritage Foundation and the liberal Brennan Center which both conclude voting fraud is “infinitesimal.”

I could point Madsen to other studies by political scientists and law professors which point to same conclusion. What is stunning is Madsen’s omission of any detailed discussion of how unnecessary voting regulations suppress voters of color, and, in particular, Black voters. You would think that Madsen had no knowledge of the voting suppression efforts in Georgia.

This omission and her choice of a concluding quotation from an attendee at the virtual debate — “don’t know the truth about 2020” — contribute to Madsen reinforcing the undemocratic views that the election was illegitimate.

I would love to have Madsen debate Stacey Abrams regarding voter suppression. Election fraud is not a problem; voter suppression by the GOP is.

Kathryn Lee

Spokane

 

