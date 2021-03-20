The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Sports >  High school sports

Prep roundup: Hayden Hardt helps Liberty football top Asotin in Northeast 2B game

UPDATED: Sun., March 21, 2021

By Dave Nichols daven@spokesman.com(509) 459-5441

Roundup of Saturday’s high school sports action from across Eastern Washington.

Football

Othello 34, Clarkston 19: The Huskies (2-2) beat the visiting Bantams (2-2) in a Greater Spokane League 2A game. Details were unavailable. 

Liberty 20, Asotin 7: Hayden Hardt rushed 18 times for 80 yards with a touchdown and caught a TD pass and the Lancers (3-0) beat the visiting Panthers (1-3) in a Northeast 2B game on Saturday. London Foland returned an interception 60 yards for a Lancers TD.

Girls soccer

Freeman 2, Lakeside 0: Amanda Flory made six saves and the Scotties (5-0) blanked the visiting Eagles (2-2) in a Northeast A League game on Saturday. Makayla Werner and Kaleigh Oyler scored for Freeman.

Newport 4, Medical Lake 3: Evelyn Jergens scored the go-ahead goal in the final minute to help lift the visiting Grizzlies (2-2) over the Cardinals (0-4) in a Northeast A league match. Jergens tied it at 3 in the 73rd minute.

Deer Park 10, Riverside 1: Carmen Kiewart and Ella Carnahan scored three goals apiece and the visiting Stags (4-1) beat the Rams (2-2) in a Northeast A League game on Saturday.

Davenport 8, Reardan 1: Darby Soliday scored three goals, Milei Floyd added two and the Gorillas (7-1-1) beat the Indians (2-5) in a Northeast 2B game. 

St. George’s 8, Kettle Falls 1: The Dragons topped the Bulldogs in a Northeast 2B game on Saturday. Details were unavailable.

Volleyball

Deer Park 3, Colville 0: Alli Feist notched 19 assists and the visiting Stags (5-2) swept the Indians (2-5) 25-14, 25-19, 25-6 in a Northeast A league match. Olivia Ortner had nine assists for Colville.

Lakeside 3, Medical Lake 0: Jamie Kennedy recorded 10 aces and nine digs and the visiting Eagles (4-1) beat the Cardinals (1-3) 25-11, 25-15, 25-11 in a Northeast A League match.

Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 3, Chewelah 0: Taylor Galbreath led with 12 kills and three aces and the visiting Broncos (8-4) swept the Cougars (2-7) 25-19, 25-19, 25-11 in a Northeast 2B matchup on Saturday.

