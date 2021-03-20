Cache Reset
Opinion >  Letters

Replace CMR

I wonder if Cathy understands her oath of office… The following are some of her votes and actions which don’t support her constituents in the 5th District. She voted against HR 1, the voting rights bill. Voted with125 other GOP reps to deny all votes from swing states that Trump lost in the 2020 election. Joined 140 GOP reps to vote against the Electoral College, to overthrow the election. Changed her mind after the capitol riots on Jan 6.

Voted against the COVID relief bill, which would help so many in her district, small businesses, schools, the poor and middle class. Yet she voted for the big tax break for big business and the super rich in 2017.

We in the 5th District need a representative who considers all her constituents needs. In 2022 we need a new representative — Republican, independent or, God forbid, a Democrat.

Tony Burke Sr.

Spokane

 

