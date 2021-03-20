Stay the course, SPS

Please allow the new stadium to stay in the Albi location.

The reason Spokane Public Schools actually owns Albi is because the city let it get so run-down our professional soccer team refused to play there and SPS and Mead took over management so the Greater Spokane League would have a place to play their games. The two districts had to install all new turf and sound systems to be able to even use the stadium.

Why should the money given to SPS to build a facility that would allow them to use it anytime they want and always have free parking be given to the city to be used on a facility that they didn’t own and couldn’t use it unless they asked permission? The city already built the Podium without the public being able to vote on it because they knew it wouldn’t have passed because the public had just said they didn’t want another facility in that area because of lack of parking and traffic issues.

This issue has been turned down twice. Why does it keep coming back and would it even be legal to take SPS funds and build a facility they didn’t own? Please, SPS, stay the course and build at Albi. If you go against the advisory vote you may not get such a favorable vote for the next Levy or Bond.

Steve Butt

Spokane