Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Bobby L. Roberts and Marianne E. Wood, both of Newman Lake.

Brang Dee and Than D. Khaing, both of Spokane Valley.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Numerica Credit Union v. Alexxis M. Guthrie, money claimed owed.

Numerica Credit Union v. Michael B. Buckless, money claimed owed.

Numerica Credit Union v. Nathan L. Acheson, money claimed owed.

Trisha Christian, et al., v. Brian Hartling, seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.

US Bank National Association v. Cole B. Cooper, money claimed owed.

US Bank National Association v. Chad J. Lamb, money claimed owed.

US Bank National Association v. Mitchell T. Martin, et al., money claimed owed.

US Bank National Association v. Rebecca L. Heath, money claimed owed.

US Bank National Association v. Michael W. Bassen, money claimed owed.

Molly S. Bartleson v. Darrel B. Kogle, et al., complaint for money damages.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Peterson, Jamie L. and Craig M.

Wilson, Matthew Z. and Kemra K.

Bishopp, Tammy R. and Robert C.

Madden, Kevin M. Laurie A.

Carroll, Martin E. and Samantha J.

Sheffield, Tina J. and Kevin J.

Whichelow, Nicole L. and Alexander A.

Robinson, Phillip G. and Susan A.

Fitzgerald, Tonya S. and Michael J.

Madawala, Romesh J. and Sherri L.

Marriages decreed invalid

Rayne, Jessica J. and Samantha J.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Julie M. McKay

Tyler J. Theis, 25; 95 days in jail with credit given for 95 days served, after pleading guilty to money laundering, making false or misleading statement to a public official and two counts of third-degree retail theft with special/extenuating circumstances.

Micah T. Rodriguez, 26; $43 fine, 56 days in jail with credit given for 56 days served, 12 months probation, after being found guilty to first-degree criminal trespass-domestic violence.

Timothy W. Sims, 30; $15 fine, 25 days in jail with credit given for 25 days served, 24 months probation, after being found guilty of violation of order.

Judge Tony D. Hazel

Ronald L. Trammell, 40; $105 restitution, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, after pleading guilty to third-degree retail theft with special/extenuating circumstances.

Raphael Manirakiza, 30; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 24 months probation, after being found guilty of fourth-degree assault-domestic violence.

Heather A. Kemper, 24; three months in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree promoting prostitution.

Justina P. Walker, 28; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 12 months probation, after being found guilty of fourth-degree assault-domestic violence.

Judge Harold D. Clarke III

Adam J. Dishon, 45; 24 months in a residential chemical dependency treatment-based alternative, after pleading guilty to four counts of second-degree theft.

William M. Heldreth, 28; jail time to be determined, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree retail theft with special/extenuating circumstances and conspiracy to commit possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.

Judge Maryann C. Moreno

Benjamin P. Ellis, 34; 100 months in prison, 18 months probation, after pleading guilty to first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm and second-degree assault.

Federal court

Bankruptcy petitions

Anvil Development, LLC, Spokane; debts of $840,642.

Elizabeth E. Phillips, Spokane; debts of $148,044.

Marcella Cook, Othello; debts of $15,819.

Alexas M. Douglas, Spokane; debts of $50,976.

Sean H. Harvey, Spokane; debts of $83,045.

Ian A. and Jennifer N. Hite, Spokane; debts of $102,037.

Steven L. Brauner, Spokane; debts of $81,925.

Anthony R. Paszkeicz, Odessa, Washington; debts of $131,419.

Joseph A. and Gayle L. Lee, Deer Park; debts of $31,339.

Christopher J. and Stacy N. Ostafin, Spokane Valley; debts of $199,655.

Dianne M. Klinger, Quincy; debts of $37,171.

Jose J. and Irma I. Montemayor, Moses Lake; debts of $211,170.

Douglas R. Schafroth, Jr., Colville; debts of $52,785.

Rebekah Sandoval, Beverly, Washington; debts of $64,088.

Blind Squirrel, LLC, Pullman; debts of $86,207.

Kevin J. Lewellyn, Liberty Lake; debts of $397,654.

Oscar G. Salgado, Othello; debts of $133,493.

Chase L. Boyer, Spokane; debts of $24,787.

Corey E. Davis, Liberty Lake; debts of $22,051.

Sally A. Law, Rosalia; debts of $41,982.

Deborah L. Herbst, Otis Orchards and Wayne T. Herbst, California; debts not listed.

Eduardo Castaneda, Quincy; debts of $148,564.

Randal C. and Shellene F. Teagle, Moses Lake; debts of $204,754.

Wage-earner petitions

Christina M. and Wade L. Stolz, Spokane Valley; debts of $201,664.

Sami Z. Haddad, Colbert; debts of $659,302.

Dana D. Plotzki, Spokane; debts not listed.

Taylor J. and Bobby C. Susemihl, Moses Lake; debts of $49,006.

Patricia M. Howard, Liberty Lake; debts of $396,695.