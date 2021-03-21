45 new cases of COVID-19 reported Sunday in Spokane County
UPDATED: Sun., March 21, 2021
There were 45 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Spokane County on Sunday, bringing the total number of infections during the pandemic to 38,482, according to the Spokane Regional Health District.
Health officials discovered a discrepancy in data Friday related to COVID-19 deaths, according to communications from the district. Data will be reviewed and corrected as soon as possible, the health district said. The health district did not expand on the type of data discrepancy.
There are currently 48 people hospitalized due to COVID-19 in Spokane County. At least 583 people have died after contracting the virus, the health district reported.
Statewide there have been more than 354,000 cases of COVID-19 and 5,174 deaths, according to the Washington Department of Health.
There have been more than 2.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines given in the state, according to the Washington State Department of Health.
In Spokane County, 12.75% of people have been fully vaccinated and 21.11% of people have received at least one dose, according to the health department.
