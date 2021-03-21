College baseball: Gonzaga finishes off sweep of Santa Clara

From staff reports

Gonzaga pitcher Bradley Mullan held Santa Clara scoreless into the sixth inning, and Andrew Orzel drove in two runs to help the Bulldogs earn a three-game sweep with a 5-2 victory Sunday in a West Coast Conference baseball game at Schott Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

Stephen Lund’s solo homer in the fourth gave the Bulldogs a 2-0 lead, and Orzel extended the lead to 3-0 with an RBI single in the fifth.

Mullan exited in the sixth after allowing an unearned run, and he finished with two hits allowed and five strikeouts. Alek Jacob earned his second save.

Ryan Sullivan was 3 for 4 with an RBI, and Guthrie Morrison added two hits for Gonzaga (11-8, 3-0 WCC).

Jason Dicochea had two of his team’s four hits for the Broncos (6-12, 0-3).

Oregon State 9, Washington State 8: Andy Armstrong’s solo home run in the bottom of the eighth lifted the 18th-ranked Beavers to the Pac-12 win at Goss Stadium in Corvallis, Oregon.

Collin Montez hit a two-run double to key a five-run fifth inning for a 7-5 lead for WSU (11-4, 1-2).

After the Beavers (13-4, 2-1) came back to take an 8-7 lead, WSU’s Justin Van De Brake scored on a wild pitch in the seventh to knot the score at 8-all.

Jack Smith had three hits for the Cougars.