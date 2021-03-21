A Grip on Sports: One day, two games and new appreciation of Spokane-area basketball

A GRIP ON SPORTS • Gonzaga moves on with a rout of Norfolk State. Not a surprise. Eastern Washington plays well but loses in the first round to Kansas. Not a surprise. The three Greater Spokane League products that play for GU and EWU take a star turn on the national stage. If you’ve been paying attention, that wasn’t a surprise either.

• Anton Watson put it well after Gonzaga’s 1,457-point win over the Spartans last night.

“Hey, they’re sleeping on Spokane hoopers,” Watson said in a postgame Zoom interview as relayed by Theo Lawson. “We’ve been saying that. But (Tanner) and his brother, they were cooking today. I watched that whole game. It just shows how many hoopers we’ve got in Spokane. Me and him were battling in high school, so that’s respect to him.”

Watson is right you know.

Spokane hoopers, to use Watson’s term, have been cooking for a while on the regional and national scene. And I’ve been lucky enough to watch it the past decade. Since taking early retirement for the S-R, one of my causes has been helping Eastern Washington’s high school basketball players develop their skills and display them for college basketball coaches during the spring and summer.

It’s been rewarding work and was even before three players who wore Eastern Washington Elite uniforms at one point showed out on national TV.

Unlike most high-profile grassroots programs, the Hoopfest-affiliated EWE program isn’t a moneymaker. Our goal is to break even – that hasn’t always happened – and give as many players as possible a chance to travel and be exposed to a different brand of basketball than what is available in the Inland Northwest.

To get it done, it takes a lot of hard work and long hours, some on the court, many off. But it also leads to huge, unquantifiable rewards.

And those rewards aren’t just watching Jake Groves score 23 points against Kansas in the first round. Or seeing Anton Watson come off the bench to turn up the Gonzaga defense, sparking another easy first-round victory.

Both of those players played with my group as eighth graders, getting their first taste of what it’s like to travel and play hoops. Kim and I shepherded them around Anaheim, Las Vegas and many other places, part of almost a hundred young men we’ve gotten to know through hoops in the past decade.

In hours spent in gyms, we try to teach defensive skills – you can’t attend as many of Tony Bennett’s practices as I did and not become a defense-first basketball coach – as well as life skills, with the goal of helping these young men prepare for the challenges high school brings, on and off the court.

Oh, and put them into positions to have a lot of fun as well. That’s a given. What’s really fun, though, is to watch them grow from the sprouts they are in eighth grade.

Jake Groves is a great example of that. Like his older brother Tanner, who blossomed as a 10th and 11th grader, Jake was something of a late bloomer. That makes eighth-grade travel basketball something of a challenge. He proved to be up to it, just as he has been up to every challenge he’s faced at Shadle Park High and Eastern.

I could say the same of Watson, who matured mightily during his seventh-grade summer and eighth-grade Spokane AAU season, beginning the process of learning the effort level needed to compete on the highest stage. After those years (and about 50 games and another 50 practices), he moved on to travel with a group of Gonzaga Prep students under John Stockton’s tutelage as well as starring for the Bullpups in the winter.

The limelight hit Watson and Groves yesterday and they didn’t shrink. That would make anyone who coached them, even for a day, proud. But I’m just as proud of one of their teammates on those teams who called me recently, unsure of whether he should transfer schools and try to find a better fit. After a few conversations with him and his parents, he decided he would rather deal with the challenges ahead of him then move on.

The game brought us all together. And it continues to bring rewards for Watson, the Groves brothers and many other Spokane hoopers. But it is just a small part of the relationships built. And the lasting rewards.

Gonzaga: After the first few minutes, it wasn’t a contest. Despite not hitting on all cylinders, the Zags rolled. Jim Meehan has the game analysis and the difference makers. … John Blanchette has a column that centers on Spokane hoops and other – cough, COVID-19, cough – key items. … There is the usual recap with highlights as well as a photo gallery with Associated Press content. … We chipped in with our TV Take. We will be in front of the television again Monday morning when GU meets Oklahoma on CBS. … The school gave its students a bit of a tent city feel yesterday. Socially distanced, of course. Connor Gilbert has the story. … The women don’t begin until tomorrow – the start of their game will overlap with the men’s contest – but hat didn’t stop Jim Allen from putting together two stories. One is on Jill Townsend, the senior leader (and it includes these photographs). The other includes key moments throughout the season. … Townsend and Washington State coach Kamie Ethridge were among those who spoke against the unbalanced way the NCAA set up its basketball bubbles. Theo has more in this story. … Elsewhere in the West Coast Conference, BYU didn’t put up the battle many expected and quietly fell to UCLA.

WSU: The Cougars begin their quest for an NCAA title today in the same building Ethridge shined as a college hooper (yes, we used that term again). Theo delves into that with this preview. … Larry Stone looks at the Cougars in today’s Seattle Times. … The baseball team lost at Oregon State. … Around the Pac-12 and college basketball, never forget the NCAA Tournament is a TV show with large financial payouts. … Oregon was once again the beneficiary of a virus outbreak among its scheduled opponent. The Ducks move on without having to play VCU. … Oregon State has to play Oklahoma State today. And the Beavers will need to play well to advance. … The conference is still undefeated. As we mentioned above, UCLA knocked out BYU with a toughness the Bruins haven’t always shown. … USC pulled away from Drake in the second half. The Trojans were tough defensively, especially around the rim. … Colorado is reaching new heights. … In football news, Washington believes it got a tough one in their latest running back recruit. … Jedd Fisch seems to be already universally loved at Arizona.

EWU: The Eagles jumped ahead of Kansas early and battled until the final minutes. Ryan Collingwood is in Indianapolis and has the game analysis. … Ryan also has a notebook that looks into Shantay Legans’ future. I talked with a friend connected to the University of Portland basketball program yesterday about rumors concerning Legans and the school. His advice? Don’t do it. He feels Legans can find a much better job. … John also has a column from the Eastern game. … We can pass along a photo gallery from the game and a couple more Tyler Tjomsland photographs as the Eagles returned to campus. … Finally, there is also a recap with highlights. … We can also pass along some thoughts from the Kansas side. … Elsewhere in the Big Sky, UC Davis hammered California rival Cal Poly in the day’s only football game.

Preps: Dave Nichols has a roundup of Saturday’s action.

Chiefs: Spokane lost its second consecutive game to start the season, this one 2-0 to the host Silvertips. Kevin Dudley has the game coverage from Everett.

Mariners: It looks as if Mitch Haniger will be the M’s leadoff hitter. … Will his return be enough to help them compete in the A.L. West? … They lost yesterday.

Seahawks: Yes, Seattle wants to be a run-first team again. The Hawks may need to rework Russell Wilson’s contract to pay for Chris Carson’s return. … Wilson’s backup is under investigation in an assault case.

• This column was on the website pretty early this morning. I have to head out to tryouts as we pick 16 or 24 eighth graders to be part of this year’s EWE spring and summer program, COVID-19 willing. Maybe one of the eight I will coach, with help and support as always from Kim, will turn into another Watson or Groves. Probably not. But it doesn’t matter. The journey is what does. … One more thing. Spokane has been a hotbed of girls’ hoops nationally for a long time. That trend continues with many examples at the college and pro level, including the Hull sisters and their importance at Stanford. The depth of recruits among the boys ranks is catching up. Until later …