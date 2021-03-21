Menu
UPDATED: Sun., March 21, 2021
Basketball
College men: NCAA Tournament: (1) Gonzaga vs. (8) Oklahoma in Indianapolis, 11:40 a.m.
College women: NCAA Tournament: (5) Gonzaga vs. (12) Belmont in San Marcos, Texas, 1 p.m.
Golf
College men: Gonzaga, Idaho at Duck Invitational in Eugene, Ore., 8 a.m.
Volleyball
College: Big Sky: Northern Colorado at Idaho, 6 p.m.
