Sports

On the Air

UPDATED: Sun., March 21, 2021

Monday’s TV highlights

Baseball, MLB

10 a.m.: Spring Training: St. Louis vs. Miami MLB

1 p.m.: Spring Training: Chicago Cubs vs. L.A. Angels MLB

6:30 p.m.: Spring Training: L.A. Dodgers vs. Seattle MLB

Basketball, college men, NCAA Tournament

9:10 a.m.: (7) Oregon vs. (2) Iowa CBS

11:40 a.m.: (8) Oklahoma vs. (1) Gonzaga CBS

2:15 p.m.: (14) Abilene Christian vs. (11) UCLA TBS

3:10 p.m.: (13) Ohio vs. (5) Creighton TNT

4:10 p.m.: (8) LSU vs. (1) Michigan CBS

4:45 p.m.: (5) Colorado vs. (4) Florida St. TBS

5:45 p.m. (10) Maryland vs. (2) Alabama TNT

6:40 p.m.: (6) USC vs. (3) Kansas CBS

Basketball, college women, NCAA Tournament

Noon: (10) North Carolina vs. (7) Alabama ESPN

Noon: (14) Drexel vs. (3) Georgia ESPN2

Noon: (11) BYU vs. (6) Rutgers ESPNU

11 a.m.: (13) Wright St. vs. (4) Arkansas ESPN

11 a.m.: (14) Stony Brook vs. (3) Arizona ESPN2

11 a.m.: (13) VCU vs. (4) Indiana ESPNU

1 p.m.: (15) Mount St. Mary’s vs. (2) Maryland ESPN

1 p.m.: (12) Belmont vs. (5) Gonzaga ESPN2

1 p.m.: (10) UCF vs. (7) Northwestern ESPNU

3 p.m.: (10) Michigan St. vs. (7) Iowa St. ESPN

3 p.m.: (15) Troy vs. (2) Texas A&M ESPN2

4:30 p.m.: (12) UC Davis vs. (5) Missouri St. ESPNU

5 p.m.: (15) Marist vs. (2) Louisville ESPN

5 p.m.: (11) Bradley vs. (6) Texas ESPN2

7 p.m.: (14) Wyoming vs. (3) UCLA ESPN

7 p.m.: (11) South Dakota vs. (6) Oregon ESPN2

Basketball, NBA

6 p.m.: Indiana at Milwaukee NBA

Hockey, NHL

4:30 p.m.: Anaheim at Minnesota NBC Sports

7 p.m.: Winnipeg at Vancouver NHL

Soccer, men’s

3 p.m.: Olympic Qualifying: Haiti vs. Canada FS1

5:30 p.m.: Olympic Qualifying: El Salvador vs. Honduras FS1

Monday’s radio highlights

Basketball, college men, NCAA Tournament

11:40 a.m.: (8) Oklahoma vs. (1) Gonzaga 1510-AM

Basketball, college women, NCAA Tournament

1 p.m.: (12) Belmont vs. (5) Gonzaga 790-AM

Events subject to change

