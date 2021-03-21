On the Air
UPDATED: Sun., March 21, 2021
Monday’s TV highlights
Baseball, MLB
10 a.m.: Spring Training: St. Louis vs. Miami MLB
1 p.m.: Spring Training: Chicago Cubs vs. L.A. Angels MLB
6:30 p.m.: Spring Training: L.A. Dodgers vs. Seattle MLB
Basketball, college men, NCAA Tournament
9:10 a.m.: (7) Oregon vs. (2) Iowa CBS
11:40 a.m.: (8) Oklahoma vs. (1) Gonzaga CBS
2:15 p.m.: (14) Abilene Christian vs. (11) UCLA TBS
3:10 p.m.: (13) Ohio vs. (5) Creighton TNT
4:10 p.m.: (8) LSU vs. (1) Michigan CBS
4:45 p.m.: (5) Colorado vs. (4) Florida St. TBS
5:45 p.m. (10) Maryland vs. (2) Alabama TNT
6:40 p.m.: (6) USC vs. (3) Kansas CBS
Basketball, college women, NCAA Tournament
Noon: (10) North Carolina vs. (7) Alabama ESPN
Noon: (14) Drexel vs. (3) Georgia ESPN2
Noon: (11) BYU vs. (6) Rutgers ESPNU
11 a.m.: (13) Wright St. vs. (4) Arkansas ESPN
11 a.m.: (14) Stony Brook vs. (3) Arizona ESPN2
11 a.m.: (13) VCU vs. (4) Indiana ESPNU
1 p.m.: (15) Mount St. Mary’s vs. (2) Maryland ESPN
1 p.m.: (12) Belmont vs. (5) Gonzaga ESPN2
1 p.m.: (10) UCF vs. (7) Northwestern ESPNU
3 p.m.: (10) Michigan St. vs. (7) Iowa St. ESPN
3 p.m.: (15) Troy vs. (2) Texas A&M ESPN2
4:30 p.m.: (12) UC Davis vs. (5) Missouri St. ESPNU
5 p.m.: (15) Marist vs. (2) Louisville ESPN
5 p.m.: (11) Bradley vs. (6) Texas ESPN2
7 p.m.: (14) Wyoming vs. (3) UCLA ESPN
7 p.m.: (11) South Dakota vs. (6) Oregon ESPN2
Basketball, NBA
6 p.m.: Indiana at Milwaukee NBA
Hockey, NHL
4:30 p.m.: Anaheim at Minnesota NBC Sports
7 p.m.: Winnipeg at Vancouver NHL
Soccer, men’s
3 p.m.: Olympic Qualifying: Haiti vs. Canada FS1
5:30 p.m.: Olympic Qualifying: El Salvador vs. Honduras FS1
Monday’s radio highlights
Basketball, college men, NCAA Tournament
11:40 a.m.: (8) Oklahoma vs. (1) Gonzaga 1510-AM
Basketball, college women, NCAA Tournament
1 p.m.: (12) Belmont vs. (5) Gonzaga 790-AM
Events subject to change
