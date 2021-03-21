Police: Man shot in Spokane Valley parking lot Sunday afternoon; two people detained

Two people have been detained after a confrontation in a Spokane Valley Walgreens parking lot escalated, leaving one man with a life-threatening gunshot wound.

On Sunday afternoon at about 2:30 p.m., Spokane Valley Sheriff Deputies received reports of a shooting at Pines Road and Sprague Avenue. Callers reported a man was shot and bleeding from the chest in the parking lot of a Walgreens at the intersection, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

Deputies arrived and began providing medical aid to the injured man. Witnesses gave deputies descriptions of an older white sedan, possibly a Toyota, fleeing the scene.

A Spokane police officer noticed a car matching the description a short time later and stopped the vehicle near 5th Avenue and Thor Street. The man and woman in the vehicle were detained and taken to the Public Safety Building to be interviewed by detectives, the sheriff’s office said.

Their vehicle was seized, and deputies are working to obtain a search warrant.

Initial information indicates that the man and woman arrived at Walgreens and a man approached the car, according to the sheriff’s office. The discussion the three were having escalated, the man reached into the vehicle and there was a struggle.

The car began to back up with the man hanging out of the window before it stopped and a gun fired, causing the man to fall to the ground, the sheriff’s office said.

The man who was shot declined to answer questions from deputies, despite being conscious at the scene, the sheriff’s office said.

Major Crimes Detectives will continue to investigate the incident.

Any one with information regarding the incident or witnesses who have not been contacted by law enforcement are asked to call Crime Check at 509-456-2233 with reference No. 10034361.