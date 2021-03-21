Scoreboard

Auto racing

NASCAR Cup Series

QuikTrip 500 Results

At Atlanta Motor Speedway

Hampton, Ga.

Lap length: 1.54 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (10) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 325 laps, 57 points.

2. (6) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 325, 55.

3. (14) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 325, 47.

4. (1) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 325, 41.

5. (19) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 325, 48.

6. (13) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 325, 35.

7. (17) Chris Buescher, Ford, 325, 35.

8. (9) William Byron, Chevrolet, 325, 36.

9. (2) Martin Truex Jr, Toyota, 325, 32.

10. (7) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 325, 27.

11. (20) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford, 325, 31.

12. (12) Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Chevrolet, 325, 25.

13. (28) Ryan Newman, Ford, 325, 24.

14. (21) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 325, 23.

15. (3) Joey Logano, Ford, 324, 22.

16. (15) Bubba Wallace, Toyota, 324, 21.

17. (25) Daniel Suarez, Chevrolet, 324, 21.

18. (27) Cole Custer, Ford, 324, 19.

19. (18) Michael McDowell, Ford, 324, 18.

20. (16) Aric Almirola, Ford, 324, 17.

21. (8) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 323, 16.

22. (39) Austin Cindric, Ford, 323, 0.

23. (24) Chase Briscoe, Ford, 323, 14.

24. (22) Erik Jones, Chevrolet, 323, 13.

25. (23) Ryan Preece, Chevrolet, 323, 12.

26. (29) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, 323, 11.

27. (32) Anthony Alfredo, Ford, 322, 10.

28. (4) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 321, 9.

29. (30) Corey Lajoie, Chevrolet, 319, 8.

30. (26) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 319, 0.

31. (33) Cody Ware, Chevrolet, 316, 0.

32. (34) James Davison, Chevrolet, 316, 5.

33. (35) Quin Houff, Chevrolet, 314, 4.

34. (31) BJ McLeod, Ford, 313, 0.

35. (36) Joey Gase, Ford, 308, 2.

36. (38) Timmy Hill, Ford, 305, 0.

37. (37) Josh Bilicki, Ford, 285, 1.

38. (5) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, engine, 220, 4.

39. (11) Kurt Busch, Chevrolet, accident, 113, 8.

Baseball

MLB Spring Training

Sunday’s results

N.Y. Mets 6, Washington 2

Pittsburgh 9, Boston 4

Minnesota 12, Baltimore 7

Detroit 5, Philadelphia 3

Atlanta 11, Tampa Bay 1

Miami 4, Houston 2

N.Y. Yankees 8, Toronto 3

Chicago Cubs 11, Cincinnati 6

Kansas City 6, Colorado 1

Cleveland 7, Texas 2

San Francisco 10, L.A. Dodgers 4

San Diego 4, L.A. Angels 1

Seattle 3, Milwaukee 1

Chicago White Sox 4, Arizona 4

Monday’s games

Baltimore vs. Pittsburgh, 10:05 a.m.

Boston vs. Tampa Bay, 10:05 a.m.

Atlanta vs. Minnesota, 10:05 a.m.

N.Y. Mets vs. Houston, 10:05 a.m.

St. Louis vs. Miami, 10:05 a.m

San Diego vs. Kansas City, 1:05 p.m.

San Francisco vs. Chi. White Sox, 1:05 p.m.

Milwaukee vs. Cleveland, 1:05 p.m.

Arizona vs. Oakland, 1:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs vs. L.A. Angels, 1:10 p.m.

Texas vs. Colorado, 1:10 p.m.

Philadelphia vs. N.Y. Yankees, 3:35 p.m.

Detroit vs. Toronto, 3:37 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers vs. Seattle, 6:40 p.m.

College

Pac-12

Oregon St. 9, Washington St. 8

WSU 001 150 100–8 9 0

OSU 032 021 01x–9 11 2

Barison, Sierra (2), Moyle (3), Barnum (4), Newstrom (4), Kaelber (5), Hawkins (6) and Peterson, Meyer. Pfennigs, Watkins (4), Burns (5), Mundt (6), Salgado (7), Mulholland (9) and Hamilton. W-Salgado (2-0). L-Hawkins (1-2). S-Mulholland (5). Hits-Manzardo, Peterson, Montez, Van De Brake, Smith 3, McKeon, Gouldsmith. Jones 3, Forrester 2, Dukart, Casey, Armstrong, Kasper, Froemke, McMahan. 2B-Mansardo, Montez. HR-Armstrong.

WCC

Gonzaga 5, Santa Clara 2

GU 010 110 110–5 11 1

Santa Clara 000 001 100–2 4 0

Grimes, Williams (6), Dryden (8) and Gross. Hernandez, Ortiz (4) and Runyan. W-Grimes (2-0). L-Hernandez (1-2). Hits-Howell, Duncan 3, Sweum, Gross, Schulte, Gibson, Morrison 3, Warner 2. Williams, Parker 2, Runyan, Makamura, Wall 2, Sitzman 2. 2B-Duncan. HR-Nakamura.

NWC

Whitworth 10-3, Whitman 7-4

Whitworth 404 200 000–10 13 2

Whitman 101 002 120–7 9 5

Mullan, Vrieling (6), Jacob (9) and Rando. Buckley, Reelfs (5), Hales (7), Bernhardt (9) and Boetto. W-Mullan (2-1). L-Buckley (1-1). S-Jacob (2). Hits-Morrison 2, Harris, Rando, Orzel, Lund, Machtolf, Hughes, Sullivan 3. Dicochea 2, McCarthy, Reyes. 2B-Harris, Hughes, Sullivan. HR-Lund, McCarthy.

Whitworth 000 300 0–3 4 1

Whitman 010 120 x–4 7 1

Owen, Hesse (3), Norden (4), Magrane (6) and Yara. Larson, Lennon-Jones (2), Downing (3), Craven (3) and Cho, Runyan. W-Craven (2-3). L-Magrane (0-1). Hits-Duncan, Morton, Morrison, Warner. Williams 2, Nakamura, Sitzman 2, Nomura, Parker. 2B-Warner, Nakamura.

Basketball

NBA

Sunday’s results

Indiana 109, Miami 106, OT

Oklahome CIty 114, Houston 112

New Orleans 113, Denver 108

Boston 112, Orlando 96

Chicago 100, Detroit 86

Brooklyn 113, Washington 106

Cleveland 116, Toronto 105

Philadelphia 101, New York 100, OT

Dallas at Portland, late

L.A. Lakers at Phoenix, late

Monday’s games

Sacramento at Cleveland, 4:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Minnesota, 5 p.m.

Charlotte at San Antonio, 5:30 p.m.

Boston at Memphis, 6 p.m.

Indiana at Milwaukee, 6 p.m.

Toronto at Houston, 6 p.m.

Utah at Chicago, 6 p.m.

Atlanta at L.A. Clippers, 7 p.m.

Pacers 109, Heat 106 (OT)

INDIANA (109) – J.Holiday 5-11 0-0 15, Sabonis 5-13 7-7 17, Turner 4-8 5-6 16, Brogdon 4-17 1-2 12, LeVert 5-18 1-1 13, Bitadze 1-3 0-0 2, Lamb 1-7 2-2 4, McDermott 7-10 0-0 15, McConnell 5-7 2-2 12, Sumner 1-4 0-0 3. Totals 38-98 18-20 109.

MIAMI (106) – Butler 7-16 7-8 21, Olynyk 3-11 0-0 7, Adebayo 11-21 7-8 29, Nunn 3-6 2-2 9, Robinson 5-14 0-0 13, Achiuwa 0-2 0-2 0, Ariza 2-6 0-0 5, Iguodala 1-1 0-0 2, Herro 4-16 3-3 11, Vincent 3-4 0-0 9. Totals 39-97 19-23 106.

Indiana 32 25 22 19 11 – 109

Miami 26 23 21 28 8 – 106

3-Point Goals–Indiana 15-45 (J.Holiday 5-11, Turner 3-5, Brogdon 3-11, LeVert 2-6, McDermott 1-3, Sumner 1-3, Sabonis 0-2, Lamb 0-3), Miami 9-37 (Vincent 3-4, Robinson 3-11, Nunn 1-2, Ariza 1-4, Olynyk 1-7, Herro 0-7). Fouled Out–Indiana 1 (Sabonis), Miami None. Rebounds–Indiana 50 (Sabonis 11), Miami 51 (Butler 15). Assists–Indiana 27 (Brogdon 10), Miami 27 (Butler 7). Total Fouls–Indiana 22, Miami 19. A–0 (19,600)

Thunder 114, Rockets 112

OKLAHOMA CITY (114) – Pokusevski 2-9 3-4 9, Roby 6-13 6-7 18, M.Brown 5-8 3-6 13, Dort 10-22 0-2 23, Maledon 4-12 2-2 12, Jackson 5-6 3-3 15, Jerome 1-6 0-1 2, Mykhailiuk 6-11 0-0 15, Williams 3-4 0-0 7. Totals 42-91 17-25 114.

HOUSTON (112) – House Jr. 7-9 1-2 18, Tate 2-6 2-4 8, Wood 9-16 7-8 27, Oladipo 9-15 1-1 23, Wall 7-18 9-12 24, Martin Jr. 0-1 0-0 0, Porter Jr. 2-6 0-0 4, S.Brown 0-3 0-0 0, Wilson 3-5 0-0 8. Totals 39-79 20-27 112.

Oklahoma City 31 35 24 24 – 114

Houston 22 40 23 27 – 112

3-Point Goals–Oklahoma City 13-39 (Mykhailiuk 3-6, Dort 3-10, Jackson 2-3, Pokusevski 2-5, Maledon 2-7, Williams 1-2, Roby 0-2, Jerome 0-4), Houston 14-38 (Oladipo 4-8, House Jr. 3-4, Wilson 2-3, Tate 2-4, Wood 2-6, Wall 1-7, S.Brown 0-2, Porter Jr. 0-3). Fouled Out–None. Rebounds–Oklahoma City 52 (M.Brown 14), Houston 38 (Tate 9). Assists–Oklahoma City 22 (Jerome 5), Houston 22 (Wall 7). Total Fouls–Oklahoma City 21, Houston 20. A–3,297 (18,500)

Pelicans 113, Nuggets 108

NEW ORLEANS (113) – Ingram 11-23 6-6 30, Williamson 9-13 11-14 30, Adams 1-4 2-6 4, Alexander-Walker 8-15 1-1 20, Bledsoe 3-8 0-0 6, Hayes 1-3 1-1 3, Melli 1-4 0-0 2, Hart 4-9 2-2 12, Lewis Jr. 3-6 0-0 6. Totals 41-85 23-30 113.

DENVER (108) – Millsap 2-4 1-2 6, Porter Jr. 7-14 1-2 17, Jokic 13-19 0-0 29, Barton 7-19 0-0 16, Murray 9-16 2-2 23, Dozier 3-6 2-2 9, Hartenstein 1-2 2-2 4, Green 2-4 0-0 4, Campazzo 0-4 0-0 0. Totals 44-88 8-10 108.

New Orleans 22 36 25 30 – 113

Denver 30 21 29 28 – 108

3-Point Goals–New Orleans 8-28 (Alexander-Walker 3-9, Hart 2-5, Ingram 2-7, Melli 0-2, Bledsoe 0-3), Denver 12-34 (Jokic 3-4, Murray 3-6, Porter Jr. 2-5, Barton 2-9, Millsap 1-2, Dozier 1-3, Campazzo 0-4). Fouled Out–New Orleans None, Denver 1 (Millsap). Rebounds–New Orleans 45 (Adams 13), Denver 37 (Jokic 10). Assists–New Orleans 26 (Ingram 8), Denver 30 (Jokic 10). Total Fouls–New Orleans 12, Denver 28. A–0 (19,520)

Celtics 112, Magic 96

ORLANDO (96) – Aminu 2-6 1-2 5, Gordon 3-13 4-6 12, Vucevic 9-20 1-2 22, Carter-Williams 3-5 1-2 7, Fournier 6-19 2-2 16, Bacon 1-7 2-2 5, Clark 0-0 0-0 0, Ennis III 5-6 5-7 18, Okeke 2-5 1-1 5, Birch 1-3 2-4 4, Mane 0-0 0-0 0, Randle 0-0 2-2 2. Totals 32-84 21-30 96.

BOSTON (112) – Brown 12-24 0-0 34, Tatum 7-13 4-4 23, Theis 6-11 0-0 13, Smart 3-7 3-3 11, Walker 5-11 2-2 14, Nesmith 1-4 0-0 3, Ojeleye 1-7 0-0 3, Williams 0-3 0-0 0, Williams III 2-3 0-0 4, Fall 1-1 0-0 2, Pritchard 2-4 0-0 5. Totals 40-88 9-9 112.

Orlando 31 17 25 23 – 96

Boston 27 29 33 23 – 112

3-Point Goals–Orlando 11-34 (Ennis III 3-4, Vucevic 3-6, Gordon 2-7, Fournier 2-8, Bacon 1-3, Aminu 0-2, Okeke 0-3), Boston 23-54 (Brown 10-18, Tatum 5-8, Smart 2-5, Walker 2-7, Nesmith 1-3, Pritchard 1-3, Theis 1-4, Ojeleye 1-5). Fouled Out–None. Rebounds–Orlando 44 (Vucevic 13), Boston 45 (Theis 11). Assists–Orlando 20 (Gordon 5), Boston 27 (Smart 8). Total Fouls–Orlando 13, Boston 21. A–0 (18,624)

Nets 113, Wizards 106

WASHINGTON (106) – Hachimura 9-11 0-0 20, Mathews 2-5 0-0 6, Len 8-12 4-5 20, Beal 6-15 4-5 17, Westbrook 10-20 7-9 29, Avdija 0-2 0-0 0, Lopez 6-9 0-0 12, Bonga 1-2 0-0 2, Neto 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 42-79 15-19 106.

BROOKLYN (113) – Green 0-1 3-4 3, Harris 3-8 1-2 10, Jordan 6-6 0-1 12, Harden 10-23 3-4 26, Irving 10-25 7-7 28, Brown 4-5 0-0 8, Griffin 1-2 0-0 2, Claxton 7-10 2-4 16, Johnson 2-6 0-0 5, Shamet 1-4 0-0 3. Totals 44-90 16-22 113.

Washington 30 26 27 23 – 106

Brooklyn 25 38 25 25 – 113

3-Point Goals–Washington 7-21 (Hachimura 2-2, Mathews 2-5, Westbrook 2-7, Beal 1-3, Neto 0-2), Brooklyn 9-29 (Harris 3-7, Harden 3-9, Shamet 1-3, Johnson 1-4, Irving 1-6). Fouled Out–None. Rebounds–Washington 43 (Westbrook 13), Brooklyn 35 (Irving 7). Assists–Washington 24 (Westbrook 13), Brooklyn 24 (Harden 8). Total Fouls–Washington 22, Brooklyn 18. A–1,773 (17,732)

Bulls 100, Pistons 86

CHICAGO (100) – Markkanen 6-15 1-1 16, Williams 5-5 0-0 10, Young 3-9 2-2 8, LaVine 6-16 3-3 18, Satoransky 4-9 0-0 8, Carter Jr. 0-2 4-4 4, Porter Jr. 1-3 0-0 3, Gafford 4-4 0-0 8, Arcidiacono 3-5 0-2 9, Valentine 3-5 0-0 9, White 2-7 2-2 7. Totals 37-80 12-14 100.

DETROIT (86) – Bey 1-9 0-0 3, Grant 9-22 7-9 26, Plumlee 3-4 6-8 12, F.Jackson 5-12 1-2 12, Wright 4-8 0-0 8, Cook 0-0 0-0 0, J.Jackson 1-12 2-2 4, Stewart 5-8 0-0 11, Lee 1-2 1-2 3, Smith Jr. 3-5 1-2 7. Totals 32-82 18-25 86.

Chicago 20 26 29 25 – 100

Detroit 25 20 20 21 – 86

3-Point Goals–Chicago 14-28 (Arcidiacono 3-4, Valentine 3-4, LaVine 3-7, Markkanen 3-9, White 1-2), Detroit 4-25 (Stewart 1-2, F.Jackson 1-4, Bey 1-6, Grant 1-7, Wright 0-2, J.Jackson 0-3). Fouled Out–None. Rebounds–Chicago 52 (Gafford 11), Detroit 37 (Plumlee 10). Assists–Chicago 26 (Satoransky 9), Detroit 20 (Smith Jr. 5). Total Fouls–Chicago 22, Detroit 16. A–750 (20,491)

Cavaliers 116, Raptors 105

TORONTO (105) – Anunoby 7-15 1-2 17, Powell 7-16 2-2 18, Siakam 4-12 0-0 9, Lowry 5-14 4-4 18, VanVleet 8-24 2-2 23, Baynes 0-1 4-6 4, Boucher 1-4 0-0 2, Johnson 1-4 0-0 2, Flynn 2-3 0-0 4, McCaw 1-1 3-3 5, Watson 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 37-95 16-19 105.

CLEVELAND (116) – Nance Jr. 4-8 0-0 10, Okoro 3-6 0-0 8, Allen 4-8 9-11 17, Garland 5-10 4-7 15, Sexton 13-24 4-6 36, McGee 3-4 0-0 6, Osman 1-6 2-2 5, Windler 1-3 0-0 3, Wade 5-8 2-2 16. Totals 39-77 21-28 116.

Toronto 28 29 18 30 – 105

Cleveland 23 36 32 25 – 116

3-Point Goals–Toronto 15-46 (VanVleet 5-15, Lowry 4-9, Anunoby 2-6, Powell 2-7, Siakam 1-3, Boucher 0-2, Johnson 0-3), Cleveland 17-33 (Sexton 6-9, Wade 4-7, Nance Jr. 2-5, Okoro 2-5, Windler 1-2, Osman 1-4). Fouled Out–None. Rebounds–Toronto 37 (Baynes 9), Cleveland 54 (Allen 15). Assists–Toronto 19 (VanVleet 7), Cleveland 29 (Garland, Osman 6). Total Fouls–Toronto 26, Cleveland 19. A–0 (19,432)

76ers 101, Knicks 100

PHILADELPHIA (101) – Green 4-8 0-0 11, Harris 5-18 9-11 20, Bradley 0-1 0-2 0, Korkmaz 4-9 1-2 12, Simmons 8-17 0-2 16, Howard 2-4 0-0 4, Milton 9-15 2-3 21, Scott 1-1 2-3 5, Thybulle 2-5 0-0 6, Maxey 3-4 0-0 6. Totals 38-82 14-23 101.

NEW YORK (100) – Bullock 2-5 0-0 6, Randle 7-23 6-8 24, Noel 5-6 3-5 13, Barrett 9-17 1-2 19, Quickley 4-12 0-2 10, Robinson 2-5 0-2 4, Toppin 0-0 0-0 0, Burks 8-17 2-2 20, Ntilikina 1-3 1-2 4. Totals 38-88 13-23 100.

Philadelphia 23 20 21 24 13 – 101

New York 15 27 22 24 12 – 100

3-Point Goals–Philadelphia 11-25 (Green 3-5, Korkmaz 3-8, Thybulle 2-5, Harris 1-3, Milton 1-3), New York 11-24 (Randle 4-7, Bullock 2-3, Burks 2-3, Quickley 2-6, Ntilikina 1-2, Barrett 0-3). Fouled Out–None. Rebounds–Philadelphia 44 (Howard 13), New York 44 (Noel 10). Assists–Philadelphia 19 (Harris, Simmons 4), New York 16 (Barrett, Burks 4). Total Fouls–Philadelphia 18, New York 19. A–1,981 (19,812)

College men

NCAA Tournament

EAST REGIONAL

Second Round

Monday’s games

At Lucas Oil Stadium Unity

Michigan vs. LSU, 4:10 p.m.

At Indiana Farmers Coliseum

Florida St. vs. Colorado, 4:45 p.m.

At Bankers Life Fieldhouse

UCLA vs. Abilene Christian, 2:15 p.m.

Alabama vs. Maryland, 5:45 p.m.

SOUTH REGIONAL

First Round

Sunday’s results

At Hinkle Fieldhouse

Baylor 76, Wisconsin 63

At Bankers Life Fieldhouse

Villanova 84, North Texas 61

At Hinkle Fieldhouse

Arkansas 68, Texas Tech 66

At Indiana Farmers Coliseum

Oral Roberts 81, Florida 78

MIDWEST REGIONAL

Second Round

Sunday’s results

At Bankers Life Fieldhouse

Loyola Chicago 71, Illinois 58

At Hinkle Fieldhouse

Oregon State 80, Oklahoma State 70

At Bankers Life Fieldhouse

Syracuse 75, West Virginia 72

At Lucas Oil Stadium Unity

Houston 63, Rutgers 60

WEST REGIONAL

Second Round

Monday’s games

At Hinkle Fieldhouse

Gonzaga vs. Oklahoma, 11:40 a.m.

Creighton vs. Ohio, 3:10 p.m.

Kansas vs. Southern Cal, 6:40 p.m.

At Bankers Life Fieldhouse

Iowa vs. Oregon, 9:10 a.m.

College women

NCAA Tournament

ALAMO REGION

First Round

Sunday’s results

At Alamodome

San Antonio

Stanford (25-2) vs. Utah Valley (13-6), late.

At Bill Greehey Arena

San Antonio

Oklahoma St. 84, Wake Forest 61

Monday’s games

At Bill Greehey Arena

San Antonio

Missouri St. (21-2) vs. UC Davis (13-2), 4:30 p.m.

At Frank C. Erwin Jr. Center

Austin, Texas

Arkansas (19-8) vs. Wright St. (18-7), 11 a.m.

At Alamodome

San Antonio

Oregon (13-8) vs. South Dakota (19-5), 7 p.m.

At Bill Greehey Arena

San Antonio

Georgia (20-6) vs. Drexel (14-8), 9 a.m.

Northwestern (15-8) vs. UCF (16-4), 1 p.m.

At Alamodome

San Antonio

Louisville (23-3) vs. Marist (18-3), 5 p.m.

HEMISFAIR REGION

First Round

Sunday’s results

At Alamodome

San Antonio

South Carolina 79, Mercer 53

At Strahan Coliseum

San Marcos, Texas

Oregon St. 83, Florida St. 59

At Bill Greehey Arena

San Antonio

Georgia Tech 54, Stephen F. Austin 52, OT

West Virginia 77, Lehigh 53

Monday’s games

At Frank C. Erwin Jr. Center

Austin, Texas

UCLA (16-5) vs. Wyoming (14-9), 7 p.m.

At Strahan Coliseum

San Marcos, Texas

Texas (18-9) vs. Bradley (17-11), 5 p.m.

At Alamodome

San Antonio

Alabama (16-9) vs. North Carolina (13-10), 9 a.m.

Maryland (24-2) vs. Mount St. Mary’s (17-6), 1 p.m.

RIVER WALK REGION

First Round

Sunday’s results

At Alamodome

San Antonio

UConn 102, High Point 59

At Frank C. Erwin Jr. Center

Austin, Texas

Syracuse 72, S. Dakota St. 55

At Alamodome

San Antonio

Iowa 87, Cent. Michigan 72

Kentucky 71, Idaho St. 63

At UTSA Convocation Center

San Antonio

Michigan 87, Florida Gulf Coast 66

At Frank C. Erwin Jr. Center

Austin, Texas

Tennessee 87, Middle Tennessee 62

At Strahan Coliseum

San Marcos, Texas

Virginia Tech 70, Marquette 63

At Alamodome

San Antonio

Baylor 101, Jackson St. 52

MERCADO REGION

First Round

Sunday’s games

At Strahan Coliseum

San Marcos, Texas

NC State 79, NC A&T 58

At Frank C. Erwin Jr. Center

Austin, Texas

South Florida 57, Washington St. 53

Monday’s games

At Strahan Coliseum

San Marcos, Texas

Gonzaga (23-3) vs. Belmont (20-5), 1 p.m.

At UTSA Convocation Center

San Antonio

Indiana (18-5) vs. VCU (16-10), 11 a.m.

At Strahan Coliseum

San Marcos, Texas

Rutgers (14-4) vs. BYU (18-5), 9 a.m.

At Alamodome

San Antonio

Arizona (16-5) vs. Stony Brook (15-5), 11 a.m.

Iowa St. (16-10) vs. Michigan St. (15-8), 3 p.m.

At Frank C. Erwin Jr. Center

Austin, Texas

Texas A&M (23-2) vs. Troy (22-5), 3 p.m.

Golf

PGA

Honda Classic

At PGA National Champions Course

Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

Purse: $7 million; Yardage: 7,048; Par: 70

Final Round

Matt Jones (500) 61-70-69-68–268

$1,260,000

Brandon Hagy (300) 69-62-76-66–273

$763,000

Russell Henley (125) 64-69-73-68–274

$320,600

Denny McCarthy (125) 68-65-74-67–274

$320,600

C.T. Pan (125) 67-72-65-70–274

$320,600

Chase Seiffert (125) 67-74-69-64–274

$320,600

Brendan Steele (125) 73-65-71-65–274

$320,600

Adam Hadwin (75) 72-65-70-68–275

$190,750

Sungjae Im (75) 68-68-69-70–275

$190,750

Zach Johnson (75) 67-68-70-70–275

$190,750

Sam Ryder (75) 69-63-72-71–275

$190,750

Camilo Villegas (75) 69-65-72-69–275

$190,750

Kevin Chappell (54) 66-70-75-65–276

$125,417

Adam Scott (54) 69-67-72-68–276

$125,417

Robert Streb (54) 69-66-70-71–276

$125,417

Steve Stricker (54) 66-71-70-69–276

$125,417

Cameron Tringale (54) 67-68-69-72–276

$125,417

Aaron Wise (54) 64-64-75-73–276

$125,417

Stewart Cink (42) 71-64-70-72–277

$82,950

Lucas Glover (42) 71-66-69-71–277

$82,950

Harry Higgs (42) 68-67-74-68–277

$82,950

John Huh (42) 68-70-70-69–277

$82,950

Michael Thompson (42) 71-66-73-67–277

$82,950

Harold Varner III (42) 71-65-71-70–277

$82,950

Brice Garnett (33) 71-64-70-73–278

$54,950

Chris Kirk (33) 68-71-67-72–278

$54,950

Phil Mickelson (33) 71-68-69-70–278

$54,950

Joaquin Niemann (33) 69-67-73-69–278

$54,950

Roger Sloan (33) 71-69-66-72–278

$54,950

Keegan Bradley (27) 69-69-67-74–279

$45,850

Chase Koepka 69-69-74-67–279

$45,850

Jhonattan Vegas (27) 71-68-69-71–279

$45,850

Cameron Davis (22) 66-71-70-73–280

$39,900

Tyler McCumber (22) 70-69-70-71–280

$39,900

Sepp Straka (22) 68-70-69-73–280

$39,900

Will Gordon (16) 67-69-72-73–281

$29,785

Mackenzie Hughes (16) 68-72-71-70–281

$29,785

Satoshi Kodaira (16) 70-71-71-69–281

$29,785

Nate Lashley (16)68-71-74-68–281

$29,785

Tom Lewis (16) 74-66-71-70–281

$29,785

Shane Lowry (16) 67-66-74-74–281

$29,785

Matthew NeSmith (16) 70-68-73-70–281

$29,785

Adam Schenk (16) 72-66-72-71–281

$29,785

Kevin Streelman (16), $29,785 69-67-73-72–281

Vincent Whaley (16) 73-67-68-73–281

$29,785

Brian Gay (9) 71-67-73-71–282

$19,070

Talor Gooch (9) 72-69-72-69–282

$19,070

Lucas Herbert 70-69-70-73–282

$19,070

J.B. Holmes (9) 69-67-67-79–282

$19,070

Mark Hubbard (9) 68-73-69-72–282

$19,070

Alex Noren (9) 71-68-69-74–282

$19,070

Pat Perez (9) 72-69-71-70–282

$19,070

Jason Dufner (6) 68-68-75-72–283

$16,478

Scott Harrington (6) 66-67-79-71–283

$16,478

Jim Herman (6) 70-71-69-73–283

$16,478

Keith Mitchell (6) 69-69-74-71–283

$16,478

Charl Schwartzel (6) 70-69-71-73–283

$16,478

Ryan Armour (5) 70-71-66-77–284

$15,960

Jimmy Walker (5) 69-68-77-70–284

$15,960

Beau Hossler (5) 71-70-72-72–285

$15,960

William McGirt (5) 69-69-72-75–285

$15,960

D.J. Trahan (5) 68-71-76-70–285

$15,960

Erik van Rooyen (5) 70-70-69-76–285

$15,960

Ted Potter, Jr. (4) 70-71-74-71–286

$15,190

Rickie Fowler (4) 70-68-78-71–287

$14,980

Stephen Stallings Jr. 71-70-70-76–287

$14,980

Kiradech Aphibarnrat (4) 70-71-75-74–290

$14,700

Bronson Burgoon (4) 69-70-78-73–290

$14,700

College men

Nonconference

Dual at the Pointe

At Moses Point Golf Course

Moses Lake

1. Whitworth 288. 2. Whitman 310.

College women

Nonconference

Red Rocks Invitational

Oakcreek Country Club

Sedona, Arizona

Team

t1. Gonzaga 884. t1. Grand Canyon 884. t9. Idaho 926. 11. Washington State 928.

Individual

1. Payton Fehringer (GCU) 208. 2. Quynn Duong (GU) 214. t8, Cassie Kim (GU) 221. t14. Jessica Mangrobang (GU) 225. t23. Kirsten Convoy (WSU) 228. t27. Laura Gerner (UI) 230. t27. Federica Torre (GU) 230. t31. Valeria Patino (UI) 231. t36. Wei-Chia Tsa (UI) 232. t36. Jessica Zelasko (WSU) 232. t43. Molly Holbert (WSU) 233. t56. Alyssa Nguyen (GU) 237. t56. Jaime Bellingham (UI) 237. t56. No-Hsin Hsu (UI) 237. t56. Taitum Beck (WSU) 237. t87. Kiselya Plewe (WSU) 247.

Hockey

NHL

East GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Washington 31 20 7 4 44 106 92

N.Y. Islanders 32 20 8 4 44 96 72

Pittsburgh 32 19 11 2 40 100 88

Boston 28 16 8 4 36 77 66

Philadelphia 29 15 11 3 33 93 105

N.Y. Rangers 30 13 13 4 30 89 79

New Jersey 29 11 14 4 26 71 90

Buffalo 29 6 19 4 16 61 101

Central GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Tampa Bay 31 23 6 2 48 115 73

Florida 31 20 7 4 44 105 88

Carolina 30 20 7 3 43 101 78

Columbus 32 13 12 7 33 86 103

Chicago 32 14 13 5 33 95 106

Nashville 32 14 17 1 29 77 103

Dallas 28 10 10 8 28 80 75

Detroit 32 10 18 4 24 71 104

West GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Vegas 29 21 7 1 43 95 66

Colorado 29 19 8 2 40 97 65

Minnesota 29 18 10 1 37 87 75

St. Louis 31 16 10 5 37 96 99

Los Angeles 30 13 11 6 32 88 84

Arizona 31 13 13 5 31 77 92

San Jose 29 11 14 4 26 83 103

Anaheim 32 9 17 6 24 71 110

North GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Toronto 32 20 10 2 42 107 83

Edmonton 34 21 13 0 42 116 97

Winnipeg 31 18 11 2 38 100 91

Montreal 31 14 8 9 37 100 87

Vancouver 35 16 16 3 35 99 111

Calgary 32 15 14 3 33 87 97

Ottawa 33 10 20 3 23 87 130

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss.

Sunday’s results

New Jersey 2, Pittsburgh 1, OT

Tampa Bay 5, Florida 3

Los Angeles 3, Vegas 1

Nashville 4, Dallas 3, SO

Monday’s games

Buffalo at N.Y. Rangers, 4 p.m.

Calgary at Ottawa, 4 p.m.

Carolina at Columbus, 4 p.m.

Edmonton at Montreal, 4 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Philadelphia, 4 p.m.

Anaheim at Minnesota, 4:30 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Vegas, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Vancouver, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at San Jose, 7:30 p.m.

Predators 4, Stars 3 (SO)

Nashville 1 1 1 1 – 4

Dallas 2 1 0 0 – 3

Nashville won shootout 2-1

First Period–1, Dallas, Gardner 1 (Lindell, Kero), 9:02. 2, Dallas, Faksa 4 (Robertson, Oleksiak), 10:21. 3, Nashville, Johansen 3 (Tolvanen, Ekholm), 10:51 (pp). Second Period–4, Dallas, Dellandrea 3 (Pavelski, Klingberg), 13:02. 5, Nashville, Forsberg 11 (Johansen, Tolvanen), 17:54. Third Period–6, Nashville, Tolvanen 7 (Harpur), 14:15. Overtime–None. Shootout–Nashville 2 (Forsberg NG, Johansen G, Cousins NG, Tolvanen NG, Jarnkrok G), Dallas 1 (Robertson NG, Dellandrea NG, Pavelski G, Klingberg NG, Benn NG). A–4,011 (18,532). T–2:49.

Kings 3, Golden Knights 1

Vegas 0 0 1 – 1

Los Angeles 0 2 1 – 3

First Period–None. Second Period–1, Los Angeles, Walker 1 (Moore, Kopitar), 5:58. 2, Los Angeles, Brown 14 (Kopitar, Iafallo), 6:49 (pp). Third Period–3, Vegas, Nosek 3 (Kolesar), 16:33. 4, Los Angeles, Carter 6 (Athanasiou), 17:28. A–0 (18,230). T–2:29.

Lightning 5, Panthers 3

Florida 1 1 1 – 3

Tampa Bay 1 1 3 – 5

First Period–1, Florida, Verhaeghe 12 (Barkov), 3:28. 2, Tampa Bay, Gourde 11 (Goodrow, Coleman), 4:00. Second Period–3, Tampa Bay, Killorn 9 (Cernak, Point), 11:23. 4, Florida, Forsling 2 (Wennberg, Vatrano), 18:24 (pp). Third Period–5, Tampa Bay, Joseph 8 (Colton, Maroon), 5:22. 6, Florida, Hornqvist 12 (Barkov, Yandle), 6:25 (pp). 7, Tampa Bay, Johnson 7 (Gourde, Cirelli), 10:56 (pp). 8, Tampa Bay, Point 13 (Palat), 19:45 (en). A–0 (19,092). T–2:37.

Devils 2, Penguins 1 (OT)

New Jersey 0 1 0 1 – 2

Pittsburgh 1 0 0 0 – 1

First Period–1, Pittsburgh, Crosby 12 (Guentzel, Rust), 3:37. Second Period–2, New Jersey, Vatanen 2 (Zajac, Kuokkanen), 4:48. Third Period–None. Overtime–3, New Jersey, Bratt 2 (Zacha, Smith), 2:50. A–2,800 (18,387). T–2:23.

Soccer

College Men

WCC

Portland 2, Gonzaga 1

First half-1, UP, Hendel (PK), 36:43. 2, UP, Yuste (Soares), 44:40.

Second half-3, GU, Davis (Labate), 45:20.

Shots-Portland 16, Gonzaga 1. Saves-Portland, Viola 1. Gonzaga, Garibay 4.

NWC

Puget Sound 2, Whitworth 1

First half-1, Whitworth, Loyola (Gusman), 18:05.

Second half-2, UPS, Babiak, 53:30. 3, UPS, Zamira (Hamel) 81:30.

Shots-Whitworth 12, Puget Sound 11. Saves-Whitworth, Broyles 3. Puget Sound, Matheny 4..

College women

Big Sky

E. Washington 0, Sacramento St. 0 (2OT)

First half-None.

Second half-None.

Shots-EWU 16, Sac State 12. Saves-EWU, Winston, 6. Sac State, Fesili 8.

Idaho 5, Portland State 0

First half-1, UI, Bruce (Sbrega), 5:28. 2, UI, Bruce (Merino), 22:31. 3, UI, Merino, 22:42.

Second half-4, UI, Sbrega (Peters), 59:29. 5, UI, Bruce, 74:02.

Shots-Idaho 22, Portland State 7. Saves-Idaho, Fox 4. Portland State, Hernandez 6.

softball

College

NWC

Whitworth 12-8, Puget Sound 7-10

Whitworth 400 402 2–12 11 0

Puget Sound 031 001 1–7 10 0

Schwaier-Wolf, Laronde (6) and Thomas. Kerr, Sullivan (1), Garcia (5) and Wong. Hits: Whitworth (5-10, 3-0)-Lowery, Montoya, Gayer, Thomas, Menzer 3, Nelson, Dillon, Johnson 2.. Puget Sound (0-7, 0-3)-DeGuzman, Ueyama 2, Newman 2, Sullivan, Wong 2, Webster 2. 2B-Johnson, Sullivan, Wong. HR-Thomas, Wong.

Whitworth 311 030 0–8 11 3

Puget Sound 300 007 x–10 6 0

Vasiloff, Harris (1), Laronde (6) and Rollins. Smith, Gantz (6) and Altheide. Hits: Whitworth (5-11, 3-1)-Lowery 2, Montoya 3, Gayer 3, Nelson, Gentner, Waite. Puget Sound (1-7, 1-3)-DeGuzman, Ueyama, Smith, Sullivan, Newman 2. 2B-Montoya. 3B-Lowery. HR-Gayer, Newman, Smith.

Tennis

College men

NWC

Lewis & Clark 7, Whitworth 2

College women

Nonconference

Eastern Washington 7, Lewis-Clark State 0

Volleyball

College

Big Sky

Northern Colorado (12-3, 12-3) def. Idaho (6-9, 5-8) 19-25, 25-21, 25-21, 29-27.

Kills-Hinrichs (UNC) 14, Warren (IU) 13. Assists-Schultz (UNC) 50, Janzen (IU) 38. Aces-Katarzynski (UNC) 2, Lacey (IU) 6. Digs-Muff (UNC) 20, Lacey (IU) 19. Blocks-Muff, Huhn (UNC) 5, Munday (IU) 7.

Skiing

Washington

49 Degrees North – Base: 70”. Summit: 120”. New: 0”. Call 509-935-6649.

Mt. Spokane – Base: 55”. Sunnit: 95”. New: 0”. Call 509-238-7974

Idaho

Lookout Pass – Base: 71”. Summit: 104”. New: 3”. . Call 208-744-1301

Schweitzer – Base: 54”. Summit: 88”. New: 1”. Call 877-487-4643.

Silver Mountain – Base: 77”. Summit: 83”. New: 2”. Call 866-344-2675.

Moves

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

KANSAS CITY ROYALS – Agreed to terms with C Salvador Perez on a four-year contract from 2022-25.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS – Optioned RHP Jordan Weems to Las Vegas (Triple-A West).

National League

CINCINNATI REDS – Optioned C Deivy Grullon, SS Jose Garcia, RF Scott Heineman and RHPs Hector Perez and Art Warren to Louisville (Triple-A East).

PITTSBURGH PIRATES – Agreed to terms with RHP Steven Wright to a minor league contract.

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

NBA – Fined Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse $50,000 for an incident during a March 19 game against Utah.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

CHICAGO BEARS – Signed OLB Jeremiah Attaouchu to a two-year contract.