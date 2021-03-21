Scoreboard
UPDATED: Sun., March 21, 2021
Auto racing
NASCAR Cup Series
QuikTrip 500 Results
At Atlanta Motor Speedway
Hampton, Ga.
Lap length: 1.54 miles
(Start position in parentheses)
1. (10) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 325 laps, 57 points.
2. (6) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 325, 55.
3. (14) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 325, 47.
4. (1) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 325, 41.
5. (19) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 325, 48.
6. (13) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 325, 35.
7. (17) Chris Buescher, Ford, 325, 35.
8. (9) William Byron, Chevrolet, 325, 36.
9. (2) Martin Truex Jr, Toyota, 325, 32.
10. (7) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 325, 27.
11. (20) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford, 325, 31.
12. (12) Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Chevrolet, 325, 25.
13. (28) Ryan Newman, Ford, 325, 24.
14. (21) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 325, 23.
15. (3) Joey Logano, Ford, 324, 22.
16. (15) Bubba Wallace, Toyota, 324, 21.
17. (25) Daniel Suarez, Chevrolet, 324, 21.
18. (27) Cole Custer, Ford, 324, 19.
19. (18) Michael McDowell, Ford, 324, 18.
20. (16) Aric Almirola, Ford, 324, 17.
21. (8) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 323, 16.
22. (39) Austin Cindric, Ford, 323, 0.
23. (24) Chase Briscoe, Ford, 323, 14.
24. (22) Erik Jones, Chevrolet, 323, 13.
25. (23) Ryan Preece, Chevrolet, 323, 12.
26. (29) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, 323, 11.
27. (32) Anthony Alfredo, Ford, 322, 10.
28. (4) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 321, 9.
29. (30) Corey Lajoie, Chevrolet, 319, 8.
30. (26) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 319, 0.
31. (33) Cody Ware, Chevrolet, 316, 0.
32. (34) James Davison, Chevrolet, 316, 5.
33. (35) Quin Houff, Chevrolet, 314, 4.
34. (31) BJ McLeod, Ford, 313, 0.
35. (36) Joey Gase, Ford, 308, 2.
36. (38) Timmy Hill, Ford, 305, 0.
37. (37) Josh Bilicki, Ford, 285, 1.
38. (5) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, engine, 220, 4.
39. (11) Kurt Busch, Chevrolet, accident, 113, 8.
Baseball
MLB Spring Training
Sunday’s results
N.Y. Mets 6, Washington 2
Pittsburgh 9, Boston 4
Minnesota 12, Baltimore 7
Detroit 5, Philadelphia 3
Atlanta 11, Tampa Bay 1
Miami 4, Houston 2
N.Y. Yankees 8, Toronto 3
Chicago Cubs 11, Cincinnati 6
Kansas City 6, Colorado 1
Cleveland 7, Texas 2
San Francisco 10, L.A. Dodgers 4
San Diego 4, L.A. Angels 1
Seattle 3, Milwaukee 1
Chicago White Sox 4, Arizona 4
Monday’s games
Baltimore vs. Pittsburgh, 10:05 a.m.
Boston vs. Tampa Bay, 10:05 a.m.
Atlanta vs. Minnesota, 10:05 a.m.
N.Y. Mets vs. Houston, 10:05 a.m.
St. Louis vs. Miami, 10:05 a.m
San Diego vs. Kansas City, 1:05 p.m.
San Francisco vs. Chi. White Sox, 1:05 p.m.
Milwaukee vs. Cleveland, 1:05 p.m.
Arizona vs. Oakland, 1:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs vs. L.A. Angels, 1:10 p.m.
Texas vs. Colorado, 1:10 p.m.
Philadelphia vs. N.Y. Yankees, 3:35 p.m.
Detroit vs. Toronto, 3:37 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers vs. Seattle, 6:40 p.m.
College
Pac-12
Oregon St. 9, Washington St. 8
WSU 001 150 100–8 9 0
OSU 032 021 01x–9 11 2
Barison, Sierra (2), Moyle (3), Barnum (4), Newstrom (4), Kaelber (5), Hawkins (6) and Peterson, Meyer. Pfennigs, Watkins (4), Burns (5), Mundt (6), Salgado (7), Mulholland (9) and Hamilton. W-Salgado (2-0). L-Hawkins (1-2). S-Mulholland (5). Hits-Manzardo, Peterson, Montez, Van De Brake, Smith 3, McKeon, Gouldsmith. Jones 3, Forrester 2, Dukart, Casey, Armstrong, Kasper, Froemke, McMahan. 2B-Mansardo, Montez. HR-Armstrong.
WCC
Gonzaga 5, Santa Clara 2
GU 010 110 110–5 11 1
Santa Clara 000 001 100–2 4 0
Grimes, Williams (6), Dryden (8) and Gross. Hernandez, Ortiz (4) and Runyan. W-Grimes (2-0). L-Hernandez (1-2). Hits-Howell, Duncan 3, Sweum, Gross, Schulte, Gibson, Morrison 3, Warner 2. Williams, Parker 2, Runyan, Makamura, Wall 2, Sitzman 2. 2B-Duncan. HR-Nakamura.
NWC
Whitworth 10-3, Whitman 7-4
Whitworth 404 200 000–10 13 2
Whitman 101 002 120–7 9 5
Mullan, Vrieling (6), Jacob (9) and Rando. Buckley, Reelfs (5), Hales (7), Bernhardt (9) and Boetto. W-Mullan (2-1). L-Buckley (1-1). S-Jacob (2). Hits-Morrison 2, Harris, Rando, Orzel, Lund, Machtolf, Hughes, Sullivan 3. Dicochea 2, McCarthy, Reyes. 2B-Harris, Hughes, Sullivan. HR-Lund, McCarthy.
Whitworth 000 300 0–3 4 1
Whitman 010 120 x–4 7 1
Owen, Hesse (3), Norden (4), Magrane (6) and Yara. Larson, Lennon-Jones (2), Downing (3), Craven (3) and Cho, Runyan. W-Craven (2-3). L-Magrane (0-1). Hits-Duncan, Morton, Morrison, Warner. Williams 2, Nakamura, Sitzman 2, Nomura, Parker. 2B-Warner, Nakamura.
Basketball
NBA
Sunday’s results
Indiana 109, Miami 106, OT
Oklahome CIty 114, Houston 112
New Orleans 113, Denver 108
Boston 112, Orlando 96
Chicago 100, Detroit 86
Brooklyn 113, Washington 106
Cleveland 116, Toronto 105
Philadelphia 101, New York 100, OT
Dallas at Portland, late
L.A. Lakers at Phoenix, late
Monday’s games
Sacramento at Cleveland, 4:30 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Minnesota, 5 p.m.
Charlotte at San Antonio, 5:30 p.m.
Boston at Memphis, 6 p.m.
Indiana at Milwaukee, 6 p.m.
Toronto at Houston, 6 p.m.
Utah at Chicago, 6 p.m.
Atlanta at L.A. Clippers, 7 p.m.
Pacers 109, Heat 106 (OT)
INDIANA (109) – J.Holiday 5-11 0-0 15, Sabonis 5-13 7-7 17, Turner 4-8 5-6 16, Brogdon 4-17 1-2 12, LeVert 5-18 1-1 13, Bitadze 1-3 0-0 2, Lamb 1-7 2-2 4, McDermott 7-10 0-0 15, McConnell 5-7 2-2 12, Sumner 1-4 0-0 3. Totals 38-98 18-20 109.
MIAMI (106) – Butler 7-16 7-8 21, Olynyk 3-11 0-0 7, Adebayo 11-21 7-8 29, Nunn 3-6 2-2 9, Robinson 5-14 0-0 13, Achiuwa 0-2 0-2 0, Ariza 2-6 0-0 5, Iguodala 1-1 0-0 2, Herro 4-16 3-3 11, Vincent 3-4 0-0 9. Totals 39-97 19-23 106.
Indiana 32 25 22 19 11 – 109
Miami 26 23 21 28 8 – 106
3-Point Goals–Indiana 15-45 (J.Holiday 5-11, Turner 3-5, Brogdon 3-11, LeVert 2-6, McDermott 1-3, Sumner 1-3, Sabonis 0-2, Lamb 0-3), Miami 9-37 (Vincent 3-4, Robinson 3-11, Nunn 1-2, Ariza 1-4, Olynyk 1-7, Herro 0-7). Fouled Out–Indiana 1 (Sabonis), Miami None. Rebounds–Indiana 50 (Sabonis 11), Miami 51 (Butler 15). Assists–Indiana 27 (Brogdon 10), Miami 27 (Butler 7). Total Fouls–Indiana 22, Miami 19. A–0 (19,600)
Thunder 114, Rockets 112
OKLAHOMA CITY (114) – Pokusevski 2-9 3-4 9, Roby 6-13 6-7 18, M.Brown 5-8 3-6 13, Dort 10-22 0-2 23, Maledon 4-12 2-2 12, Jackson 5-6 3-3 15, Jerome 1-6 0-1 2, Mykhailiuk 6-11 0-0 15, Williams 3-4 0-0 7. Totals 42-91 17-25 114.
HOUSTON (112) – House Jr. 7-9 1-2 18, Tate 2-6 2-4 8, Wood 9-16 7-8 27, Oladipo 9-15 1-1 23, Wall 7-18 9-12 24, Martin Jr. 0-1 0-0 0, Porter Jr. 2-6 0-0 4, S.Brown 0-3 0-0 0, Wilson 3-5 0-0 8. Totals 39-79 20-27 112.
Oklahoma City 31 35 24 24 – 114
Houston 22 40 23 27 – 112
3-Point Goals–Oklahoma City 13-39 (Mykhailiuk 3-6, Dort 3-10, Jackson 2-3, Pokusevski 2-5, Maledon 2-7, Williams 1-2, Roby 0-2, Jerome 0-4), Houston 14-38 (Oladipo 4-8, House Jr. 3-4, Wilson 2-3, Tate 2-4, Wood 2-6, Wall 1-7, S.Brown 0-2, Porter Jr. 0-3). Fouled Out–None. Rebounds–Oklahoma City 52 (M.Brown 14), Houston 38 (Tate 9). Assists–Oklahoma City 22 (Jerome 5), Houston 22 (Wall 7). Total Fouls–Oklahoma City 21, Houston 20. A–3,297 (18,500)
Pelicans 113, Nuggets 108
NEW ORLEANS (113) – Ingram 11-23 6-6 30, Williamson 9-13 11-14 30, Adams 1-4 2-6 4, Alexander-Walker 8-15 1-1 20, Bledsoe 3-8 0-0 6, Hayes 1-3 1-1 3, Melli 1-4 0-0 2, Hart 4-9 2-2 12, Lewis Jr. 3-6 0-0 6. Totals 41-85 23-30 113.
DENVER (108) – Millsap 2-4 1-2 6, Porter Jr. 7-14 1-2 17, Jokic 13-19 0-0 29, Barton 7-19 0-0 16, Murray 9-16 2-2 23, Dozier 3-6 2-2 9, Hartenstein 1-2 2-2 4, Green 2-4 0-0 4, Campazzo 0-4 0-0 0. Totals 44-88 8-10 108.
New Orleans 22 36 25 30 – 113
Denver 30 21 29 28 – 108
3-Point Goals–New Orleans 8-28 (Alexander-Walker 3-9, Hart 2-5, Ingram 2-7, Melli 0-2, Bledsoe 0-3), Denver 12-34 (Jokic 3-4, Murray 3-6, Porter Jr. 2-5, Barton 2-9, Millsap 1-2, Dozier 1-3, Campazzo 0-4). Fouled Out–New Orleans None, Denver 1 (Millsap). Rebounds–New Orleans 45 (Adams 13), Denver 37 (Jokic 10). Assists–New Orleans 26 (Ingram 8), Denver 30 (Jokic 10). Total Fouls–New Orleans 12, Denver 28. A–0 (19,520)
Celtics 112, Magic 96
ORLANDO (96) – Aminu 2-6 1-2 5, Gordon 3-13 4-6 12, Vucevic 9-20 1-2 22, Carter-Williams 3-5 1-2 7, Fournier 6-19 2-2 16, Bacon 1-7 2-2 5, Clark 0-0 0-0 0, Ennis III 5-6 5-7 18, Okeke 2-5 1-1 5, Birch 1-3 2-4 4, Mane 0-0 0-0 0, Randle 0-0 2-2 2. Totals 32-84 21-30 96.
BOSTON (112) – Brown 12-24 0-0 34, Tatum 7-13 4-4 23, Theis 6-11 0-0 13, Smart 3-7 3-3 11, Walker 5-11 2-2 14, Nesmith 1-4 0-0 3, Ojeleye 1-7 0-0 3, Williams 0-3 0-0 0, Williams III 2-3 0-0 4, Fall 1-1 0-0 2, Pritchard 2-4 0-0 5. Totals 40-88 9-9 112.
Orlando 31 17 25 23 – 96
Boston 27 29 33 23 – 112
3-Point Goals–Orlando 11-34 (Ennis III 3-4, Vucevic 3-6, Gordon 2-7, Fournier 2-8, Bacon 1-3, Aminu 0-2, Okeke 0-3), Boston 23-54 (Brown 10-18, Tatum 5-8, Smart 2-5, Walker 2-7, Nesmith 1-3, Pritchard 1-3, Theis 1-4, Ojeleye 1-5). Fouled Out–None. Rebounds–Orlando 44 (Vucevic 13), Boston 45 (Theis 11). Assists–Orlando 20 (Gordon 5), Boston 27 (Smart 8). Total Fouls–Orlando 13, Boston 21. A–0 (18,624)
Nets 113, Wizards 106
WASHINGTON (106) – Hachimura 9-11 0-0 20, Mathews 2-5 0-0 6, Len 8-12 4-5 20, Beal 6-15 4-5 17, Westbrook 10-20 7-9 29, Avdija 0-2 0-0 0, Lopez 6-9 0-0 12, Bonga 1-2 0-0 2, Neto 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 42-79 15-19 106.
BROOKLYN (113) – Green 0-1 3-4 3, Harris 3-8 1-2 10, Jordan 6-6 0-1 12, Harden 10-23 3-4 26, Irving 10-25 7-7 28, Brown 4-5 0-0 8, Griffin 1-2 0-0 2, Claxton 7-10 2-4 16, Johnson 2-6 0-0 5, Shamet 1-4 0-0 3. Totals 44-90 16-22 113.
Washington 30 26 27 23 – 106
Brooklyn 25 38 25 25 – 113
3-Point Goals–Washington 7-21 (Hachimura 2-2, Mathews 2-5, Westbrook 2-7, Beal 1-3, Neto 0-2), Brooklyn 9-29 (Harris 3-7, Harden 3-9, Shamet 1-3, Johnson 1-4, Irving 1-6). Fouled Out–None. Rebounds–Washington 43 (Westbrook 13), Brooklyn 35 (Irving 7). Assists–Washington 24 (Westbrook 13), Brooklyn 24 (Harden 8). Total Fouls–Washington 22, Brooklyn 18. A–1,773 (17,732)
Bulls 100, Pistons 86
CHICAGO (100) – Markkanen 6-15 1-1 16, Williams 5-5 0-0 10, Young 3-9 2-2 8, LaVine 6-16 3-3 18, Satoransky 4-9 0-0 8, Carter Jr. 0-2 4-4 4, Porter Jr. 1-3 0-0 3, Gafford 4-4 0-0 8, Arcidiacono 3-5 0-2 9, Valentine 3-5 0-0 9, White 2-7 2-2 7. Totals 37-80 12-14 100.
DETROIT (86) – Bey 1-9 0-0 3, Grant 9-22 7-9 26, Plumlee 3-4 6-8 12, F.Jackson 5-12 1-2 12, Wright 4-8 0-0 8, Cook 0-0 0-0 0, J.Jackson 1-12 2-2 4, Stewart 5-8 0-0 11, Lee 1-2 1-2 3, Smith Jr. 3-5 1-2 7. Totals 32-82 18-25 86.
Chicago 20 26 29 25 – 100
Detroit 25 20 20 21 – 86
3-Point Goals–Chicago 14-28 (Arcidiacono 3-4, Valentine 3-4, LaVine 3-7, Markkanen 3-9, White 1-2), Detroit 4-25 (Stewart 1-2, F.Jackson 1-4, Bey 1-6, Grant 1-7, Wright 0-2, J.Jackson 0-3). Fouled Out–None. Rebounds–Chicago 52 (Gafford 11), Detroit 37 (Plumlee 10). Assists–Chicago 26 (Satoransky 9), Detroit 20 (Smith Jr. 5). Total Fouls–Chicago 22, Detroit 16. A–750 (20,491)
Cavaliers 116, Raptors 105
TORONTO (105) – Anunoby 7-15 1-2 17, Powell 7-16 2-2 18, Siakam 4-12 0-0 9, Lowry 5-14 4-4 18, VanVleet 8-24 2-2 23, Baynes 0-1 4-6 4, Boucher 1-4 0-0 2, Johnson 1-4 0-0 2, Flynn 2-3 0-0 4, McCaw 1-1 3-3 5, Watson 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 37-95 16-19 105.
CLEVELAND (116) – Nance Jr. 4-8 0-0 10, Okoro 3-6 0-0 8, Allen 4-8 9-11 17, Garland 5-10 4-7 15, Sexton 13-24 4-6 36, McGee 3-4 0-0 6, Osman 1-6 2-2 5, Windler 1-3 0-0 3, Wade 5-8 2-2 16. Totals 39-77 21-28 116.
Toronto 28 29 18 30 – 105
Cleveland 23 36 32 25 – 116
3-Point Goals–Toronto 15-46 (VanVleet 5-15, Lowry 4-9, Anunoby 2-6, Powell 2-7, Siakam 1-3, Boucher 0-2, Johnson 0-3), Cleveland 17-33 (Sexton 6-9, Wade 4-7, Nance Jr. 2-5, Okoro 2-5, Windler 1-2, Osman 1-4). Fouled Out–None. Rebounds–Toronto 37 (Baynes 9), Cleveland 54 (Allen 15). Assists–Toronto 19 (VanVleet 7), Cleveland 29 (Garland, Osman 6). Total Fouls–Toronto 26, Cleveland 19. A–0 (19,432)
76ers 101, Knicks 100
PHILADELPHIA (101) – Green 4-8 0-0 11, Harris 5-18 9-11 20, Bradley 0-1 0-2 0, Korkmaz 4-9 1-2 12, Simmons 8-17 0-2 16, Howard 2-4 0-0 4, Milton 9-15 2-3 21, Scott 1-1 2-3 5, Thybulle 2-5 0-0 6, Maxey 3-4 0-0 6. Totals 38-82 14-23 101.
NEW YORK (100) – Bullock 2-5 0-0 6, Randle 7-23 6-8 24, Noel 5-6 3-5 13, Barrett 9-17 1-2 19, Quickley 4-12 0-2 10, Robinson 2-5 0-2 4, Toppin 0-0 0-0 0, Burks 8-17 2-2 20, Ntilikina 1-3 1-2 4. Totals 38-88 13-23 100.
Philadelphia 23 20 21 24 13 – 101
New York 15 27 22 24 12 – 100
3-Point Goals–Philadelphia 11-25 (Green 3-5, Korkmaz 3-8, Thybulle 2-5, Harris 1-3, Milton 1-3), New York 11-24 (Randle 4-7, Bullock 2-3, Burks 2-3, Quickley 2-6, Ntilikina 1-2, Barrett 0-3). Fouled Out–None. Rebounds–Philadelphia 44 (Howard 13), New York 44 (Noel 10). Assists–Philadelphia 19 (Harris, Simmons 4), New York 16 (Barrett, Burks 4). Total Fouls–Philadelphia 18, New York 19. A–1,981 (19,812)
College men
NCAA Tournament
EAST REGIONAL
Second Round
Monday’s games
At Lucas Oil Stadium Unity
Michigan vs. LSU, 4:10 p.m.
At Indiana Farmers Coliseum
Florida St. vs. Colorado, 4:45 p.m.
At Bankers Life Fieldhouse
UCLA vs. Abilene Christian, 2:15 p.m.
Alabama vs. Maryland, 5:45 p.m.
SOUTH REGIONAL
First Round
Sunday’s results
At Hinkle Fieldhouse
Baylor 76, Wisconsin 63
At Bankers Life Fieldhouse
Villanova 84, North Texas 61
At Hinkle Fieldhouse
Arkansas 68, Texas Tech 66
At Indiana Farmers Coliseum
Oral Roberts 81, Florida 78
MIDWEST REGIONAL
Second Round
Sunday’s results
At Bankers Life Fieldhouse
Loyola Chicago 71, Illinois 58
At Hinkle Fieldhouse
Oregon State 80, Oklahoma State 70
At Bankers Life Fieldhouse
Syracuse 75, West Virginia 72
At Lucas Oil Stadium Unity
Houston 63, Rutgers 60
WEST REGIONAL
Second Round
Monday’s games
At Hinkle Fieldhouse
Gonzaga vs. Oklahoma, 11:40 a.m.
Creighton vs. Ohio, 3:10 p.m.
Kansas vs. Southern Cal, 6:40 p.m.
At Bankers Life Fieldhouse
Iowa vs. Oregon, 9:10 a.m.
College women
NCAA Tournament
ALAMO REGION
First Round
Sunday’s results
At Alamodome
San Antonio
Stanford (25-2) vs. Utah Valley (13-6), late.
At Bill Greehey Arena
San Antonio
Oklahoma St. 84, Wake Forest 61
Monday’s games
At Bill Greehey Arena
San Antonio
Missouri St. (21-2) vs. UC Davis (13-2), 4:30 p.m.
At Frank C. Erwin Jr. Center
Austin, Texas
Arkansas (19-8) vs. Wright St. (18-7), 11 a.m.
At Alamodome
San Antonio
Oregon (13-8) vs. South Dakota (19-5), 7 p.m.
At Bill Greehey Arena
San Antonio
Georgia (20-6) vs. Drexel (14-8), 9 a.m.
Northwestern (15-8) vs. UCF (16-4), 1 p.m.
At Alamodome
San Antonio
Louisville (23-3) vs. Marist (18-3), 5 p.m.
HEMISFAIR REGION
First Round
Sunday’s results
At Alamodome
San Antonio
South Carolina 79, Mercer 53
At Strahan Coliseum
San Marcos, Texas
Oregon St. 83, Florida St. 59
At Bill Greehey Arena
San Antonio
Georgia Tech 54, Stephen F. Austin 52, OT
West Virginia 77, Lehigh 53
Monday’s games
At Frank C. Erwin Jr. Center
Austin, Texas
UCLA (16-5) vs. Wyoming (14-9), 7 p.m.
At Strahan Coliseum
San Marcos, Texas
Texas (18-9) vs. Bradley (17-11), 5 p.m.
At Alamodome
San Antonio
Alabama (16-9) vs. North Carolina (13-10), 9 a.m.
Maryland (24-2) vs. Mount St. Mary’s (17-6), 1 p.m.
RIVER WALK REGION
First Round
Sunday’s results
At Alamodome
San Antonio
UConn 102, High Point 59
At Frank C. Erwin Jr. Center
Austin, Texas
Syracuse 72, S. Dakota St. 55
At Alamodome
San Antonio
Iowa 87, Cent. Michigan 72
Kentucky 71, Idaho St. 63
At UTSA Convocation Center
San Antonio
Michigan 87, Florida Gulf Coast 66
At Frank C. Erwin Jr. Center
Austin, Texas
Tennessee 87, Middle Tennessee 62
At Strahan Coliseum
San Marcos, Texas
Virginia Tech 70, Marquette 63
At Alamodome
San Antonio
Baylor 101, Jackson St. 52
MERCADO REGION
First Round
Sunday’s games
At Strahan Coliseum
San Marcos, Texas
NC State 79, NC A&T 58
At Frank C. Erwin Jr. Center
Austin, Texas
South Florida 57, Washington St. 53
Monday’s games
At Strahan Coliseum
San Marcos, Texas
Gonzaga (23-3) vs. Belmont (20-5), 1 p.m.
At UTSA Convocation Center
San Antonio
Indiana (18-5) vs. VCU (16-10), 11 a.m.
At Strahan Coliseum
San Marcos, Texas
Rutgers (14-4) vs. BYU (18-5), 9 a.m.
At Alamodome
San Antonio
Arizona (16-5) vs. Stony Brook (15-5), 11 a.m.
Iowa St. (16-10) vs. Michigan St. (15-8), 3 p.m.
At Frank C. Erwin Jr. Center
Austin, Texas
Texas A&M (23-2) vs. Troy (22-5), 3 p.m.
Golf
PGA
Honda Classic
At PGA National Champions Course
Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.
Purse: $7 million; Yardage: 7,048; Par: 70
Final Round
Matt Jones (500) 61-70-69-68–268
$1,260,000
Brandon Hagy (300) 69-62-76-66–273
$763,000
Russell Henley (125) 64-69-73-68–274
$320,600
Denny McCarthy (125) 68-65-74-67–274
$320,600
C.T. Pan (125) 67-72-65-70–274
$320,600
Chase Seiffert (125) 67-74-69-64–274
$320,600
Brendan Steele (125) 73-65-71-65–274
$320,600
Adam Hadwin (75) 72-65-70-68–275
$190,750
Sungjae Im (75) 68-68-69-70–275
$190,750
Zach Johnson (75) 67-68-70-70–275
$190,750
Sam Ryder (75) 69-63-72-71–275
$190,750
Camilo Villegas (75) 69-65-72-69–275
$190,750
Kevin Chappell (54) 66-70-75-65–276
$125,417
Adam Scott (54) 69-67-72-68–276
$125,417
Robert Streb (54) 69-66-70-71–276
$125,417
Steve Stricker (54) 66-71-70-69–276
$125,417
Cameron Tringale (54) 67-68-69-72–276
$125,417
Aaron Wise (54) 64-64-75-73–276
$125,417
Stewart Cink (42) 71-64-70-72–277
$82,950
Lucas Glover (42) 71-66-69-71–277
$82,950
Harry Higgs (42) 68-67-74-68–277
$82,950
John Huh (42) 68-70-70-69–277
$82,950
Michael Thompson (42) 71-66-73-67–277
$82,950
Harold Varner III (42) 71-65-71-70–277
$82,950
Brice Garnett (33) 71-64-70-73–278
$54,950
Chris Kirk (33) 68-71-67-72–278
$54,950
Phil Mickelson (33) 71-68-69-70–278
$54,950
Joaquin Niemann (33) 69-67-73-69–278
$54,950
Roger Sloan (33) 71-69-66-72–278
$54,950
Keegan Bradley (27) 69-69-67-74–279
$45,850
Chase Koepka 69-69-74-67–279
$45,850
Jhonattan Vegas (27) 71-68-69-71–279
$45,850
Cameron Davis (22) 66-71-70-73–280
$39,900
Tyler McCumber (22) 70-69-70-71–280
$39,900
Sepp Straka (22) 68-70-69-73–280
$39,900
Will Gordon (16) 67-69-72-73–281
$29,785
Mackenzie Hughes (16) 68-72-71-70–281
$29,785
Satoshi Kodaira (16) 70-71-71-69–281
$29,785
Nate Lashley (16)68-71-74-68–281
$29,785
Tom Lewis (16) 74-66-71-70–281
$29,785
Shane Lowry (16) 67-66-74-74–281
$29,785
Matthew NeSmith (16) 70-68-73-70–281
$29,785
Adam Schenk (16) 72-66-72-71–281
$29,785
Kevin Streelman (16), $29,785 69-67-73-72–281
Vincent Whaley (16) 73-67-68-73–281
$29,785
Brian Gay (9) 71-67-73-71–282
$19,070
Talor Gooch (9) 72-69-72-69–282
$19,070
Lucas Herbert 70-69-70-73–282
$19,070
J.B. Holmes (9) 69-67-67-79–282
$19,070
Mark Hubbard (9) 68-73-69-72–282
$19,070
Alex Noren (9) 71-68-69-74–282
$19,070
Pat Perez (9) 72-69-71-70–282
$19,070
Jason Dufner (6) 68-68-75-72–283
$16,478
Scott Harrington (6) 66-67-79-71–283
$16,478
Jim Herman (6) 70-71-69-73–283
$16,478
Keith Mitchell (6) 69-69-74-71–283
$16,478
Charl Schwartzel (6) 70-69-71-73–283
$16,478
Ryan Armour (5) 70-71-66-77–284
$15,960
Jimmy Walker (5) 69-68-77-70–284
$15,960
Beau Hossler (5) 71-70-72-72–285
$15,960
William McGirt (5) 69-69-72-75–285
$15,960
D.J. Trahan (5) 68-71-76-70–285
$15,960
Erik van Rooyen (5) 70-70-69-76–285
$15,960
Ted Potter, Jr. (4) 70-71-74-71–286
$15,190
Rickie Fowler (4) 70-68-78-71–287
$14,980
Stephen Stallings Jr. 71-70-70-76–287
$14,980
Kiradech Aphibarnrat (4) 70-71-75-74–290
$14,700
Bronson Burgoon (4) 69-70-78-73–290
$14,700
College men
Nonconference
Dual at the Pointe
At Moses Point Golf Course
Moses Lake
1. Whitworth 288. 2. Whitman 310.
College women
Nonconference
Red Rocks Invitational
Oakcreek Country Club
Sedona, Arizona
Team
t1. Gonzaga 884. t1. Grand Canyon 884. t9. Idaho 926. 11. Washington State 928.
Individual
1. Payton Fehringer (GCU) 208. 2. Quynn Duong (GU) 214. t8, Cassie Kim (GU) 221. t14. Jessica Mangrobang (GU) 225. t23. Kirsten Convoy (WSU) 228. t27. Laura Gerner (UI) 230. t27. Federica Torre (GU) 230. t31. Valeria Patino (UI) 231. t36. Wei-Chia Tsa (UI) 232. t36. Jessica Zelasko (WSU) 232. t43. Molly Holbert (WSU) 233. t56. Alyssa Nguyen (GU) 237. t56. Jaime Bellingham (UI) 237. t56. No-Hsin Hsu (UI) 237. t56. Taitum Beck (WSU) 237. t87. Kiselya Plewe (WSU) 247.
Hockey
NHL
East GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Washington 31 20 7 4 44 106 92
N.Y. Islanders 32 20 8 4 44 96 72
Pittsburgh 32 19 11 2 40 100 88
Boston 28 16 8 4 36 77 66
Philadelphia 29 15 11 3 33 93 105
N.Y. Rangers 30 13 13 4 30 89 79
New Jersey 29 11 14 4 26 71 90
Buffalo 29 6 19 4 16 61 101
Central GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Tampa Bay 31 23 6 2 48 115 73
Florida 31 20 7 4 44 105 88
Carolina 30 20 7 3 43 101 78
Columbus 32 13 12 7 33 86 103
Chicago 32 14 13 5 33 95 106
Nashville 32 14 17 1 29 77 103
Dallas 28 10 10 8 28 80 75
Detroit 32 10 18 4 24 71 104
West GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Vegas 29 21 7 1 43 95 66
Colorado 29 19 8 2 40 97 65
Minnesota 29 18 10 1 37 87 75
St. Louis 31 16 10 5 37 96 99
Los Angeles 30 13 11 6 32 88 84
Arizona 31 13 13 5 31 77 92
San Jose 29 11 14 4 26 83 103
Anaheim 32 9 17 6 24 71 110
North GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Toronto 32 20 10 2 42 107 83
Edmonton 34 21 13 0 42 116 97
Winnipeg 31 18 11 2 38 100 91
Montreal 31 14 8 9 37 100 87
Vancouver 35 16 16 3 35 99 111
Calgary 32 15 14 3 33 87 97
Ottawa 33 10 20 3 23 87 130
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss.
Sunday’s results
New Jersey 2, Pittsburgh 1, OT
Tampa Bay 5, Florida 3
Los Angeles 3, Vegas 1
Nashville 4, Dallas 3, SO
Monday’s games
Buffalo at N.Y. Rangers, 4 p.m.
Calgary at Ottawa, 4 p.m.
Carolina at Columbus, 4 p.m.
Edmonton at Montreal, 4 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Philadelphia, 4 p.m.
Anaheim at Minnesota, 4:30 p.m.
Colorado at Arizona, 7 p.m.
St. Louis at Vegas, 7 p.m.
Winnipeg at Vancouver, 7 p.m.
Los Angeles at San Jose, 7:30 p.m.
Predators 4, Stars 3 (SO)
Nashville 1 1 1 1 – 4
Dallas 2 1 0 0 – 3
Nashville won shootout 2-1
First Period–1, Dallas, Gardner 1 (Lindell, Kero), 9:02. 2, Dallas, Faksa 4 (Robertson, Oleksiak), 10:21. 3, Nashville, Johansen 3 (Tolvanen, Ekholm), 10:51 (pp). Second Period–4, Dallas, Dellandrea 3 (Pavelski, Klingberg), 13:02. 5, Nashville, Forsberg 11 (Johansen, Tolvanen), 17:54. Third Period–6, Nashville, Tolvanen 7 (Harpur), 14:15. Overtime–None. Shootout–Nashville 2 (Forsberg NG, Johansen G, Cousins NG, Tolvanen NG, Jarnkrok G), Dallas 1 (Robertson NG, Dellandrea NG, Pavelski G, Klingberg NG, Benn NG). A–4,011 (18,532). T–2:49.
Kings 3, Golden Knights 1
Vegas 0 0 1 – 1
Los Angeles 0 2 1 – 3
First Period–None. Second Period–1, Los Angeles, Walker 1 (Moore, Kopitar), 5:58. 2, Los Angeles, Brown 14 (Kopitar, Iafallo), 6:49 (pp). Third Period–3, Vegas, Nosek 3 (Kolesar), 16:33. 4, Los Angeles, Carter 6 (Athanasiou), 17:28. A–0 (18,230). T–2:29.
Lightning 5, Panthers 3
Florida 1 1 1 – 3
Tampa Bay 1 1 3 – 5
First Period–1, Florida, Verhaeghe 12 (Barkov), 3:28. 2, Tampa Bay, Gourde 11 (Goodrow, Coleman), 4:00. Second Period–3, Tampa Bay, Killorn 9 (Cernak, Point), 11:23. 4, Florida, Forsling 2 (Wennberg, Vatrano), 18:24 (pp). Third Period–5, Tampa Bay, Joseph 8 (Colton, Maroon), 5:22. 6, Florida, Hornqvist 12 (Barkov, Yandle), 6:25 (pp). 7, Tampa Bay, Johnson 7 (Gourde, Cirelli), 10:56 (pp). 8, Tampa Bay, Point 13 (Palat), 19:45 (en). A–0 (19,092). T–2:37.
Devils 2, Penguins 1 (OT)
New Jersey 0 1 0 1 – 2
Pittsburgh 1 0 0 0 – 1
First Period–1, Pittsburgh, Crosby 12 (Guentzel, Rust), 3:37. Second Period–2, New Jersey, Vatanen 2 (Zajac, Kuokkanen), 4:48. Third Period–None. Overtime–3, New Jersey, Bratt 2 (Zacha, Smith), 2:50. A–2,800 (18,387). T–2:23.
Soccer
College Men
WCC
Portland 2, Gonzaga 1
First half-1, UP, Hendel (PK), 36:43. 2, UP, Yuste (Soares), 44:40.
Second half-3, GU, Davis (Labate), 45:20.
Shots-Portland 16, Gonzaga 1. Saves-Portland, Viola 1. Gonzaga, Garibay 4.
NWC
Puget Sound 2, Whitworth 1
First half-1, Whitworth, Loyola (Gusman), 18:05.
Second half-2, UPS, Babiak, 53:30. 3, UPS, Zamira (Hamel) 81:30.
Shots-Whitworth 12, Puget Sound 11. Saves-Whitworth, Broyles 3. Puget Sound, Matheny 4..
College women
Big Sky
E. Washington 0, Sacramento St. 0 (2OT)
First half-None.
Second half-None.
Shots-EWU 16, Sac State 12. Saves-EWU, Winston, 6. Sac State, Fesili 8.
Idaho 5, Portland State 0
First half-1, UI, Bruce (Sbrega), 5:28. 2, UI, Bruce (Merino), 22:31. 3, UI, Merino, 22:42.
Second half-4, UI, Sbrega (Peters), 59:29. 5, UI, Bruce, 74:02.
Shots-Idaho 22, Portland State 7. Saves-Idaho, Fox 4. Portland State, Hernandez 6.
softball
College
NWC
Whitworth 12-8, Puget Sound 7-10
Whitworth 400 402 2–12 11 0
Puget Sound 031 001 1–7 10 0
Schwaier-Wolf, Laronde (6) and Thomas. Kerr, Sullivan (1), Garcia (5) and Wong. Hits: Whitworth (5-10, 3-0)-Lowery, Montoya, Gayer, Thomas, Menzer 3, Nelson, Dillon, Johnson 2.. Puget Sound (0-7, 0-3)-DeGuzman, Ueyama 2, Newman 2, Sullivan, Wong 2, Webster 2. 2B-Johnson, Sullivan, Wong. HR-Thomas, Wong.
Whitworth 311 030 0–8 11 3
Puget Sound 300 007 x–10 6 0
Vasiloff, Harris (1), Laronde (6) and Rollins. Smith, Gantz (6) and Altheide. Hits: Whitworth (5-11, 3-1)-Lowery 2, Montoya 3, Gayer 3, Nelson, Gentner, Waite. Puget Sound (1-7, 1-3)-DeGuzman, Ueyama, Smith, Sullivan, Newman 2. 2B-Montoya. 3B-Lowery. HR-Gayer, Newman, Smith.
Tennis
College men
NWC
Lewis & Clark 7, Whitworth 2
College women
Nonconference
Eastern Washington 7, Lewis-Clark State 0
Volleyball
College
Big Sky
Northern Colorado (12-3, 12-3) def. Idaho (6-9, 5-8) 19-25, 25-21, 25-21, 29-27.
Kills-Hinrichs (UNC) 14, Warren (IU) 13. Assists-Schultz (UNC) 50, Janzen (IU) 38. Aces-Katarzynski (UNC) 2, Lacey (IU) 6. Digs-Muff (UNC) 20, Lacey (IU) 19. Blocks-Muff, Huhn (UNC) 5, Munday (IU) 7.
Skiing
Washington
49 Degrees North – Base: 70”. Summit: 120”. New: 0”. Call 509-935-6649.
Mt. Spokane – Base: 55”. Sunnit: 95”. New: 0”. Call 509-238-7974
Idaho
Lookout Pass – Base: 71”. Summit: 104”. New: 3”. . Call 208-744-1301
Schweitzer – Base: 54”. Summit: 88”. New: 1”. Call 877-487-4643.
Silver Mountain – Base: 77”. Summit: 83”. New: 2”. Call 866-344-2675.
Moves
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League
KANSAS CITY ROYALS – Agreed to terms with C Salvador Perez on a four-year contract from 2022-25.
OAKLAND ATHLETICS – Optioned RHP Jordan Weems to Las Vegas (Triple-A West).
National League
CINCINNATI REDS – Optioned C Deivy Grullon, SS Jose Garcia, RF Scott Heineman and RHPs Hector Perez and Art Warren to Louisville (Triple-A East).
PITTSBURGH PIRATES – Agreed to terms with RHP Steven Wright to a minor league contract.
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
NBA – Fined Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse $50,000 for an incident during a March 19 game against Utah.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
CHICAGO BEARS – Signed OLB Jeremiah Attaouchu to a two-year contract.
