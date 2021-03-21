The Dirt: Bruchi’s Cheesesteak & Subs planning new South hill restaurant

Bruchi’s Cheesesteaks & Subs, an established Spokane-based sandwich chain, is expanding its presence on the South Hill with plans for a new restaurant on Regal Street.

Architect Robert Vralsted, of Spokane-based Architecture All Forms, has filed a preliminary application with the city on behalf of Bruchi’s to build a 2,400-square-foot restaurant with a drive-thru and 19 parking spaces at 4221 S. Regal St.

Work also includes new paving, utilities and sidewalks, according to the application.

Spokane developer Harlan Douglass owns the 1-acre, vacant site where the restaurant will be built, according to the Spokane County Assessor’s Office.

Bruchi’s was founded by Bruce Greene in 1990. The restaurant chain changed its name to Bruchi’s Cheesesteaks & Subs in 1991 after discovering success with selling cheesesteaks.

Bruchi’s has seven locations in the Spokane area, including a restaurant at 2804 E. 29th Ave. on the South Hill.

Business park set for Spokane Valley

A new business park is coming to Spokane Valley, according to a building permit application filed with the city.

Shiva Properties LLC and TCF Properties LLC applied for a permit to build the Shiva Business Park at 10903 E. Trent Ave.

Shiva Business Park will consist of two, 12,150-square-foot “light industrial” buildings. Each building will contain three suites, according to a site plan for the project.

The project valuation is $2 million, according to the application.

Spokane Valley-based Modern Drafting Services is the project architect.

Detox center planned in North Spokane

Spokane Falls Recovery Center is planning a new detox facility adjacent to its existing treatment center in north Spokane.

Center CEO Brandon Sturm filed an application with the city to convert an office building into a 4,200-square-foot detox center with six beds at 107 E. Magnesium Road.

Spokane Falls Recovery Center’s existing location at 101 E. Magnesium Road, Suite 101, will continue to provide outpatient treatment programs.

The project valuation is $250,000, according to the permit application.

Spokane Valley-based T.W. Clark Construction is the project contractor.

Spokane Falls Recovery Center’s services include inpatient and outpatient substance abuse treatment programs, individual and group therapy and assessments and interventions.

Blissful Blends revamping coffee shop near SCC

Blissful Blends is planning a remodel to its coffee shop near Spokane Community College.

Spokane-based Storhaug Engineering filed a preliminary application with the city to demolish Blissful Blends’ existing location at 3118 E. Mission Ave. and build a new, 579-square-foot coffee shop.

Site work also includes parking improvements and a drywell for stormwater management.

Blissful Blends has five coffee shops in the Spokane area.