Updates: Washington State women play South Florida in NCAA Tournament

Follow along here as the Washington State Cougars (12-11) play the South Florida Bulls (18-3) tonight at Erwin Center in Austin, Texas, in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. The Cougs women are the No. 8 seed in the Mercado Region, the Bulls are the No. 9 seed. The game is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. PT. You can watch it on ESPN2.

Pregame

Individual leaders

POINTS PPG FG% FT% Elena Tsineke (USF) 12.9 39.1 86.7 Charlisse Leger-Walker (WSU) 18.9 35.9 77.2 REBOUNDS RPG DRPG ORPG Bethy Mununga (USF) 13.2 8.7 4.5 Ula Motuga (WSU) 6.7 4.7 2.1 ASSISTS APG TOPG MPG Elisa Pinzan (USF) 6.7 2.2 35.2 Krystal Leger-Walker (WSU) 4.6 3.7 36.6

Team Stats

USF WSU Points 65.7 63.7 Points allowed 54.4 63.7 Field goal pct. 37.0 38.8 Rebounds 44.0 37.1 Assists 15.6 14.2 Blocks 3.8 4.0 Steals 6.5 8.0 Streak Won 3 Lost 1

Game preview