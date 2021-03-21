The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883 Cloudy 45° Cloudy
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Sports >  Area sports

Updates: Washington State women play South Florida in NCAA Tournament

UPDATED: Sun., March 21, 2021

Follow along here as the Washington State Cougars (12-11) play the South Florida Bulls (18-3) tonight at Erwin Center in Austin, Texas, in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. The Cougs women are the No. 8 seed in the Mercado Region, the Bulls are the No. 9 seed. The game is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. PT. You can watch it on ESPN2.

Pregame

Individual leaders

POINTS PPG FG% FT%
Elena Tsineke (USF) 12.9 39.1 86.7
Charlisse Leger-Walker (WSU) 18.9 35.9 77.2
REBOUNDS RPG DRPG ORPG
Bethy Mununga (USF) 13.2 8.7 4.5
Ula Motuga (WSU) 6.7 4.7 2.1
ASSISTS APG TOPG MPG
Elisa Pinzan (USF) 6.7 2.2 35.2
Krystal Leger-Walker (WSU) 4.6 3.7 36.6

Team Stats

  USF WSU
Points 65.7 63.7
Points allowed 54.4 63.7
Field goal pct. 37.0 38.8
Rebounds 44.0 37.1
Assists 15.6 14.2
Blocks 3.8 4.0
Steals 6.5 8.0
Streak Won 3 Lost 1

Game preview

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the sports newsletter

Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.