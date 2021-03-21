Updates: Washington State women play South Florida in NCAA Tournament
UPDATED: Sun., March 21, 2021
Follow along here as the Washington State Cougars (12-11) play the South Florida Bulls (18-3) tonight at Erwin Center in Austin, Texas, in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. The Cougs women are the No. 8 seed in the Mercado Region, the Bulls are the No. 9 seed. The game is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. PT. You can watch it on ESPN2.
Pregame
Individual leaders
Team Stats
Game preview
