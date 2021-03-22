Don’t settle for this

As I drove by my son he ran through town practicing for cross country with masks on, I had two feelings hit me. First, pride, because my son chose to continue to practice despite unhealthy regulations requiring him to train 4+ miles a day wearing a mask even though in competition he won’t have to wear one.

The second was anger. Anger at Newport School District for thinking it’s OK to be “just happy” students are back at sports instead of fighting against unhealthy measures. Anger at the district for threatening students with removal from the team if they are caught running without a mask EVEN if they are running ALONE! That isn’t infection control, that is overreach. Anger at the WIAA official who admits to running without a mask because it’s easier, but won’t fight the governor for our kids.

We could settle for this. Believe it’s “just enough” to have them back at sports. Or we can say ENOUGH and fight for our students and their right to breathe fresh air while training. Not just at cross country, but all sports. Because there is no exemption for being able to run track without a mask. Imagine running a 2-minute 800 with a mask on? Or the 330 hurdles? Because that’s what my son has to look forward to and he will wear one because they will tell him that he is off the team if he doesn’t. How’s that for looking after our students’ best interests?

Suzanne Brooks

Newport, Wash.