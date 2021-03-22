Menu
Mon., March 22, 2021
Baseball
College: Nonconference: Washington State at UNLV, noon; Washington at Gonzaga, 3 p.m.
Golf
College men: Gonzaga, Idaho at Duck Invitational in Eugene, Ore., 8 a.m.
Soccer
High school girls: GSL: West Valley at Pullman, North Central at East Valley, Shadle Park at Clarkston, Othello at Rogers, all 4 p.m.
Volleyball
High school: GSL: North Central at Pullman, East Valley at Othello, Rogers at West Valley, Clarkston at Shadle Park, all 6 p.m.; Mt. Spokane at University, Ferris at Lewis and Clark, Cheney at Central Valley, Mead at Gonzaga Prep, all 7 p.m.
