On the Air
Mon., March 22, 2021
Tuesday’s TV Highlights
Basketball, college women
Noon: (8) South Florida vs. (1) NC State ESPN2
12:30 p.m.: (5) Iowa vs. (4) Kentucky ESPNU
2 p.m.: (6) Michigan vs. (3) Tennessee ESPN2
2:30 p.m.: (5) Georgia Tech vs. (4) West Virginia ESPNU
4 p.m.: (8) Oregon St. vs. (1) South Carolina ESPN
4 p.m.: (7) Virginia Tech vs. (2) Baylor ESPN2
6 p.m.: (8) Syracuse vs. (1) UConn ESPN
6 p.m.: (8) Oklahoma St. vs. (1) Stanford ESPN2
Volleyball, college women
6 p.m.: UCLA at Stanford Pac-12
Golf
3 a.m. (Wednesday): The Kenya Savannah Classic GOLF
Basketball, NBA
4:30 p.m.: LA Lakers at New Orleans TNT
7 p.m.: Philadelphia at Golden State TNT
Hockey, NHL
4 p.m.: New Jersey at Philadelphia NBC Sports
Skiing
Noon: FIS: Freestyle Skiing NBC Sports
Snowboarding
1:30 p.m.: FIS: World Championships NBC Sports
Tuesday’s Radio Highlights
7 a.m.: Danny and Gallant 700 ESPN
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700 ESPN
6 p.m.: EWU Basketball Coaches Show 700 ESPN
Events subject to change
