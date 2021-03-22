The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

On the Air

Tuesday’s TV Highlights

Basketball, college women

Noon: (8) South Florida vs. (1) NC State ESPN2

12:30 p.m.: (5) Iowa vs. (4) Kentucky ESPNU

2 p.m.: (6) Michigan vs. (3) Tennessee ESPN2

2:30 p.m.: (5) Georgia Tech vs. (4) West Virginia ESPNU

4 p.m.: (8) Oregon St. vs. (1) South Carolina ESPN

4 p.m.: (7) Virginia Tech vs. (2) Baylor ESPN2

6 p.m.: (8) Syracuse vs. (1) UConn ESPN

6 p.m.: (8) Oklahoma St. vs. (1) Stanford ESPN2

Volleyball, college women

6 p.m.: UCLA at Stanford Pac-12

Golf

3 a.m. (Wednesday): The Kenya Savannah Classic GOLF

Basketball, NBA

4:30 p.m.: LA Lakers at New Orleans TNT

7 p.m.: Philadelphia at Golden State TNT

Hockey, NHL

4 p.m.: New Jersey at Philadelphia NBC Sports

Skiing

Noon: FIS: Freestyle Skiing NBC Sports

Snowboarding

1:30 p.m.: FIS: World Championships NBC Sports

Tuesday’s Radio Highlights

7 a.m.: Danny and Gallant 700 ESPN

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700 ESPN

6 p.m.: EWU Basketball Coaches Show 700 ESPN

Events subject to change

