One way to use your COVID relief

Some of us are fortunate and not suffering from the financial downturn during the COVID-19 pandemic. Some people are unhappy that anyone is getting extra government payments. There is something that both parties should consider: directing some or all of their windfall checks to benefit people that are truly in need.

The city of Spokane has a website through which we can assist our fellow citizens, specifically in paying their utility bills.

https://my.spokanecity.org/covid19/utility-donations/

Timothy Rolfe

Spokane