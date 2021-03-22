Prep roundup: Zoe Crockett’s late goal lifts Central Valley girls soccer over Ferris

Roundup of Monday’s high school sports action from across Eastern Washington.

Girls soccer

Greater Spokane League

Central Valley 1, Ferris 0: Zoe Crockett scored the go-ahead goal in the 75th minute and the Bears (6-1) beat the visiting Saxons (1-6) in a GSL 4A/3A game on Monday. Mikaela Grzelak made 10 saves for Ferris.

Mt. Spokane 2, Lewis and Clark 0: Alyssah Hill made four saves and the visiting Wildcats (5-2) shut out the Tigers (4-3) in a GSL 4A/3A game. Miya Gibbs scored in the 26th minute and Bre Koscielski added a second-half goal assisted by Kami Ellis.

Mead 2, Cheney 0: Olivia Moore scored in the 11th minute and the visiting Panthers (4-3) beat the Blackhawks (2-5) in a GSL 4A/3A game. Mercedes Cullen and Mia Speir spilt five saves for the shut out.

Northeast A

Lakeside 6, Riverside 1: Alyssa Conley scored two goals with an assist and the Eagles (1-2) beat the visiting Rams (2-3). Ayanna Tobeck added a goal and two assists for Lakeside.

Freeman 11, Newport 0: Kaleigh Oyler scored seven goals and the visiting Scotties (6-0) beat the Grizzlies (2-3). Makayla Werner added two goals and two assists for Freeman.

Medical Lake 4, Colville 3: The visiting Cardinals (1-3) beat the Indians (0-3). Details were unavailable.