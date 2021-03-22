Prep roundup: Zoe Crockett’s late goal lifts Central Valley girls soccer over Ferris
UPDATED: Mon., March 22, 2021
Roundup of Monday’s high school sports action from across Eastern Washington.
Girls soccer
Greater Spokane League
Central Valley 1, Ferris 0: Zoe Crockett scored the go-ahead goal in the 75th minute and the Bears (6-1) beat the visiting Saxons (1-6) in a GSL 4A/3A game on Monday. Mikaela Grzelak made 10 saves for Ferris.
Mt. Spokane 2, Lewis and Clark 0: Alyssah Hill made four saves and the visiting Wildcats (5-2) shut out the Tigers (4-3) in a GSL 4A/3A game. Miya Gibbs scored in the 26th minute and Bre Koscielski added a second-half goal assisted by Kami Ellis.
Mead 2, Cheney 0: Olivia Moore scored in the 11th minute and the visiting Panthers (4-3) beat the Blackhawks (2-5) in a GSL 4A/3A game. Mercedes Cullen and Mia Speir spilt five saves for the shut out.
Northeast A
Lakeside 6, Riverside 1: Alyssa Conley scored two goals with an assist and the Eagles (1-2) beat the visiting Rams (2-3). Ayanna Tobeck added a goal and two assists for Lakeside.
Freeman 11, Newport 0: Kaleigh Oyler scored seven goals and the visiting Scotties (6-0) beat the Grizzlies (2-3). Makayla Werner added two goals and two assists for Freeman.
Medical Lake 4, Colville 3: The visiting Cardinals (1-3) beat the Indians (0-3). Details were unavailable.
