The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883 Partly Cloudy Night 36° Partly Cloudy
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Sports >  High school sports

Prep roundup: Zoe Crockett’s late goal lifts Central Valley girls soccer over Ferris

UPDATED: Mon., March 22, 2021

By Dave Nichols daven@spokesman.com(509) 459-5441

Roundup of Monday’s high school sports action from across Eastern Washington.

Girls soccer

Greater Spokane League

Central Valley 1, Ferris 0: Zoe Crockett scored the go-ahead goal in the 75th minute and the Bears (6-1) beat the visiting Saxons (1-6) in a GSL 4A/3A game on Monday. Mikaela Grzelak made 10 saves for Ferris.

Mt. Spokane 2, Lewis and Clark 0: Alyssah Hill made four saves and the visiting Wildcats (5-2) shut out the Tigers (4-3) in a GSL 4A/3A game. Miya Gibbs scored in the 26th minute and Bre Koscielski added a second-half goal assisted by Kami Ellis. 

Mead 2, Cheney 0: Olivia Moore scored in the 11th minute and the visiting Panthers (4-3) beat the Blackhawks (2-5) in a GSL 4A/3A game. Mercedes Cullen and Mia Speir spilt five saves for the shut out.

Northeast A

Lakeside 6, Riverside 1: Alyssa Conley scored two goals with an assist and the Eagles (1-2) beat the visiting Rams (2-3). Ayanna Tobeck added a goal and two assists for Lakeside.

Freeman 11, Newport 0: Kaleigh Oyler scored seven goals and the visiting Scotties (6-0) beat the Grizzlies (2-3). Makayla Werner added two goals and two assists for Freeman.

Medical Lake 4, Colville 3: The visiting Cardinals (1-3) beat the Indians (0-3). Details were unavailable. 

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the sports newsletter

Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.

Top stories in High school sports