Return to live music: Northern Quest announces lineup featuring Darius Rucker, Foreigner, Smokey Robinson, Brantley Gilbert

Northern Quest Resort & Casino announced today a return to live music with its Pepsi Outdoor Summer Concerts at the BECU Live outdoor venue starting in July.

After a year off due to COVID-19, the 10th annual lineup features schedule newcomers Darius Rucker, Foreigner and Smokey Robinson.

The previously announced headlines are Ice Cube, Rodney Carrington and Brantley Gilbert.

Here is the 2021 Pepsi Outdoor Summer Concert lineup so far:

• Ice Cube – July 22 – ticket prices are $49/$59/$79/$99 (on sale now)

• Smokey Robinson – July 24 – ticket prices are $59/$69/$79/$99 (on sale at 9 a.m. Friday)

• Rodney Carrington – Aug. 6 – ticket prices are $49/$59/$79 (on sale now)

• Brantley Gilbert – Aug. 13 – ticket prices are $59/$79/$89/$109 (on sale now)

• Foreigner – Sept. 16 – ticket prices are $49/$59/$79/$99 (on sale at 9 a.m. Friday)

• Darius Rucker – Sept. 24 – ticket prices are $59/$79/$99/$119 (on sale at 9 a.m. Friday)

All Northern Quest Pepsi Outdoor Summer Concerts are reserved seating only.

Tickets can be purchased by ordering online at northernquest.com. Box office hours are 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday through Friday.

All concerts require guests ages 16 and younger to be accompanied by an adult.

The BECU Live outdoor concert venue at Northern Quest has 5,000 seats, including 3,000 stadium seats, premium box seats and VIP terraces, and food and beverage vendors.

Northern Quest is located on sovereign tribal land and governed by the laws of the Kalispel Tribe of Indians. Guests enter the outdoor venue at their own risk.

At the time of the scheduled event, the gathering size might exceed the number of people recommended by the State of Washington, the Centers for Disease Control or guidance from other institutions as it relates to COVID-19.

Northern Quest strongly recommends all guests wear masks and practice social distancing in the outdoor venue when possible. Every other seat will not be closed. Northern Quest reserves the right to change its protocols regarding COVID-19 at any time.

Stay tuned for upcoming announcements as new acts and dates are scheduled for this summer’s lineup.