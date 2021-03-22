Spokane Lilac Festival coronates 2021 queen

This year’s Royal Court for the Spokane Lilac Festival has a queen.

Julia McIntyre, a student from Gonzaga Preparatory School, was selected as the 2021 “Destination Spokane” queen, organizers announced Monday. McIntyre was officially recognized during the 2021 Queen and Court Coronation on Sunday at Spokane First Church.

McIntyre and the six other members of the Lilac Royal Court were evaluated for queenship by a panel of judges. During Sunday’s event, court members answered a warmup question and gave a prepared speech based on the topic “Together is our favorite place to be,” organizers said.

College scholarships funded by the festival and other community entities were awarded to all members of the Royal Court.

A 4.0 GPA student, McIntyre is the vice president of several groups at Gonzaga Prep, including the Associated Student Body and Ancilla, a women’s service group, organizers said. She is also a National Honor Society member and a volunteer tutor.

A member of the Gonzaga Prep basketball and track teams, McIntyre was recognized with the 2020 U.S. Army Reserve National Scholar Athlete Award.

