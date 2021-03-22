Recap and highlights: Belmont upsets Gonzaga in NCAA Tournament

SAN MARCOS, Texas — Belmont freshman Destinee Wells scored 25 points and had seven assists in a turnover-free game as the younger and smaller 12th seeded Bruins held on for their first victory ever in the women’s NCAA Tournament, pulling off a 64-59 upset over fifth-seeded Gonzaga on Monday.

The Bruins (21-5) sealed the game with 19 seconds left when Wells, on a drive with the shot clock winding down, passed inside to Madison Bartley. The fellow freshman had to rip the ball away from the defender, but made the layup while being fouled and added the free throw for a five-point lead.

Jill Townsend had 17 points for Gonzaga (23-4), which had cut a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter to 57-55 on Abby O’Connor’s 3-pointer with just over four minutes left. The Bulldogs never got closer.

Belmont, which had been 0-5 in the NCAA Tournament, plays No. 4 seed Indiana in the second round Wednesday in the Mercado Region. The Bruins are the first OVC team to win an NCAA tourney game since Tennessee Tech in 1990.

The Bruins wiped out an early 11-point deficit by scoring 13 points in a row, a stretch that started when the 5-foot-6 Wells drove for a jumper to end the first quarter. They then scored the first 11 points in the second quarter, a stretch capped by Jamilyn Kinney’s second 3-pointer to put them up 24-22.

Wells had a fastbreak 3-pointer to put them ahead for good less than thee minutes after halftime, in a stretch when she and Townsend twice traded baskets.

While freshmen guards Wells and 5-7 Tuti Jones started for Belmont, the Bulldogs had four senior starters, including 6-3 twins Jenn and Lee Anne Wirth.

Wells, who was coming off a career-best 32 points in the OVC tournament championship game also scored the last five points of the third quarter for a 52-44 lead, with a layup and then three free throws after being fouled when trying a 3-pointer just before the buzzer.

Gonzaga led 22-11 in the final minute of the first quarter after a free throw by West Coast Conference player of the year Jenn Wirth, who finished with nine points, six rebounds and six assists

LeeAnne Wirth had 10 points on 5-of-5 shooting, including a layup to end the game. — Associated Press

First quarter

4:30 – Gonzaga 13, Belmont 7

Belmont has few answers for @ZagWBB‘s inside-out game. GU is 7-for-8 from the field and leads 13-7 mid-first quarter. @SpokesmanSports — Jim Allen (@srjimallen) March 22, 2021

0:00 – Gonzaga 22, Belmont 13

After one quarter, it’s @ZagWBB 22, Belmont 13. GU dominating inside as expected and shooting 9-for-12FG and 3-for-5 from 3. Belmont’s offense apparently consists of freshman guard Destinee Wells driving. She’s good at it, too, with a game-high 9 points so far. @SpokesmanSports — Jim Allen (@srjimallen) March 22, 2021

Kayleigh Truong from the left corner again - good for 3 and @ZagWBB leads 18-6 with 2:23 left in the first. @SpokesmanSports — Jim Allen (@srjimallen) March 22, 2021

Second quarter

5:54 – Belmont 24, Gonzaga 22

I’m sorry, it’s a 15-0 run for Belmont going back to late in the first. @SpokesmanSports @ZagWBB — Jim Allen (@srjimallen) March 22, 2021

Timeout @ZagWBB, and they need it after Belmont rips off 11 straight points to take a 24-22 lead with 6 minutes left in the half. @SpokesmanSports Belmont’s quickness hurting GU at both ends of the court. — Jim Allen (@srjimallen) March 22, 2021

A 5-point run for Belmont and the @ZagWBB lead is down to 22-18. — Jim Allen (@srjimallen) March 22, 2021

1:15 – Belmont 33, Gonzaga 28

Truong ends the drought with a short jumper, but Belmont is dominating the second quarter, @ZagWBB trailing 33-28 with 1:39 left in the half. @SpokesmanSports — Jim Allen (@srjimallen) March 22, 2021

0:00 – Belmont 33, Gonzaga 32

Halftime score: Belmont 33, @ZagWBB 32. GU led 22-11 late in the first quarter, but the Bruins got hot from 3 as the Zags focused on Wells’ drives. @SpokesmanSports — Jim Allen (@srjimallen) March 22, 2021

Halftime

Destinee Wells has 13 points as the Bears stormed back in the second quarter to take a slim lead into halftime against the Bulldogs.

Jill Townsend and LeeAnne Wirth are pacing the Zags with six points apiece. GU is shooting 58.3% from the floor and 42.9% from deep, but have eight turnovers.

Third quarter

0:00 – Belmont 52, Gonzaga 44: The Bruins have their biggest lead of the game after Destinee Wells knocks down three free throws after being fouled attempting a 3-pointer at the end of the quarter.

Wells has 23 points and six assists.

Gonzaga is led by Jill Townsend’s 11 points. The Bulldogs are shooting 54.5% but have been doomed by 14 turnovers.

GU trails 52-44 going into the fourth. Lots of work to do in the fourth, but @ZagWBB haven’t been able to solve Wells. The OVC Freshman of the Year has 23 pts and 6 assists so far. @SpokesmanSports — Jim Allen (@srjimallen) March 22, 2021

4:30 – Belmont 45, Gonzaga 39: The Bruins have made five of their last six shots and lead the Bulldogs by six.

Destinee Wells leads Belmont with 18 points.

Jill Townsend has 11 points to pace Gonzaga, which hasn’t made a field goal in 3:47.

The Zags have committed 12 turnovers, which Belmont has turned into 18 points.

Another turnover, as Kayleigh Truong loses the handle at midcourt and Belmont has its biggest lead, 44-38 with 5:15 left in the third. @ZagWBB @SpokesmanSports — Jim Allen (@srjimallen) March 22, 2021

Fourth quarter

4:55 – Belmont 55, Gonzaga 50: Zags trim the Bruins’ lead to five as Belmont hasn’t made a field goal in the last 4:41.

Jill Townsend has 15 points to lead Gonzaga. The guard can add two more as she has two free throws after the timeout.

Destinee Wells has 23 points to lead Belmont.

Townsend doing it for GU, an off-balance hook followed by a drive and a foul. She goes to the line for 2, @ZagWBB trailing 55-50 with 4:55 left. @SpokesmanSports — Jim Allen (@srjimallen) March 22, 2021

Individual leaders

POINTS PPG FG% FT% Destinee Wells (BU) 17.6 47.9 85.8 Jill Townsend (GU) 13.4 49.1 86.9 REBOUNDS RPG DRPG ORPG Conley Chinn (BU) 4.9 3.2 1.7 Jenn Wirth (GU) 8.2 5.3 2.9 ASSISTS APG TOPG MPG Destinee Wells (BU) 4.6 2.8 32.1 Kayleigh Truong (KU) 4.1 2.2 24.6

Team Stats

Belmont Gonzaga Points 70.4 71.5 Points allowed 58.1 54.9 Field goal pct. 44.3 46.7 Rebounds 34.7 39.9 Assists 15.7 17.4 Blocks 2.8 3.0 Steals 10.9 7.5 Streak Won 10 Won 5

