Area roundup: GU, WSU post baseball wins

Staff and wire reports

Gonzaga relied on a dominant start from right-hander Nico Zeglin and a five-run sixth inning to defeat visiting Washington 7-2 Tuesday afternoon in a non-conference baseball game.

It was the fifth consecutive victory for the Bulldogs (12-8).

Zeglin kept the Huskies (8-10) without a hit through four innings. He finished with eight strikeouts, with relievers Michael Spellacy and Brody Jessee combining for seven more to close out the game.

The Bulldogs’ Tyler Rando and Ernie Yake both went 3 for 4, and Andrew Orzel homered in the sixth.

With two outs in the sixth and the bases loaded, the Bulldogs’ Tyler Stone walked to score a run, Yake followed with a two-run single and Guthrie Morrison drove in another to make it 7-1.

Washington State 10, UNLV 5: Catcher Jake Meyer had two hits, including a go-ahead two-run homer, and three RBIs as the visiting Cougars (12-4) continued their best start since 2008.

Preston Clifford also had two hits for WSU and Kyle Manzardo singled to extend his on-base streak to 41 games, second-longest in school history behind Brady Everett’s 42 in 2005.

Six WSU pitchers combined to strike out 10. Sophomore left-hander Ethan Ross earned the victory with 12/3 scoreless innings.

Meyer’s two-run shot in the fourth inning broke a 3-3 tie. The Cougars added four runs in the seventh to pull away.