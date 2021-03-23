COVID-19 case rates have plateaued locally

While hospitalizations are declining and the percentage of residents testing positive for COVID-19 is going down, case rates in Spokane County have not changed in recent weeks, according to data from the Spokane Regional Health District.

These new metrics are used to evaluate whether the county can stay in Phase 3 of Gov. Jay Inslee’s latest reopening plan.

Spokane County’s case rate from the last two weeks has remained steady at 163 cases per 100,000, a sign that COVID activity has plateaued but does not appear to be declining.

Hospitalizations and the percentage of community members testing positive are declining, which means the county is headed in the right direction in two of the three metrics that will be used to evaluate the region in April.

While trends appear promising, there are still relatively high rates of disease in the community, comparable to early fall last year, just before the largest surge in cases the community has seen.

So far in March, 72 people have been hospitalized for COVID-19 in Spokane County.

While the majority of those needing treatment at the hospital are over the age of 50, there were 15 hospitalizations this month in residents under the age of 50.

Here’s a look at Tuesday’s numbersThe Spokane Regional Health District confirmed 37 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday and no additional deaths.

So far, 598 Spokane County residents have died from COVID-19.

There are 54 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Spokane hospitals.

The Panhandle Health District confirmed 54 new cases on Tuesday and no additional deaths.

There are 14 Panhandle residents hospitalized with COVID-19.

