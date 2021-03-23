A Grip on Sports: March’s many in-and-outs leave us exhausted, elated and skeptical

A GRIP ON SPORTS • Comings and goings. It’s a March thing. Here comes the Pac-12, there goes the Big Ten. Here comes Gonzaga, there goes Gonzaga. Here comes EWU’s good NCAA showing, there goes Shantay Legans. Here comes the hail, there goes the sunshine. It’s March alright.

• There is a lot to get to on this Tuesday morning, none bigger than the Gonzaga men’s annual Sweet Sixteen visit. The Zags earned their way there by adjusting against Oklahoma’s offense, finding and feeding the hot hand and, in all respects, just doing Gonzaga things.

It’s a formula that has worked in every game since the season began and will continue to work as long as all the pieces mesh together. Creighton will probably try to use the same formula against the Bulldogs in next Sunday morning’s Sweet Sixteen matchup that Oklahoma concocted in yesterday’s 87-71 GU victory. It may slow the Bulldogs for a while, but from this vantage point it’s hard to see the Bluejays scoring enough to win. Or doing enough on the defensive end to keep Gonzaga from scoring in the 80s.

But the next game, that’s a different story. USC is one of the nation’s best defensive teams – the Trojans are fifth in Ken Pomeroy’s adjusted defensive metric – when it is locked in. One would have to believe it will be if there is a Final Four berth on the line. Oregon isn’t as impressive on that end – 92nd in the same metric – but the Ducks can score enough – 10th in adjusted offense – to stay with GU, at least long enough for the pressure to ratchet up. Those two will meet again Sunday for a chance to face the top-ranked team.

The next two rounds should be fun to watch – if you are a fan of chewing your cuticles.

• The fifth-seeded Zag women made their annual too-soon exit from the postseason yesterday, though the 64-59 loss to 12th-seeded Belmont was the first time in Lisa Fortier’s tenure they didn’t at least play to their seed.

It’s just they haven’t really exceeded it since her first year either. And that’s what makes March fun. Not being able to handle defensive pressure or execute down the stretch with a senior-dominated roster doesn’t.

That’s what happened against the Bruins. It resulted in what Jim Allen termed “one of the most confounding losses in program history.” It also resulted in the end of three great Gonzaga careers: Jill Townsend and the Wirth twins, LeeAnne and Jenn. That’s the worst part of the March goings.

• Well, maybe not. Maybe the worst part of the going-ons in March are coaches leaving. As in the case of Legans.

In his 12 years in Cheney as an assistant and head coach, Legans built a lot of relationships in the area. He was a hard guy not to like. And he also built his reputation as a coach, building on Jim Hayford’s foundation and taking Eastern to Big Sky title games, the NCAA tourney and individual heights – four conference MVPs in five seasons – never before seen.

With all the issues Eastern Washington is facing currently, with all the challenges the school’s lack of resources presents, his leaving seemed inevitable. But why jump to one of the worst jobs in the West Coast Conference?

Look, let’s be clear. We’re not doubting Legans here. We’re doubting the viability of basketball success at the University of Portland.

If Eastern has problems, most of them money and facility related, then Portland has just as many. At least in Cheney and the Big Sky, Legans has the opportunity to win the conference title and the ensuing NCAA berth every year. At Portland?

Let’s count the WCC programs with more. And by that, we mean more of everything, from money to admissions to reputation to history to, heck, the opportunity to be successful. There is Gonzaga. BYU. Saint Mary’s. Pepperdine. USF. Heck, maybe even Loyola Marymount and Pacific these days. Even USD has San Diego for goodness sakes. Santa Clara can point to Steve Nash. Where does that leave Portland? Looking up.

Can Legans overcome the obstacles? Yes, he can. But unless the Pilots relax their admission standards, upgrade their facilities, improve the budget – things it really didn’t do for Portland NBA legend Terry Porter – and do all of that on the heels of a pandemic-induced financial downturn, Legans will be going into battle with the conference’s smallest arsenal.

It sure seems he could have done better. Much better.

Whatever Portland is paying him, and it is reportedly much more than he was earning in Cheney, Legans will earn it. No one will work harder. If he can’t make the school successful, I’m not sure anyone I’ve met could. He’ll find under-the-radar recruits, coach them up, put them in a system in which they can thrive and may still be battling to finish in the top half of the conference – if the school gives him the time to succeed.

Honestly, we’re rooting for Legans. He’s a good human being in a profession that needs as many as it can get. His task ahead won’t be easy. He is obviously betting on himself (and I wouldn’t bet against him), which is admirable. If it pays off, it will pay off big. And that’s something everyone who has interacted with Legans over his years in Cheney is hoping will happen.

Gonzaga: There is so much to pass along. We start with John Blanchette’s column from Indiana as he examines GU’s new perspective on seeding. … We move on to Jim Meehan’s game coverage, with his analysis, difference makers and look at the Zags’ offensive options. … Jim also previewed the game on yesterday’s Press Box podcast with Larry Weir. We will join Larry this morning. … There is the usual recap with highlights, a photo gallery and some odd thing called a TV Take. Oh, wait, we wrote that last one. … Theo Lawson let Oklahoma coach Lon Kruger compare and contrast Gonzaga and Baylor. … Ryan Collingwood used his time not dedicated to the Eastern news to write a story on the Zag fans in attendance. … We can pass along a story on the parents from The Athletic. … Next up for Gonzaga is Creighton. … From Texas, Jim Allen has this analysis of their loss to Belmont. He also passes along Townsend’s reflections following the end of the season and her GU career. … There is a recap with highlights and a photo gallery. … Elsewhere in the West Coast Conference, the BYU women posted the tournament’s first upset, topping Rutgers. … The Cougar men are already moving ahead to next year.

WSU: Kamie Ethridge and her players are already looking forward to next season. Jim Allen talked with the coach and has this review of the past year. … Around the Pac-12 and college basketball, who knew the conference would have such a great showing in the tournament? No one really. And no one could have known. … Only one team has lost. That was Colorado last night to Florida State. And there may have been other things on the Buffaloes minds. … Oregon peaking this late in the season is typical of Dana Altman’s teams. Now the Ducks will face Pac-12 rival USC with an Elite Eight berth on the line. … The Trojans demolished Kansas late last night in a game so lopsided no one east of Cucamonga stayed up to watch the end. … UCLA’s first weekend ended well. Now the Bruins’ challenges start to mount. Alabama may be among the nation’s top three teams. … The least likely Pac-12 survivor? Of course that’s Oregon State. Wayne Tinkle’s dad worked at Loyola of Chicago before the Tinkles moved to Spokane, so Saturday’s game holds special meaning. … Utah’s coaching search has candidates that make sense. … In the women’s tournament, Oregon righted the ship, at least for the first round. … Stanford has a challenge ahead today. … Oregon State rebounding has improved and so has its ability to win. The Beavers face South Carolina today. … UCLA had no trouble with Wyoming. … Arizona had even less with Stony Brook. Next up is BYU. … In football news, we can pass along another Arizona spring preview…. Utah’s old man leads the Utes this spring. … Arizona State has developed leaders as well.

EWU: As we mentioned in-depth above, the Eagles are looking for a new men’s basketball coach. Ryan has everything you might want to know about Legans’ departure and the search for a successor. … Portland announced the hire late yesterday. … Around the Big Sky, Montana has a deep group of wide receivers. … Transfers, in and out, will impact Montana State basketball. … Weber State learned a lot edging UC Davis a week ago.

Preps: Dave Nichols passes along a roundup of Monday’s action.

Mariners: Taylor Trammell is playing well enough, he may allow the M’s a good excuse to leave Jared Kelenic in the minor leagues until, I don’t know, May or June. … Ty France can hit. Can he field? … Hey, the M’s won again. … Evan White is trying to become more aggressive at the plate.

Seahawks: There is no way the Hawks are done improving the offensive line, is there?

• With all the news today, we didn’t really have the time or energy left to eulogize Elgin Baylor, the Laker legend who died Monday at 86. Sadly, Baylor was past his prime when I really began invested in the Lakers, done in by brittle knees that took away one of his greatest assets, his athletic ability. Still, thanks to Chick Hearn, who always believed he was the best player L.A. ever had, I appreciated Baylor’s talents. And his humble way of presenting himself to the public. He was, as the L.A. Times noted today, the most underappreciated Laker of all time. Until later …