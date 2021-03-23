Menu
Tue., March 23, 2021
Baseball
College: Nonconference: Washington State at UNLV, noon.
Cross country
High school: GSL: Gonzaga Prep, North Central, Mead at Franklin Park, 2:30 p.m.; Cheney, Lewis and Clark at Ferris; Clarkston, Rogers at Othello; East Valley vs. West Valley at Millwood Meadows, all 4; Shadle Park vs. Pullman at Franklin Park, 5.
Soccer
High school girls: GSL: Mt. Spokane at Cheney, 4 p.m.; Lewis and Clark at University, Ferris vs. Mead at Union Stadium, Central Valley at Gonzaga Prep, all 6:30.
Volleyball
College: NWC: Whitworth at Whitman, 4 p.m. and 7.
Off-track betting
Northern Quest Resort & Casino: Horse racing, 9 a.m.
