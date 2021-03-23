Need for utility assistance remains severe in Spokane

New COVID-19 cases may have plateaued, but the need for utility assistance remains severe in the city of Spokane.

A year into the pandemic, 4,679 of the city’s approximately 80,000 utility customers are behind on their bills by 90 days or more. That’s an increase of more than 400% compared to the same time in 2020.

Those struggling to keep up with utility bills are concentrated in the poorest areas of the city, including northeast Spokane, which is likely a reflection of a national trend in which those who were economically disadvantaged heading into the pandemic have suffered the most.

According to a Pew Research survey released in September, about one-third of low-income American adults said they had trouble making the rent or paying their mortgage, while nearly 50% said they had trouble paying their bills.

Despite efforts to inject life into the economy since then, including Congress’ passage of a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill in December and the American Rescue Plan in March, the economic situation remains challenging.

In the most recent Household Pulse Survey released by the U.S. Census Bureau, an estimated 27% of Washington adults reported difficulty covering normal household expenses.

In Spokane, the city has seen the overdue balance of utility accounts balloon to $5.3 million, more than twice the figure prior to the pandemic.

Gov. Jay Inslee has issued a moratorium on utility shutoffs through at least July 31, but, outside of assistance programs, bills have not been forgiven. City utilities include water, sewer and trash collection.

There’s help available for those who are behind, however.

The city’s U-Help program offers utility assistance to those in need and its eligibility requirements have been loosened since early in the COVID-19 pandemic. The relaxation was set to expire at the end of March, but the city plans to extend it, pending approval by the Spokane City Council.

The program is administered by Spokane Neighborhood Action Partners.

“We have provided SNAP with flexibility to get money to more citizens. Basically, they can consider job loss or other hardship as a result of the pandemic, rather than just a strict income limit,” said Marlene Feist, who has been nominated to be the city’s next public works director.

The amount of assistance per customer is based on the typical monthly utility bill, or about $130. A utility customer can apply for help more than once, but the aim is to help as many people as possible.

The U-Help program has distributed about $204,000 to 1,522 customers since last March.

The city also is allowing utility customers to sign up for interest-free repayment plans.

City residents who need help paying utility bills should call SNAP at (509) 456-SNAP. Those who don’t need help can donate to the cause and have their contribution matched dollar-for-dollar by the city. Donations can be made while paying the city utility bill.