On the Air
Tue., March 23, 2021
Wednesday’s TV Highlights
Baseball, MLB spring training
6:30 p.m.: Chicago Cubs vs. Seattle ………………………………………….. ROOT
Basketball, NCAA women’s tournaments
10 a.m.: (7) Alabama vs. (2) Maryland …………………………………….. ESPN2
Noon: (6) Oregon vs. (3) Georgia ……………………………………………. ESPN2
Noon: (13) Wright State vs. (5) Missouri State ……………………… ESPNU
2 p.m.: (7) Northwestern vs. (2) Louisville ……………………………… ESPN2
2 p.m.: (12) Belmont vs. (4) Indiana ………………………………………… ESPNU
3 p.m.: DII: (3) Drury vs. (2) Lander …………………………………. CBS Sports
4 p.m.: (7) Iowa State vs. (2) Texas A&M ……………………………….. ESPN2
4 p.m.: (11) BYU vs. (3) Arizona ………………………………………………… ESPNU
5:30 p.m.: DII: (1) Lubbock Christ. vs. (5) Central Mo. …. CBS Sports
6 p.m.: (6) Texas vs. (3) UCLA …………………………………………………… ESPN2
Basketball, NBA
4:45 p.m.: Boston at Milwaukee ………………………………………………….. ESPN
7:05 p.m.: Brooklyn at Utah ………………………………………………………….. ESPN
Figure skating
10:30 p.m.: ISU World Championships …………………………… NBC Sports
Golf
11 a.m.: PGA Tour: WGC-Dell Technologies ……………………………….. GOLF
2:30 a.m. (Thursday): EPGA Tour: Kenya Savannah Classic … GOLF
Hockey, NHL
2:30 p.m.: Anaheim at Minnesota ……………………………………. NBC Sports
5 p.m.: Buffalo at Pittsburgh ……………………………………………… NBC Sports
7:30 p.m.: Los Angeles at San Jose ………………………………… NBC Sports
Soccer
9:50 a.m.: UEFA Euro Under-21: Spain at Slovenia ……………… ESPNU
6:30 p.m.: CONCACAF Olympic Qualifying: Mexico vs. U.S. ……. FS1
Soccer, college men
4 p.m.: Washington at Oregon State ………………………………………… Pac-12
7 p.m.: California at Stanford ……………………………………………………….. Pac-12
Tennis
8 a.m.: Miami Open ………………………………………………………………………… ROOT
Wednesday’s Radio Highlights
7 a.m.: Danny and Gallant ……………………………………………………. 700 ESPN
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob ………………………………………………………. 700 ESPN
Events subject to change
