On the Air

Wednesday’s TV Highlights

Baseball, MLB spring training

6:30 p.m.: Chicago Cubs vs. Seattle ………………………………………….. ROOT

Basketball, NCAA women’s tournaments

10 a.m.: (7) Alabama vs. (2) Maryland …………………………………….. ESPN2

Noon: (6) Oregon vs. (3) Georgia ……………………………………………. ESPN2

Noon: (13) Wright State vs. (5) Missouri State ……………………… ESPNU

2 p.m.: (7) Northwestern vs. (2) Louisville ……………………………… ESPN2

2 p.m.: (12) Belmont vs. (4) Indiana ………………………………………… ESPNU

3 p.m.: DII: (3) Drury vs. (2) Lander …………………………………. CBS Sports

4 p.m.: (7) Iowa State vs. (2) Texas A&M ……………………………….. ESPN2

4 p.m.: (11) BYU vs. (3) Arizona ………………………………………………… ESPNU

5:30 p.m.: DII: (1) Lubbock Christ. vs. (5) Central Mo. …. CBS Sports

6 p.m.: (6) Texas vs. (3) UCLA …………………………………………………… ESPN2

Basketball, NBA

4:45 p.m.: Boston at Milwaukee ………………………………………………….. ESPN

7:05 p.m.: Brooklyn at Utah ………………………………………………………….. ESPN

Figure skating

10:30 p.m.: ISU World Championships …………………………… NBC Sports

Golf

11 a.m.: PGA Tour: WGC-Dell Technologies ……………………………….. GOLF

2:30 a.m. (Thursday): EPGA Tour: Kenya Savannah Classic … GOLF

Hockey, NHL

2:30 p.m.: Anaheim at Minnesota ……………………………………. NBC Sports

5 p.m.: Buffalo at Pittsburgh ……………………………………………… NBC Sports

7:30 p.m.: Los Angeles at San Jose ………………………………… NBC Sports

Soccer

9:50 a.m.: UEFA Euro Under-21: Spain at Slovenia ……………… ESPNU

6:30 p.m.: CONCACAF Olympic Qualifying: Mexico vs. U.S. ……. FS1

Soccer, college men

4 p.m.: Washington at Oregon State ………………………………………… Pac-12

7 p.m.: California at Stanford ……………………………………………………….. Pac-12

Tennis

8 a.m.: Miami Open ………………………………………………………………………… ROOT

Wednesday’s Radio Highlights

7 a.m.: Danny and Gallant ……………………………………………………. 700 ESPN

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob ………………………………………………………. 700 ESPN

Events subject to change

