Police hit road blocks in investigation of gang-related shooting in November

A female minor and an adult who were the targets of a suspected gang-affiliated teenager have stopped cooperating in an investigation out of fear of retaliation, according to court documents.

On Nov. 19, the targeted man called 911 just before 10 p.m., saying, “Someone tried to rob my car and shot at me and the bullet went through my speedometer,” according to a search warrant filed in Spokane County Superior Court Tuesday.

The man told police he sold vapes, or electronic cigarettes, to teens he met through Snapchat. He had arranged to meet a boy at Greenacres Park to sell him vapes, and the man’s teen girlfriend drove, he told investigators.

The man told police that the teen buyer arrived in a “newer” dark-colored SUV. The suspect then got out and examined the vapes before pulling a black pistol out from his waistband, the records say.

The suspect told the man to give him everything he had while pointing the gun at the vape seller’s head, according to court documents.

The girl in the driver’s seat took off. The two victims told investigators they heard one or two gunshots as a bullet hit the speedometer, according to the warrant. The 911 caller told police he immediately blocked the suspect on Snapchat, consequently deleting messages between the two.

One of the two occupants of the targeted car recognized the suspect, but both victims told police that they could not cooperate further after learning the suspect was a gang member, as they feared retaliation, the documents say.

In December, a judge green-lighted a search of Snapchat records to investigate the teenager for suspected robbery and assault, though the teen has not been charged in the case as of March 23, according to court documents.