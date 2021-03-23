Six Spokane female officials to host virtual forum on women in leadership

Six of the city’s top elected officials will come together for a virtual forum on Wednesday to discuss women in leadership.

The Spokane City Council’s five female members and Mayor Nadine Woodward will participate in a roundtable discussion held in honor of Women’s History Month.

It’s a fitting year to host such an event in Spokane, as eight of the city’s 11 elected offices are currently held by women. That includes two of five Spokane Municipal Court judges, five of seven Spokane City Council members, and the mayor.

The forum begins at 4 p.m. and will be streamed live on CityCable5 and the City Council’s Facebook Page.

The forum will be hosted by Melissa Morrison, the City Council’s manager of Housing and Homelessness Initiatives.

Morrison will prompt the elected officials with questions, but the conversation is expected to be informal.

The conversation coincides with Equal Pay Day, marked by the U.S. Census Bureau as the day into the following year women would have to continue working in order to match what men made in the previous calendar year.